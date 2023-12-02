Metlife Recognized by Seramount for Its Workplace Culture and Inclusion Efforts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has earned several recognitions from Seramount for its hiring practices, talent development programs, workplace culture and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

“At MetLife, we are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where we meet the needs of all our colleagues and recognize their unique attributes and perspectives,” said MetLife Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Cindy Pace. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Seramount as we continue to cultivate a purpose-driven and inclusive culture.”

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. A range of MetLife’s DEI-focused programs, leadership accountability and practices were evaluated by Seramount to determine its inclusion on indexes and lists. Among those were new initiatives like MOMENTUM, which expands MetLife’s inclusion networks and focuses on topics most important to employees, and EXCELERATE, MetLife’s CEO-driven talent sponsorship program to nurture the diversity of our future leadership cohort.

This year, MetLife is proud to have been named to the following 2023 Seramount lists and indexes:

Global Inclusion Index : MetLife earned a spot on this year’s index for several countries where it operates, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Placement on each Global Inclusion Index was determined by the company’s efforts and commitment to demographics, best practices in recruitment, retention, and advancement, and company culture.

: MetLife earned a spot on this year’s index for several countries where it operates, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Placement on each Global Inclusion Index was determined by the company’s efforts and commitment to demographics, best practices in recruitment, retention, and advancement, and company culture. U.S. Inclusion Index : For the 4 th consecutive year, MetLife achieved Leading Company status. To earn a place on the Inclusion Index, MetLife was recognized for its efforts in and commitment to best practices in recruitment, retention, and advancement, company culture, and demographics/transparency.

: For the 4 consecutive year, MetLife achieved Leading Company status. To earn a place on the Inclusion Index, MetLife was recognized for its efforts in and commitment to best practices in recruitment, retention, and advancement, company culture, and demographics/transparency. Top Companies for Executive Women : For the 16 th year, MetLife has been honored on this list, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame for over 15 appearances. MetLife was assessed on every aspect of women’s advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and flexibility programs.

: For the 16 year, MetLife has been honored on this list, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame for over 15 appearances. MetLife was assessed on every aspect of women’s advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and flexibility programs. Best Companies for Multicultural Women: For the 6th year, MetLife has been recognized for its efforts to promote an inclusive workplace. Seramount evaluated MetLife’s workforce profile, recruitment, retention, and advancement, as well as company culture and accountability when selecting it for the list.

For additional details on these recognitions and their methodologies, visit Seramount.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

