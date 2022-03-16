Mia S. Willis – How To Exorcise a Boy (Monster House) [Video]

By Button Poetry

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Mia S. Willis, performing “How To Exorcise A Boy (Monster House)”.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

when a boy steals the deed to your

0:04

partner’s body spend the evening making

0:07

vessels of your poems and bathing their

0:09

foundation in grows water pull the Ouija

0:11

board and crystals down from the Attic

0:13

and prepare yourself for the

0:14

resurrection plus your forehead to the

0:16

plaster and whisper the name of your

0:18

partner’s ghost to the silence say I

0:20

love you say I miss you say come home

0:24

say boys only worship what they want to

0:26

possess and I will not let this body be

0:28

taken make a prayer of his blasphemy

0:31

find the power in the naming call your

0:33

partner back to their birthright spill

0:35

all the impossible Scripture and when

0:38

the boy returns to change the locks tell

0:40

him that he does not live here but this

0:42

house will not host his entitled

0:44

infestation show him the cracks and your

0:47

scorched wrist bones as proof that this

0:49

is land his touch cannot gentrify that

0:52

he cannot draw a map if he does not know

0:54

the country say tell me boy what double

0:58

gave you permission to lay claim to this

0:59

drywall skin sanctuary as though this

1:02

body is your safe place to rest say tell

1:05

me boy what can you know of its

1:07

construction if you see nothing of its

1:09

scaffolding play Lazarus and speak

1:11

nothing of its blueprint veins or steel

1:13

girder skeleton say tell me boy do you

1:16

dream in banishment spells and empty

1:18

spaces does the smell of sage remind you

1:21

of the ways in which you were born of

1:22

smoldering and smoke and repelling and

1:25

ash when your partner’s breath rustles

1:27

through doorways as the wind in their

1:29

chest stands up say didn’t you know that

1:32

this house belongs to the spectres that

1:35

they mixed the mortar and molded the

1:37

brick and hewed the wood that they have

1:39

been here before this and they will be

1:41

here after this say didn’t you know

1:44

godless boy that this body is

1:46

handcrafted resiliency they’re the only

1:49

thing that hunts its rooms is a will to

1:51

survive that this house is a monster

1:53

ready to make a meal out of any mortal

1:55

bold enough to desecrate its hallowed

1:57

ground say tell me boy did you think you

2:00

could give birth to this body with

2:02

scavenged scraps of its mother tongue

2:04

how dare you set fire to these

2:06

floorboards and call it warmth call it a

2:08

seance call it anything but appetite how

2:10

dare you presume to know the rights of

2:12

temple how dare you ransack this gospel

2:15

before reading it when your partner’s

2:17

spirit lights the candles exorcise the

2:19

boy cast him out ward him off and lock

2:22

the door behind him let your partner’s

2:24

pavement teeth crush his bones to powder

2:27

ink the new deed against their lips than

2:29

help them salt the earth with the

2:31

remains of the boy smile say here we are

2:36

say welcome home say I’m so glad we

2:40

stayed make it known that none like him

2:43

will ever have the audacity to grow here

2:45

again

2:48

[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock