Minnesota Introduces First-in-the-Nation Bill to Eliminate Minimum Parking Mandates Statewide

By Strong Towns
On this week’s episode of the Strong Towns Podcast, Chuck Marohn talks about a trip he made to the Minnesota state capitol, where he was invited to take part in a press conference in which a bill was launched. Strong Towns is a bottom-up, member-based movement, and so getting involved in legislative action is not normally something that would be on Chuck’s docket. So, why make an exception this time? Simple: because this is a bill that states that no city in Minnesota shall mandate parking requirements.
Watch the full press conference here.
Cover image source: Wikimedia Commons/SimonP.
This post was previously published on STRONGTOWNS.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: iStock.com