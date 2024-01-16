Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / More Clues Revealed About the Causes of an Allergic Inflammation of the Esophagus

More Clues Revealed About the Causes of an Allergic Inflammation of the Esophagus

The condition is often misdiagnosed as GERD

by Leave a Comment

 

By Kelly Malcom

Food allergies most often bring to mind reactions like hives or an upset stomach. But a relatively recently recognized condition, known as eosinophilic esophagus or EOE, links allergic reactions to a distressing and sometimes dangerous inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

A recent study from U-M offers more insight into the underlying causes of EOE.

EOE was discovered in the 90s and is often confused for a more familiar condition known as GERD, which can cause stomach acid to flow backwards into the esophagus. EOE and GERD share similar symptoms, but EOE is characterized by a thickening of the walls of the esophagus, which can cause food to get stuck when swallowing.

Sahiti Marella, Ph.D., working in the lab of Simon Hogan, Ph.D., the Askwith Research Professor of Food Allergy at the Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center and Professor of Pathology at U-M Medical School, was interested in the drivers behind the proliferation of cells of the esophageal lining.

Previous work in the field pointed to an immune protein, or cytokine, called IL-13 as the culprit behind inflammation and the remodeling of the lining of the esophagus leading to EOE.

But Marella wondered what exactly IL-13 was doing to lead to disease.

Using a publicly available database of biopsies from patients with EOE, the team generated RNA sequencing data of cells cultured from people with and without the condition to look for genetic differences that may underlie IL-13’s inflammatory effects.

They found 82 common differentially expressed genes that were enriched for STAT3 target genes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

STAT3 is a transcription factor responsible for the regulation of many cellular functions throughout the body.

Furthermore, 32 of the 82 genes were targets of STAT3, which has been implicated in cell proliferation with cancer.

Looking at the 32 STAT3 target genes, they identified one that was also associated with cell proliferation called SFRP1.

In cancer, SFRP1 protein is lost, leading to the out-of-control proliferation of cells.

However, the U-M team found that SFRP1 mRNA is increased in esophageal biopsies from patients with active EOE compared with healthy controls or patients in remission.

This fact, Marella explains, could be the reason that EOE, unlike GERD, does not progress to cancer.

Building on this work, Marella plans to further study SFRP1’s role in the proinflammatory and thickening of the esophageal lining.

This work was supported in part by the University of Michigan Orthopaedic Research Laboratories Histology Core and the University of Michigan Medical School Microscopy Core.

Paper cited: “IL-13-induced STAT3-dependent signaling networks regulate esophageal epithelial proliferation in eosinophilic esophagitis,” Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. DOI: 10.1016/j.jaci.2023.07.021

Previously Published on michiganmedicine.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo: iStock

About University of Michigan Health

Michigan Health serves regular doses of health news and wellness tips. It's where readers managing health conditions, caring for loved ones and simply seeking to live well, find information and support.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x