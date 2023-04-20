Move Into Yourself: Find the Basic Plot of Your Own Life Story

A wise woman once told me a story about a student who wandered in a forest to find a guru who could teach her what she was hungry to learn. When the student came upon the master teacher she said: “What should I study?”

The Master replied: “If you ask me what to study, I would say to study yourself. If you ask me again, I would still say to study yourself. Why? Because you are valuable, you are beautiful, you are wonderful, you are amazing, you have intelligence, you have connection, you have everything you need … and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”

I’ve spent a lifetime studying myself not because I set out to do so, but because so many unexpected things rocked my world that I simply had to ask deeper questions.

Why did it happen? Is it me? How do I get out? What do I want? How must I live?

I recently attended a clinical supervision group. A therapist presented one of her cases for study and consultation in the group. As each of my colleagues brought forth their ideas about how to handle this so-called case, it became evident to me that we were getting lost in the shadow of human experience and looking to fix something that wasn’t broken. Not one of the forthcoming suggestions considered the “answer” or way forward might exist in the client herself. So when I endeavored to call us out of our lostness, silence descended upon the group as our attention shifted.

Nobody ever has the answer for somebody else’s dilemma! It is foolhardy to think so.

But in a world of people who refuse or neglect their right and responsibility to know their own self, we’ve created systems of control to impose authority over the self. And this won’t do. For the self will rise up in revolt. This is one result of not studying the self and learning to walk in self knowledge — a world of disempowered people trying to manage other people who have lost their way, too!

Throughout his entire opus, Carl Jung demonstrated that human beings not only have their conscious ego, but the psyche as a whole is governed by a centre, which he called the self.

This “something” is strange to us and yet so near, wholly ourselves and yet unknowable, a virtual centre of so mysterious a constitution that it can claim anything … I have called this centre the self … It might equally well be called “God within us.”

The beginning and the end of our life is inextricably rooted in this central point. During the middle — or the muddle(!) — it seems we are designed to purposely strive back to and toward it. Call it self or call it God, either way it will not be denied. It is a psychological fact.

In an interview with Oprah, Caroline Myss was asked, “What is God?” She replied: “God is law.”

The conclusion I’ve come to in my own life is that I must learn how to live within the laws of my own nature, which are the laws of life. Ultimately, I am the daughter of life. So when I study myself, I study my relationship to life. By virtue of having been given life, it is therefore my job to receive the life I am given. How else will I learn to live it?

Self study is a holy work of wonder when one realizes being in touch with our primal experience is what charges our life with meaning. This primal ground upon which all women stand is giving us a great task today, which I regard as the Sophia salvanda — the way of redeeming feminine wisdom from within.

Whatever the challenge, the power in woman is greater than anything she is facing. The work is learning how to channel it.

