We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Mississippi Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil Branches Out

Mississippi Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil Branches Out

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Nezhukumatathil’s work draws upon her Filipina and South Indian heritage.

by

By Ethan Goffman

Aimee Nezhukumatathil is the author of the New York Times best-selling illustrated collection of nature essays and Kirkus Prize finalist, World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, & Other Astonishments (2020). She has four previous poetry collections: OceanicLucky FishAt The Drive-In Volcano, and Miracle Fruit, and collaborated with poet Ross Gay on the chapbook Lace & Pyrite, a collection of garden poems. Her honors include the Pushcart Prize, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Mississippi Institute for Arts and Letters Award in poetry.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Nezhukumatathil’s work draws upon her Filipina and south Indian heritage. Her writing has appeared twice in the Best American Poetry Series and in The New York Times Magazine, Ploughshares, American Poetry Review, and elsewhere. She is poetry editor of Sierra magazine and teaches environmental literature and poetry writing at the University of Mississippi. During the pandemic, her adoration of axolotls and roller-skating has manifested ten-fold. She lives with her husband and sons in Oxford, Mississippi.

bab6158c9647e3dfcf249b8358eedf6e 2 Mississippi Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil Branches Out Subscribe to Poetry and Planet and never miss another podcast…

Poetry & Planet is produced by Ethan Goffman.  H.D.’s “All Mountains” and Claude McKay’s “The Snow Fairy” are read by R. Michael Oliver.  Musical excerpts from “Elements of Life” and “Earth Revisited” are written and performed by Reginald Cyntje, with vocals by Christie Dashiell.  Aural interludes are by Douglas Harvey.

The opening poetry chorus is voiced by Jomo K. Johnson, Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram, Marianne Szlyk, and R. Michael Oliver.

This post was previously published on earthtalk.org.

***

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Doug Moss & Roddy Scheer and is a registered trademark of Earth Action Network Inc. View past columns at: www.earthtalk.org. E-mail us your question: [email protected]

Questions and answers about our environment.

