Michael Mlekoday – On Becoming My Own Quantum Sister [Video]

Michael Mlekoday, performing at the Button Studio in Minneapolis, MN.

0:02

one

0:03

i crossed myself against the girl i

0:05

found within me kneeling

0:07

with gin

0:09

with slang and bad neighborhood

0:11

vernacular with everything mustached and

0:13

broken about me and still i was

0:16

overflowing with woman names

0:18

fox and wedding feathers

0:21

peonies and plum blossoms a voice like

0:24

syrup pouring from me

0:26

the worry of girlfriends my own

0:29

2.

0:30

watch me remix you she said

0:32

watch me stain your lips designer red

0:35

with sex

0:36

welcome this fresh undressing sister

0:39

this baptism by hairbrush garden

0:42

swelling thick with the moon

0:45

three

0:46

this place is old

0:48

warbled altar in the shape of boy

0:51

a city so ruined

0:53

the draw of being after dying

0:56

our lady reincarnate my father as a

0:59

dress

1:00

my mouth as fog every saint a swallow

1:03

every swallow a bat or bolt any kid from

1:07

my block one hot arrow into the river

1:10

the body as a bridge collapsed

1:13

come again as musk and moss

1:16

come again haunting the blood machine

1:19

come again again as a rhymed eye in the

1:22

woods the smell of rain on sidewalk the

1:25

morning you left the body still

1:27

bootlegging the record still skipping

1:30

with praise

1:31

four

1:32

let the nose first animal in me erupt

1:35

into a field of girl and good ghost

1:38

story

1:39

let it be marrow and braid

1:41

past as honey to pause and fear of my

1:44

own flesh them as ripe cave mouth fang

1:48

and spring five down down all the dead

1:53

swallowed neighborhoods of the body

1:55

raised like a river in rainfall the

1:58

haircut that becomes the dozen dirts of

2:01

drag

2:02

bury me brandishing a dress a pistol and

2:05

poland broken as my lungs in summer

2:09

six

2:10

if i wanted the gnawing

2:12

if i wanted the sweet grief under my

2:15

tongue

2:16

if the cemetery expanded like a city if

2:19

i was hard as the woods and the

2:20

congregation dropped a letter like a

2:23

guillotine if sex and exhaust be

2:25

forgotten

2:27

if you named me myth and nothing more

2:30

seven

2:31

make me tongue daylight

2:33

i’ll be any kind of haunted

