Mexican Food Is Another Way To Say ‘I Love You’. 4 Sayings Prove It

Food is an important pillar in every culture, and Mexican culture is not an exception.

For a Mexican, it can be sometimes hard to tell with words how much they love you.

Something you have to know is that Mexican culture has other types of languages to express love and affection: food is a way to say I love you in Mexican.

After arriving in Canada, it was normal for me to stuff to death my guests. This is a gest your Mexican family will teach you: to show gratitude, food is the answer. Offering food is also a welcoming gest.

Next time you are invited to a gathering where Mexicans are the hosts, please skip one or two meals that day until you arrive at the huateque. There is no way you say NO to your host when they offer you another homemade taco. You must eat it. Despite if that’s the last thing you do in your life.

This is something you can expect from my Mexican gang. They will hardly accept a NO as an answer when they offer you more food. Beware of this!

So here are four Mexican sayings that prove that Mexican food is a poem to express love, gratitude, and a fulfilling heart.

El amor entra por el estómago

Love enters through the stomach.

Mexican culture says that if you want to conquer someone’s heart, you have to cook for them and they will fall in love with you.

Yes, I know people who has fell in love in this way.

Sometimes Mexicans can find it hard to tell you with words how much they care for you. But in Mexico, you can expect your friends and family to cook for you as evidence of their appreciation towards you.

Barriga llena, corazón contento

A happy belly, a joyful heart.

This is another quote Mexicans have to express how a homemade soup can fulfil your life with joy. Especially if that soup comes from the kitchen of a beloved one.

Have you ever had a long day at work and had to walk in the pouring rain. And you wished your mom was waiting for you with a warmish soup?

Well, after finishing that delicious soup, mine would be leek and potato soup, you can say: Barriga llena, corazón contento.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mom dosn’t need to tell you I love you. You know it in every sip you have.

Which would be the soup or meal that after finishing, it will make you say: A happy belly is a joyful heart?

Mexican food worth coming from the afterlife

Mexicans are the only ones who come back from the afterlife every year during Día de Muertos to enjoy food from the ofrenda.

Dia de Muertos is a celebration of life. Every family will cook the favourite dishes of the decedents ones and put them in the ofrenda. Mexican culture dictates that the souls of our ancestors will come to enjoy their favourite meal with us.

In an ofrenda you will see lots of delicious food. This is another sign that Mexican love comes in the shape of food, either tacos, tamales, or mole.

Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash

Mexicans give apapachos with foodies

Cooking and providing food to others is another way of apapacho.

In a past article, I explained the full meaning of apapacho in a more physical way: The meaning of apapacho in Mexican Spanish comes from Nahuatl which translates to a caress with the heart.

But if we translate this word to the culinary world, you can understand it as the overwhelming feeling in your chest after enjoying a flavorist stew in the company of your family.

An apapacho doesn’t limit to a physical caress but to a feeling of gratitude and joy that enjoying a meal can provoke in you. Not only because of the flavours in your pallet but the meaning of the effort one person put into preparing your favourite dish and creating a pleasant moment for you.

Extending this detail that evolves the culinary experience, is an apapacho.

In a bite, you can tell your grandma cooked mole especially for you because she knows that is your favourite dish.

Now your turn

It is your turn to show love through a delicious food to your nearest Mexican.

If you ask me, there is no other love as pure as Mexicans’ have for food. Hence, this is the language we employ to tell how much we care about you, our foreign friends.

Every Taco Tuesday I come with articles about Mexican food and culture. Subscribe to my newsletter to be advised next week.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***