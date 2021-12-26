Money Money Money — It’s a Rich Man’s World

Bill Gates famously said in 1994, ‘Banking is necessary, banks are not.’ As the financial services industry begins to understand what that truly means and the threats and opportunities on offer, the effect it’s having is nothing short of ecstatic. But panic ye not if you’re clueless about what I’m really saying.

Let’s take it from the top and in Tina Turner style, solve for what’s love got to do with it — or for that matter, what’s anything got to do with anything.

So What Really Did Gates Mean?

Money, as we know, has no intrinsic value. I suppose, in the context of our daily lives, neither do banks. I mean let’s be honest here. When was the last time you woke up excited to go to your local branch to withdraw money. Sure, it’s quite possible you were excited to get some money very quickly so you could have some spare cash for that trip to the theme park with your kids but money on it’s own, nah. Whether this be finance or financial services, their magic lies in what they can do for us and how they can help solve our problems. Quite simply, that’s their raison d’etre.

Now traditionally, if you wanted some money, you’d think of going via a bank and depending on your need, also be willing to provide heaps of paper to show why it was okay to trust you.

Depending upon your size and situation, this could get quite painful. I’ll add in a personal story to illustrate my point. When I first moved from Scotland to London in 2014, my divorce process was on-going; I had a single income on a new job in a new industry (ironically, the financial services industry!), zero investments and two young children! Financial conduct was a hot topic and fines were being dished out by the dozen. So not surprisingly, standard risk averse algorithms classed me as vulnerable — something I hadn’t realised until I applied for a mortgage. Although I was well within lending limits and had a super clean history, not many lenders wanted to deal with me and for those willing to consider, I had to show mountains of evidence to convince them that I’d keep up with my payments. As a simple example, I even had to explain that the £50 I paid to a man named Mark wasn’t some dodgy loan arrangement but tennis fees for my son. Safe to say, my lending file was fat — very fat!

Anyway moving swiftly on, what’s now changing is that the regulatory landscape has opened things up and combined with that, technology is making it possible for more providers to join this ecosystem. Basically, the entire financial services model is being rewritten. And what this means for us as customers is that we expect to be able to do our banking as part of other services without feeling the need to reach out to a bank as such. Subtle as it may seem, it’s nothing short of revolutionary because it smooths out customer journeys and not only does it offer more choice, but with more providers competing for your dollar, the appetite for risk is opening up and firms are increasingly willing and even keen to serve customers who were previously considered too small or or too risky to serve.

This subtle shift in how finance will work in our lives spells a mega shift in how financial services will need to think as an industry.

So let me explain how this will work.

On to Embedded Finance

According to Business of Apps, there are about 1.85 million apps on the iOS App store and about 2.56 million apps available through the Google Play Store. I suspect you’re reading my article on an app.

Also, with 7.94 million connected devices on the planet, there are more connected devices than there are people. Figure that — and while you do, figures will continue to grow.

But what’s that got to do with finance, right?

Two key things.

The first is that with embedded finance, this increase of apps and their use will also grow the size of the market. The second and more important point is that this growth won’t be linear and logical but more abstract, disproportionate and ever-changing. If you think of this as a stock market, it means that firms will no longer be able to invest in an index and ride this wave but will have to think hard and pick their bets. If they create a portfolio of dogs, they might not live to trade another day.

Let’s look at the two points in more detail.

What’s embedded finance and why it’ll grow the market?

Simply put, when financial services are provided as a service within the job that you’re trying to do, such as buying a football for your son, that’s finance embedded in your non-financial journey. If this sounds complicated, it’s only because it’s so deeply embedded in our journeys that we don’t even realise it’s happening.

And this isn’t limited to payments of course. Just last week, I was trying to buy some jeans and practically every seller gave me the option to buy now and pay in instalments. And why just online purchases? Last week, I was browsing the Huawei store in Westfield Stratford City, London and here’s a photo from my shopping trip where I could buy my Huawei kit and pay in instalments without having to ever speak with any bank.

That’s embedded finance and also, that’s the power of embedded finance. It’s so inclusive, intuitive and integrated that you don’t even realise its magic.

So as we just saw, the first part of this story is that as more financial services are integrated into the job that you’re trying to do, it‘ll make things easy and with increased usage and conversion, the market itself will grow.

Speaking of the money to be made, according to this article on Business Insider, ‘embedded finance companies, including those pivoting into the trend, will reach a market cap of $7.2 trillion globally by 2030. Additionally, the embedded finance market will reach just under $230 billion in terms of new revenue volume by 2025 in the US, versus $22.5 billion in 2020, an increase of 922%.’

2. So then where’s the money coming from?

Given that we do a lot of our spending via mobile apps, let’s look at some app store metrics. Going beyond the number of apps on the various stores, let’s focus on people — because the stores won’t be bringing in this incremental revenue, people will. Yes, in case you hadn’t realised, its users such as you and me who’ll be spending this money!

Going by the averages, it’s quite possible that you have about 80 apps on your device. And though we spend about 3-4 hours browsing our phones each day, 88% of which is spent browsing apps, we only use very few apps repeatedly. Feel free to check your phone if you don’t believe me. Not only that we use the same few apps, I read somewhere that we also tend to use them in the same sequence. Scary, but that’s precisely how predictable we are.

And here’s another great statistic. Although people make apps to make money, 98% of app revenue actually comes from free apps because people rarely pay for downloading an app. So the key point here is that this isn’t about app downloads but app usage time — time spent browsing that matter.

Going by the numbers, over the course of 2021, we seem to have collectively spent $143 billion browsing through our apps on iOS, Google Play and Third Party Android in China. Though spend and usage varies by geography and so on, you get the idea.

So as I mentioned above, this second point is really key because although there’s a lot of money to be made (and spent!) there’s no standing still. Not only will financial firms need to be fast enough to plug and play but also smart enough to know where to plug and how to play. Having the ability is only the opening of this story. Knowing how to use the ability is the real story.

…

Conclusion

So in my little matrix-ey head, the way this goes is that in this entire journey of a customer downloading an app through to using it to do what needs done, ruthless as it sounds, finance will fade in the background. Whether it’s hedging my foreign exchange for money I’ve yet to receive or taking a loan buy some equipment, the service I’m engaging with must know what I’ll need and be able to offer it to me even before I’ve asked. And if non-financial services get this right (they already are!) two things happen —increased conversion will continue to drive market growth and while banking will remain crucial to us all, there’ll be less reasons for us to interact with a bank.

While some incumbents may see this as a threat, for those willing change how they think, it sure is a rich man’s world — or woman’s. On that note, title credit goes to Roger, my music obsessed anonymised friend who says one day soon, I’ll be Chairman Vinita Ramtri.

