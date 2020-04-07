Michael Lee – ‘Self-Erasure as Applied to My Memory’

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

00:02

Self-Erasure as Applied to My Memory.

00:05

24.

00:07

It was the season of ghosts locked in the windowpanes and the cellar lamp.

00:11

The grindstone abandoned amongst the coal,

00:14

generation after generation.

00:17

It was the year the abandoned house down the block burned to the ground

00:21

and another fell into itself.

00:24

And both sprouted into strange mansions with ghostless windows

00:27

and storyless attics.

00:29

My grandmother became the bed sheets, though thinner than the bed sheets,

00:34

until she vanished like the words “I love you,”

00:37

just hours after I last said them.

00:40

Sometimes I believe I had given her permission to go.

00:44

My ego tells me this.

00:46

It was the year the ego grew legs and made things tumble and burn.

00:51

It was the year I didn’t sleep

00:53

but could not leave my bed.

00:55

It was the year of the vanishing which I had learned from the dead.

00:59

It was the year I became the pipe, then the couch,

01:02

then the air as it whistled through my bones like a bolt.

01:06

It was the year I did not eat unless it was the moonlight

01:09

or blue light from the television.

01:11

It was the year I did not dream and spoke only in curses.

01:15

It was the year magic fell dead in the street like a struck crow

01:19

and darkened beneath the cars as they left and kept leaving.

01:22

That year, my friend was murdered.

01:25

And though I can remember his laugh and his hair,

01:28

how it came to a widow’s peak,

01:30

his Afro, a curled crown, I recall nothing else.

01:34

Not his eyes, or his body, and now, barely, his smile.

01:39

That year my grandfather also died.

01:42

I can remember him shaving, but I cannot recall his face

01:46

or the hair that must have been there.

01:49

That year, the crops which had not been grown on our land

01:52

for a hundred years, came up through the floorboards

01:55

and from the faucets,

01:56

and all of our mouths were full of grain and corn

01:58

and drought and shadows.

02:00

It was the year I lived on a train and passed the rusted shipyards

02:03

outside of New York, heading into Connecticut.

02:06

The train burned and burned like a whistle and drove straight into the sea.

02:10

That year, from the windows which I guarded like a ghost,

02:15

I watched someone else’s grandfather, feeding his cat on the countryside.

02:20

The man gazed out onto the horizon

02:24

as though he noticed just then half his life was missing from his memory.

02:29

I am told that it too was the year I was dying.

02:32

I would sleep on the kitchen floor after each meal,

02:35

a plug of tobacco tucked gently into my lip,

02:38

as though it were a thing that could wake or wake something in me,

02:43

some dream seed rupturing in the mouth.

02:46

I don’t remember this. It is a false memory.

02:49

It is the image of the Monalisa

02:51

as described to you by the janitor of the Louvre,

02:54

and though he or she knows the painting best,

02:56

the coy look of mischief,

02:58

the conquering nature of the eyes,

03:00

without seeing it, that image is not yours or even mine,

03:04

just as each story that has ever been told is hardly a replica of light.

03:09

It was the year I remembered and remembered and remembered

03:12

the act of remembering,

03:13

like sharpening a blade until the blade is gone.

03:16

Only a hilt now, only nothing.

03:18

It was the year when I was 24 or maybe 12, but probably 6.

03:23

It was the year in which all years became the same

03:26

and my whole life existed in a single dream fading away.

03:30

A block of salt worn by rain, drop by drop.

03:35

12. It was the season of ghosts in the wind.

03:39

An abandoned coal.

03:41

Generation after generation, the house burned to the ground

03:45

and fell into itself,

03:46

and sprouted strange ghostless windows,

03:49

a storyless attic.

03:50

My grandmother became thinner than the words I had given her.

03:53

My ego tells me it was the year the ego made things burn.

03:57

It was the year I didn’t leave my bed.

03:59

It was the year of vanishing. The year I became the pipe.

04:03

The air, as it whistled through my bones like a bolt,

04:06

the air as it whistled through the year I did not eat.

04:09

It was the year I did not dream and spoke only in curses.

04:12

Magic fell dead in the street and darkened

04:15

and kept leaving.

04:16

That year, my friend was murdered.

04:18

His laugh, his hair,

04:21

I recall nothing else.

04:23

That year, my grandfather died shaving,

04:25

but I cannot recall his face that must have been there.

04:28

That year, a hundred years came from the faucets

04:31

and all of our mouths were full of drought and shadows.

04:34

It was the year I lived and burned like the sea.

04:37

Like a ghost, feeding the horizon his memory

04:39

as though it were a dream described by the janitor of love and mischief.

04:44

Each story that has ever been told is hardly light.

04:47

The act of remembering, sharpening until nothing.

04:51

It was the year when I was, or maybe, but probably.

04:57

It was the year in which all years became the same

05:00

and my whole life existed in a single dream, worn by rain.

05:04

6. It was the season of ghost, wind, and coal.

05:08

The house burned to the ground

05:11

sprouted storyless words.

05:13

I didn’t vanish. I became the pipe,

05:17

then the air.

05:18

I did not eat the dream, only curses,

05:21

dead, dark, and leaving.

05:23

That year was murdered.

05:25

That year came from the faucets

05:27

and burned.

05:29

(applause and cheers)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

OUR CALLS ARE OPEN TO ALL PREMIUM MEMBERS AND WRITERS/CONTRIBUTORS/COLUMNISTS. Become a member for just $12 (limited time offer). Or join as a writer/contributor, here.

*** Join The Good Men Project Community Your ANNUAL PLATINUM membership includes: 1. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to participate in ANY of our new Social Interest Groups. We have active communities of like-minded individuals working to change the world on important issues. Weekly facilitated calls that lead to the execution of real-world strategies for change. Complete schedule above, with new ones starting all the time. We now offer 500 calls a year! 2. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to ALL LIVE CLASSES. Learn how to build your own platform, be a better writer, become an editor, create social change. Check out our training sessions. As a Platinum member, you can take them all. 3. Invitation to the MEMBERS ONLY Good Men Project Community on Facebook. Connect with other members, network and carry the conversation no one else is having one step further. 4. Access to our PREMIUM MEMBER LIBRARY with our recorded ConvoCasts and classes. ConvoCasts are a new form of media—and you are in them! Only Platinum Members get access to our recordings. And recordings of our classes are really valuable for those who do not have time to take the live classes or just want to review. 5. An ad-free experience.No banner, pop-up, or video ads when you log in. 6. Weekly conference calls with the publisher and other community members. Our weekly calls discuss the issues we see happening in the world of men in a friendly group setting. 7. PLATINUM member commenting badge. Your comments on our website will appear with a platinum member badge, signifying you are a part of our core community. Price for ANNUAL PLATINUM membership is NOW JUST $12 PER YEAR (regularly $50/year). If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Premium Community. *** Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here. Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week. *** We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century. Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable. ♦◊♦ JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP FOR WRITERS Meet and network with others, get writing prompts and tips, get reminders and topics for our group call. Join our Writers Group on Facebook for details.

—