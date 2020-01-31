Get Daily Email
I'm Not Sure But I Think the Super Bowl may be Subliminally Telling Me to Buy a Truck

I’m Not Sure But I Think the Super Bowl may be Subliminally Telling Me to Buy a Truck

by

Michael Kasdan and friends are talking Super Bowl commercials. Because on Super Bowl Sunday the recipe is beer, trucks, and a flavorful dash of football.

So do you watch the Super Bowl for the game, for the commercials, or both? During this Sunday’s Super Bowl, we will get roughly 11 minutes of actual football being played. It’s the pinnacle of competition.  It’s drama. It’s athletic grace. It’s manly men doing manly things! And its on The Biggest Stage. I love it; I do.

But for every minute of on-the-field play, we will be getting dosed with a whole lot of commercials. In today’s DVR-skipping world, live events like the Super Bowl are advertising’s holy grail. So during the rest of the time (and there’s a lot of it), the NFL and its corporate sponsors will be using its mega-platform to sell us a vast array of things, including the most stereotypically “manly” and most “All-American” of items: pick-up trucks and beer.

Over at The Daily Show (the old school John Stewart Era Edition), my most trusted spot for news and social commentary, Jon Stewart once delightfully mocked the rampant commercial glorification of beer:

“Beer is magic. It turns an overcrowded sweltering city into a beach party where skateboards become surfboards and business suits become bikinis. But rest assured, our children will never be exposed to this overstated fantasy world that glorifies alcoholic consumption unless.  Unless. They watch TV . . . . I can’t sit down with my kid for a pleasant afternoon of watching grown men give each other concussions, without being bombarded by the Harry-Potter-esque transformative power of fermented hops.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And then there are trucks. Our friends at SportsonEarth.com reviewed the state of Super Bowl commercials and gave us this handy-dandy flow-chart that tells you what type of truck you should be buying and why:

[T]here [are] pick-up truck ads. Lots of pick-up truck ads. You need a new pick-up truck, right? No, don’t even bother answering. You definitely need a new pick-up truck. The only question is which one. If I learned anything from NFL Playoff commercials, it’s exactly which type of MEN buy which type of TRUCK. Here’s my quick guide:

This slate of commercials made me lose faith in two aspects of American life in particular: the American concept of manliness (see above) and our dietary habits. Of the 132 commercials for food and non-alcoholic beverages during the NFL playoffs, all but 14 were for one of the following: Burger King, Checkers, Dominos, Dr. Pepper, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, McDonalds, Papa John’s, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Subway, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s. We have the worst damn taste, particularly in pizza.

Finally we get to the beer. Shockingly, beer commercials were only 8 percent of all commercials, but Bud Light — the official beer of the NFL, because of course — comprised over half of those spots. This is unfortunate because Bud Light commercials are the lowest form of human expression other than actually drinking Bud Light.

Surely, aside from beer and trucks, there will also be a fair share of sex-sells commercials and commercials looking to make a memorable splash in other ways.

Now to be clear: I’m looking forward to The Big Game on Sunday! (Do the sports! Score the touchdown!)

As for the truck, I’m pretty sure I’m a Chevy Silverado guy.

The quoted story (including the truck flow-chart) was originally posted on SportsonEarth.com as The Advertising Football League. The SportsonEarth article may be read in full here. It is reposted with their permission.

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons/mblouir

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

4
Tom Brechlin
Guest
Tom Brechlin

There is something about a truck that I really like. I’ve had a few trucks but they were beaters.but the one I just bought …. love it. 4X4 extended cab, it’s amazing,even has the oversize wheels. My wife talked me into it especially because of the winter we’re having. BUT …. She’s just under 5′ and is having a heck of a time climbing into it. “Ford Built, Ford Tough” as the saying goes.

5 years ago
Michael Kasdan
Author
Michael Kasdan

Ha! Does he want to build things. If so, its perfect. I hear.

5 years ago
Joanna Schroeder
Guest
Joanna Schroeder

I will definitely not show this to Ivan, being as he is about to buy a Toyota Tundra.

5 years ago
