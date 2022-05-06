Mia S Willis – Ten Things You Taught Me [Video]

By Button Poetry

Mia S Willis, performing “Ten Things You Taught Me”.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:03

ten things I learned from loving you a

0:06

straight cisgender woman what as an

0:11

artist when I see bling canvas i

0:13

automatically projects both my heaven

0:15

and my hell onto it a do more in

0:17

watercolor abstract and digital clarity

0:20

and that’s probably why I thought you

0:21

were a butterfly in the distance and not

0:23

a shadow on the ground your love planted

0:25

a garden of doubt in my chest and the

0:27

flowers are beautiful but now I can’t

0:29

breathe – your mouth was like the big

0:32

bag you were the type to destroy me with

0:34

a word but create me with a kiss black

0:36

holes are actually a kind of star I

0:39

learned that the first time the boiling

0:40

cosmos in your veins begged me to stay

0:42

three climbing into bed with someone who

0:46

used to love you is okay letting them

0:50

trace the lines of your body like the

0:52

map to Atlantis is not loving you taught

0:54

me that people are not Braille that I

0:56

need not touch them to know them for

0:58

letting me believe that Atlantis existed

1:01

nor else but in your skin was not okay

1:03

five loving you taught me that my body

1:05

is not a town house not a hotel not a

1:10

place to lease my worth is not

1:12

determined by the people who want to

1:13

live inside me six

1:16

this pile of charred bones is not only

1:18

Mecca not somewhere you can pilgrim its

1:20

jr. to find yourself I am a thunderstorm

1:23

a hurricane it is not my job to be

1:27

sheltered to someone else 7 I am worthy

1:30

of a life without you I will not let

1:33

your bad love make a museum out of me I

1:36

am still breathing I am still alive I am

1:40

still beautiful 8 you will always be

1:43

beautiful

1:44

[Music]

1:49

this does not mean that I am meant to

1:52

have you 9 when I go to sleep at night

1:54

my front door will not be unlocked for

1:56

you monsters under my bed don’t compare

1:58

to the ones I let into my heart and you

2:00

will never catch me unaware again 10

2:03

when I give you your stuff back know

2:06

that I have left every inch of us within

2:08

those cardboard confines every Hollow I

2:11

love you every bone dry at night every

2:13

we’re just friends anyway that turns my

2:15

stomach will be accounted for because

2:18

hoarding those things will never fix now

2:20

all the do is keep the next person to

2:21

wade through the mess from ever finding

2:23

me and I refuse to be a monument to the

2:25

Battle of your failed experimentation so

2:27

please take it I don’t have the space

2:31

anymore

2:35

[Applause]

