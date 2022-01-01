Money and Maturity Don’t Attract Women

While one quote suggests that money can’t buy happiness, the Tumblr kids say that only sad girls love money. This thesis has its fair amount of pros and con’s but I am not here to start it — at least not today. Why? Because it’s an empty argumentation anyways. Why should I or anybody else question the reason of couples for their relationship? Who am I to judge them?

Anyways, so far so messed up. But we’re used to it, aren’t we? Christmas is just over and I had my fair share of work-free days that do less for me than the daily hustle. But my work ethic isn’t a matter of the subject. It’s way too boring to be. The topic of this story is seasoned lovers and why younger women are more attracted to older men.

Joe Duncan went deeper into the topic and discussed it in Do Men Really Want Younger Women? If you want to know what it is with the age difference and how our porn habits reflect our desires, I recommend you to read his piece on the subject. He went into further detail and came up with insightful statistics. Nevertheless, this argument stuck with me and pushed my thoughts for this story forward:

I think a lot of women (and men, let’s be fair, here) worry about losing some sort of value or desirability as they age, and I also think that understanding the data — especially the data extracted from searches that take place when no one is looking, free from the intrusive eyes of the judgment of our peers — might help people feel a bit more at ease as they progress gracefully through the stages of life.

While some women highlight that there are more attracted to the maturity older men have to offer, others value them for their experience. Nevertheless, I don’t think that just age cuts when it comes to what we desire. Yes, you could be older and more experience. But it’s fair to the argument against the knot that built up in our brains.

I believe we need to stop her and recall an important fact that Ash Jurberg highlighted in 5 Important Sex Questions To Ask A Potential Partner. He suggested not to ask your potential partner their body count. Besides the argument that most people lie about the number of people they were intimate with, it’s a paralyzed measurement and often creates more stress than it helps.

According to research, 42 percent of men and 21 percent of women lied about their sexual history. Men are far more likely to increase their number of sexual partners, whereas women are more likely to decrease their number. The movie American Pie called this the rule of three — males multiply their true answer by three, and females divide theirs by three. 45% of people find answering this question uncomfortable. The past should remain in the past. Whether your partner is a virgin or has slept with 1000 people shouldn’t affect your relationship. I’ll admit that this can often be easier said than done. I had a massive fight with a partner over this question — and quickly learned my lesson.

Ash’s arguments help with the thought that experience or the lack of it doesn’t reflect the quality of a lover and throws at the same time the old idea of virginity overboard. So what is then, you might ask. I asked myself the very same question before I became obsessed with the idea of what it is that draws younger women to older men. This obession brought me to OVER 40? Use This “Loophole” To Sleep With Women Half Your Age by Cloud 9 Consultive. He suggested kindness as one or the killing argument for the attraction and backed his argument with a study conducted in 2019 that proofed his point.

I’m not talking about acts of kindness, like holding the door for the person behind you. I’m talking about emanating kindness from the deepest core of your being. That’s what makes it so powerful. People can feel it (especially women) and you can’t fake it. As a bonus, since you’re attracting women you will never be seen as “the creepy old guy”.

Wow, is it that easy? This thought crossed my mind immediately and made me aware of my incompetence to understand my feelings. Yes, if you haven’t figured it out by now, I will be straight with you: I am constantly attracted to older men, and it freaks me out. Kindness is what most of my crushes share. They are all incredibly kind in the way they talk and treat me. In contrast to them, the guys my age are much needier for attention. Gaining an “older” guy’s attention takes more of an effort because they aren’t easily sexually provoked and more settled.

