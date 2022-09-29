Moving With a Toddler Is Exactly Like Trying to Put Footie Pyjamas on a Honey Badger

I borrowed some moving boxes from a friend’s dad a few weeks ago for a move we weren’t anywhere near prepared for. It was awesome — we had no boxes, no time to get boxes, and no money to buy boxes, so having a box-related connection was really handy.

It’s all about who you know.

We moved into our new abode about two weeks ago using said boxes, and yesterday I had a text from my friend asking how unpacking was going. Also, was I ready to return the boxes I’d borrowed?

I looked up from my cracked screen — every mother has a phone with a cracked screen because if we didn’t have a cracked screen we’d have a cracked baby and that’s not a good compromise. My two-year-old was, at that moment, sitting in one of the borrowed half-empty boxes ripping packing paper into tiny pieces and rolling them into little drool-moistened balls. Next to him was a partially ripped borrowed box that got that way when he tried to swan dive into it from the bottom stair.

He also had on no pants and we had to get my older child from school in about 7 minutes.

I stared accusingly at my friend’s text but dutifully responded:

Going great, almost done xoxo

And then, surrounded by a small city of boxes, I cried quietly into a fistful of paper towels because I couldn’t remember where I’d packed the tissues.

Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Toddlers. They just don’t give two poops about your needs, despite having oh-so-many poops to spare.

Today my son literally wanted me to sit with him in the bay window — his new favourite spot — and hand me marbles for hours on end while a roomful of boxes loomed ominously in their seemingly permanent state of un-unpackedness. If I moved or even shifted from sitting on my heels to criss-cross-applesauce (if you know, you know) there were tears.

His tears, I mean. I’m a damned adult and can suppress my dissatisfaction like a professional (unless my foot has fallen asleep during said position change, and then I can’t focus on anything else.)

I get it. It’s a new house. The old house, as confusing as it might be to the little guy, is no longer our house. We can’t just go back there on a whim and eat mac n’ cheese because the mood strikes. New things are intimidating to small humans who can’t read or write yet, let alone understand their emotions. They need time to adjust, and if that means they’re clingy for a few days, so be it.

But oh. My God. Please. Just let me have twenty minutes to speed-unpack thirteen boxes and possibly pee in solitude. Please?

A Change Will Do You Good…?

According to a study conducted using data from Swansea University’s anonymized databank, children who move frequently have lower chances of success in their education than those who didn’t. I didn’t move my kids around before now, so this is all new, but the sudden change in both of their behaviours towards me after this solitary move makes me consider the validity of this study.

From what I’ve seen, I totally buy it.

Beyond the behavioural changes, however, moving with small children takes a toll on them. While most adults worry about the cost and general logistics of moving, kids worry about more emotionally critical concerns: new room (with new scary sounds,) new school, new playground, new friends, and so on.

For toddlers especially, moving is an anxiety-ridden experience. Many toddlers (my own included) become clingy, irritable, shy, and suffer from stomach aches that never used to plague them before. It makes sense — toddlers thrive when they follow a routine and schedule, and when we move, that normalcy usually goes dramatically out the window.

Another fun result of this new-house anxiety? Their sleep becomes total garbage. Because of course it does.

The new house comes with a whole new set of sights, smells and sensations, so it’s bound to cause some upset to our little ones. The good news is that it won’t last forever — and there are even a few ways you can help your kids make their way through it without becoming weird little Wednesday Adams clones.

Shake It Off

The first and best thing you can do, if you are able to plan for this possibility in advance and are an expert box-labeller, is to unpack and set up your little one’s room first.

Yes; before you find dishes and cups. Trust me.

I did this most successfully with my oldest and there was zero disruption in her sleep because of it. Setting up the kids’ rooms first helped to bring them back to some semblance of normalcy much faster.

The next step is the simplest, but toughest when you move into a new home — get your routine right back on track ASAP. This is not the time to start potty training or to throw a grand, themed birthday party. This is the time to settle in, re-establish bedtime routines and times, and keep their lives as normal as it was before the big move.

Also time. Adjustments always take time.

…

Today my oldest (seven) went to the fridge, pulled out the milk, found the cups without having to ask where they were, and poured herself a glass without a word. I took this as a good sign that she was settling in.

My toddler is also settling in nicely, and while he still needs me to sit with him and remain his beacon of normalcy, he has been sleeping and eating really well. He also told me today that “dis is weally nice house mommy!” and I’m pretty sure my heart grew three sizes at those simple words.

Moving with toddlers is a challenge, but little moments like that just make it all worthwhile. In time, and after there remains not a single cardboard box in our living spaces, I’m confident that they’ll call this new house “home.”

Now I just have to figure out how to paint successfully with a toddler in tow. Send help.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***