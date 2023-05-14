Mom, You Thought Mother’s Day was Bullshit, but as I Stand at Your Grave, I’m Not so Sure

Missing you hurts

Hey mom. It’s been eight months. Eight months since you relinquished your ragged suffering and left us.

There were times when every ounce of me longed for you to go, to let go of your stubborn insistence on one more agonizing day.

But for the past months, even those days seem precious, as I long for you and feel the moments in my life when I wish I could magically insert you. Where your presence, whether I cherished you or you drove me crazy, would fill a gaping hole of joy, or patch up my fragility.

I know you now

You were a no-nonsense, practical mother of six children, of whom I was the first. The junior mother, taking pride and feeling resentment at the role. You always stressed the superiority of thought over feeling as the remedy for distress. You made sense. I didn’t.

I’d come home crying from the slight of a peer and you’d say (as if you were getting a direct communication from God), “No one can embarrass you but yourself,” or “It will grow back,” or “This too shall pass.” But I was a “feeler,” and over time, we had to come to bumpy understanding about our differences.

Loving well

We were so different you and I. You were sturdy and almost invulnerable, whereas I struggled with hard scary feelings through childhood and adolescence. I knew we didn’t get each other, but it was overshadowed by the fact that I was always “well loved.”

Love is good. It’s a swell feeling. But loving well is an a bold action. It is the bridging across each other’s inevitable differences and disappointments, and tolerating, even celebrating, moments of friction and transcendence.

A parent gifts a child with the recognition that “You are not me, but you are forever mine.” Or, as you said in conflict. “I love you and I like you. Right now, I don’t like you very much, but I will always love you like crazy.”

I was a different child, I am a different mother

I was a different mother, but I still needed your mothering. Whether it was dealing with a screaming teether using Irish Whiskey or tolerating my impatience and dismay at how I tried to be a strong perfect mother. How could I gently bend her into my dreams for her? And why did I always fall so flat?

You kept reminding me that control is an illusion and my own daughter, Keara, would find her own way and she would more likely bend me, than me bend her.

You grew up along you, as a daughter and a mother. “No one’s going to give you an A in parenthood, least of all your child. Just shoot for a C and things will be alright.”

Aching for my grown-up girl

It’s been such a long haul for Keara to get pregnant, to the point of almost giving up. I despaired for her. Christmas was coming and I wanted to run away from my missing you.

James Taylor returns

But Mom, remember how when she was born, we sang every James Taylor song, relentlessly? And how she grew up threatening to barf if she heard anything by him?

Three months after you died, she said to me, “You know what’s weird? I’ve been singing that James Taylor lullaby, Sweet Baby James.” Isn’t that funny, I hate that song.”

In my silent, magical mother connection to her, I instantly knew her in a way that surpassed everyone, including her. Three days later she found out she was pregnant.

I need you to know

Mom, I wanted to reach out, far away, to where you are. I wanted to stand at the intersection of sorrow and joy and sing our news. Three little months, and you would have known.

But I believe that you do know. That you are busy braiding the generations loose enough to their find own way and strong enough to keep us all continuous and connected.

Already I am shadowed by ignorance of what it means to be a mother to my mother- to- be daughter, or how to be a grandmother to this coming magic, this girl child who doesn’t yet have a name. But your example to go with my gut has always worked.

Saks Fifth Avenue

And Mom, remember when I was pregnant? You blew me away when you announced, “We’re going shopping.”

You were not a shopper.

“Every pregnant woman should have one thing that makes her feel remarkable and beautiful,” you pronounced. We went to Saks Fifth Avenue, the threshold of a store neither of us had ever crossed.

The search was incredible. You didn’t touch a price tag. When I slipped an elegant navy dress over my lumpy body and tentatively tiptoed out of the try-on room, you lit up.

“You are beautiful!”

I wanted to get the hell out of the store before any drugs that you might been slipped would wear off.

The dress was a piece of clothing I wore all the time. But it was also a talisman. It was magic. In it, I felt beautiful and strong, finally less worried about how good I was, or how I would ever be.

Another dress

Keara is 4000 miles away. Shopping isn’t so easy. But yesterday she called me on Face Time. She was standing full- bellied in a fancy waiting room in Copenhagen.

“Mom, I want to show you this awesome dress.” She slipped it over her head and let it fall around the curves of her body.

“How do I look?” she asked.

Past and present engulfed me. “You look beautiful,” I gushed.

“Do you think Grandmother would have liked it?” she asked.

“Yeah babe, and she and I are going to give it to you right now.”

In between her misery and relentless vomiting, we gave her a window of feeling certain and awesome, of loving her body and sharing it with pride with her mother and grandmother.

Thank you

I will guide her, Mom, and you will guide me. I am now in your club. I am a grandmother too. I went to Saks Fifth Avenue this week. I bought a kick-ass dress. I still haven’t looked at the price.

Because right now, as I lay the tags on your grave, I know that the value of what passes between you, and me, and Keara, and our coming baby is of such wild value that it can never be calculated.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash