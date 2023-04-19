MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR LINCOLN CENTER THEATER’s NEW PRODUCTION OF LERNER & LOEWE’s CAMELOT

Lincoln Center Theater announced today that following the acclaimed opening of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT last night, the production will extend its run, with a new block of tickets now on sale through Sunday, September 3 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street).

The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of CAMELOT will be recorded on Monday, April 24; available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) on Friday, June 2, and available everywhere CDs are sold on Friday, June 30. Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai. Preorder at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

The beloved original score (lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe) features such iconic songs as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song “Camelot.” Based on “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby conducts a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT’s original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT features a cast of 27, headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel). The production’s ensemble includes Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT features choreography by Byron Easley, sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; Hair & Wigs by Cookie Jordan; Fight Direction by B.H. Barry; Vocal & Dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell, CSA; Cambra Overend is Consulting Producer. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager. Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Trafalgar Entertainment and The Dodgers.

Lincoln Center Theater gratefully acknowledges Lynne and Richard Pasculano’s visionary leadership support of Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT. CAMELOT is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Generous support is also provided by Gregory Maguire, The SHS Foundation for choreography, The Frederick Loewe Foundation for education, the Marta Heflin Foundation, James-Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach, and the Arthur Y. Okun Fund for Musical Theater at LCT. CAMELOT’S Opening Night is sponsored by Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere.

Tickets to Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT, priced from $39 to $189, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.CamelotBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

LINCOLN CENTER THEATER, under the direction of André Bishop, is one of New York’s favorite not-for-profit theaters. Now in its 38th year, LCT has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. Outstanding recent productions include its Tony Award-winning productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I and South Pacific, War Horse, Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia, and J.T. Rogers’ Oslo; Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady, Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced, and Dominque Morisseau’s Pipeline. LCT encourages emerging artists through play readings, workshops and LCT3, which is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater. Open Stages, LCT’s education program, reaches thousands of public-school students annually with curriculum-related projects, tickets to LCT productions, and a Shakespeare Program. The theater is also the publisher of the Lincoln Center Theater Review, which explores subjects related to its productions.

BROADWAY RECORDS is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists’ repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records’ president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Assassins, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy®-nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater’s Some Lovers, Grammy®-nominated Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow’s A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC’s television events, “The Wiz Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!” as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label’s critically-acclaimed “Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below” series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the “Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love”, “We Are The World” by Broadway United and “Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice” music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com

Art credit – Broadway Records / Joan Marcus