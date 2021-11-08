Movember Is Supporting Men’s Health Across The World

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. #Movember is coming soon! To sign up to participate or to make a donation, please visit movember.com

For almost two decades, Movember has been at the front lines working to change the face of men’s health, funding more than 1,250 projects globally since their founding in 2003. The Movember mission is to enable men to live happier, healthier, longer lives. They do this by tapping into a growing global community of men—Mo Bros—who help them to raise much-needed funds and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Movember is making real change in the lives of men and their families across the world.

Using funds raised by the Movember Community, Movember has been collaborating with the world’s sharpest minds and best researchers to create effective treatments, innovative support solutions and easily accessible resources for men, helping to transform how men think about their health—and how they act on it. The diversity and high-impact nature of Movember’s work— spanning social programs and scientific research—is well represented by taking a look at just a sampling of its 2021 project lineup.

Continuing a longstanding focus from prior years, Movember is supporting mental health programs for military veterans and first responders, providing much needed support for the firefighters, paramedics and police officers on our community’s front line each day, and who are disproportionately affected by suicide and mental health issues. Movember’s Veterans and First Responders Mental Health Grant Program awarded $5.74M to fourteen organizations doing critical work in this space, including Southcentral Foundation’s Soldier’s Heart Program, which reaches firefighters and police in isolated Alaskan communities who are experiencing workplace mental health stress.

Movember is also funding social programs that are aimed at improving mental health and resilience among high-risk men and boys. For example, since 2015, Movember funding has been supporting the Legends of Lawndale and La Villita Warriors afterschool mentoring programs for boys of color in West Chicago. Team sports such as basketball are used to keep the boys active, engaged and to help them bond as a team. Movember grants have also supported work that supports another at risk group, Native Americans. Thanks to Movember funding through its Making Connections initiative, the Hope Squad suicide prevention program has been sponsored in three public schools in Andarko, Oklahoma, areas with large American Indian populations. The program trains students to be the ‘eyes and ears’ among their peers and look for warning signs of suicide and refer any student who is displaying signs of distress to an advisor.

Movember also funds scientific research projects, including a major new study led by scientists in the US and the UK that is investigating why Black men have twice the risk of a prostate cancer diagnosis and aiming to identify genetic markers in men who would benefit from earlier and more regular screenings. Another project, Movember’s True North Global Registry is a detailed database, which includes 61,000 men from 14 countries, allows clinicians to tap into the experience of hundreds of other around the world to assist in the treatment of prostate cancer. Movember also funded the early development of a now-FDA-approved imaging agent that can spot prostate cancer. In addition, new prostate cancer treatments are to be fast-tracked thanks to funds raised through Movember and The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. This year, they granted $2 million to two world-class research teams in the US.

Download the PDF to see Movember’s programs at a glance.

Finally, Movember has also built and launched its own programs aimed at improving men’s mental health, including Movember’s Family Man, the world’s first parenting program designed specifically for dads. By better equipping men to deal with parenting’s ups and downs, Family Man helps dads reduce stress.

The remarkable scope and breadth of the projects funded by Movember demonstrate an abiding dedication to improving the health and lives of men and boys.

