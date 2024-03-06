Musical Review – THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF MARTHA STEWART

Living everyday, living in the house, in the garden with the kids, on vacation, we are all trying to do the same thing, create our own worlds and live well. And I want my name in the title of the magazine because, quite frankly, I do it better than anyone else.” – Rafferty as Martha Stweart

Rafferty’s “Titans of Media Trilogy” is based on the lives of three female empowerment divas, three nights in a row for three weeks. I had the pleasure of experiencing “THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF MARTHA STEWART ” The show begins with Stewart, (channeled brilliantly by Rafferty), on the day she’s to report to prison for insider trading. She tearfully bids her expensive Cream Legbar Chickens adieu.

Then we’re taken back to Martha’s youth in Nutley, New Jersey, as a young entrepreneur that ruled over her girlfriend’s cookie sales quotas like a mini Griselda Blanco.

A theme that runs through the raucous biographical musical that sheds light on Martha’s quest for perfection. Her stern mother taught her to cook and sew, grandmother taught canning and preserving, while her impossible to please disciplinarian father drilled into her the “right way’ to garden, everything she did from school newspaper to art club, Martha did with a vengeance.

A world filled with country clubs and regattas and personal libraries, filled with leather bound books and uniform staff that really knew their place." -Rafferty as Martha Stewart

Many of the belly laughs and cringe, biting put-downs are at the expense of Stewart’s long suffering assistants and particularly her estranged daughter Alexis, desperately attempting to placate her. – “Alexa, do you have the diced onions? These are chopped.” Alexa shrugs, HUGE mistake – “Alexa, chopped means similarly sized but irregularly shaped. Diced means cut into cubes or squares, AND. ALL. THE. SAME. SIZE!!!”

“Martha Stewart doesn’t have pet peeves, She has psychotic hatreds”. Rafferty observed. The 1 1/2 hour musical experience briskly takes you through Martha’s college years, marriage to Andrew Stewart, the move to the Turkey Hill Farmhouse in Westport, Connecticut (the model for her MARTHA STWEART LIVIVNG studio), her catering business, publishing and media empire, incarceration, rebranding, to her friendship and business partner Snoop Dogg.

We married one month shy of my twentieth birthday. I know I might have been a bit too young, but the idea of lifelong financial security made me about as moist as an angel food cake.”- Rafferty as Martha Stewart

This parody is a hilarious retelling of the trials and tribulations of the controversial feminist icon set to original lyrics to pop music songs.

Stewart’s epiphany that she could monetize her exquisite taste and skills comes during a friend’s lack-luster dinner party, appalled by her hostess ineptitude and her inner monologue hits like a satirical bolt from the blue. –

“When attending a dinner party, it is very important not to show up empty handed. Whether it be a bouquet of peonies or freshly harvested asparagus, your hostess will certainly appreciate the gesture. You will not look like a free-loading shit. Unbeknownst to me, socializing with these idiots would come to change my life, and many, many other lives as well.”

Not the audience members nor even her impressive back up band goes unscathed as Raffrety as Martha breaks the fourth wall often, –

“I’ll bet none of you noticed the band screwed up twice already!”

The supporting cast is equally magnificent Devin Snow who plays Martha’s cellmate in a gut busting scene that crescendos into a duet and a terrific impression of Snoop Dogg. Miranda Noelle Wilson as Martha’s estranged Daughter Alexis and Amanda Sykes as well, everyone else is a treat.

When navigating a corporate scandal, it’s very important not to go into hiding lest your absence be misconstrued as an admission of guilt…. It also really helps if you are a man.”- Rafferty as Martha Stewart

Rafferty’s uncanny delivery as Stewart draws you in with every monologue and observation. He channels Stewarts scholarly Stepford-like delivery, juxtaposed with tragic subject matter that made me chuckle despite myself. –

“When ending a marriage, it’s very important to address the emotional aspect of this breach of covenant. You may be inspired to, I don’t know, smash his favorite records, or perhaps suffocate the cat that he brought home, even though he knew you were not particularly fond of that breed. Andy and I divorced, but not until after the release of my 1987 book MARTHA STEWART WEDDINGS. Trust me. The irony was not lost on me.”

Which then led to a show stopping rendition of Alanis Morrisestte’s “You Oughta Know”.

The experience Rafferty expertly weaves was as vastly entertaining as it was very sympathetic to Stewart as a female creative and business executive surviving and thriving in a male dominated media landscape.



Martha Stewart while focusing on home and hospitality, gained success through a variety of business ventures encompassing publishing, broadcasting, merchandising and was a pioneer of e-commerce.

Rafferty’s feminist observations couched in blue humor rang true. Particularly in the example made of Stewart incarcerated in the age of ENRON where powerful men weren’t held accountable –

”For all you men here tonight, let me tell you something about what it’s like to be a woman in a man’s world! We have to work twice as hard for half the pay, and get derided for behavior that men get celebrated for. Oh him? He’s so strong and assertive in the Boardroom, and her? She’s a bitch. And him? I heard he had sex with two girls over the 4th of July weekend in the Hamptons. But her? I heard she blew two of her farm hands and if they said anything about it, they’d have to go back to Nicaragua…Wait what? I got a little carried away.”

Imagine Wagner’s Ring Cycle…but make it drag,” says Raftery. “My tenth anniversary performing at Joe’s Pub seemed like a perfect time for a retrospective.

These three women have a lot in common. They’ve all helped shape the way we see the world and they are all masters at staying relevant. I wanted to perform these shows night after night, not just as a way to challenge myself, but to illustrate the similarities in their lives and what they’ve done to become the titans of media they are today.”

The stageplay and parody lyrics are written by Rafferty, set to songs by artists as varied as Lady Gaga. Bruno Mars, Judy Garland and Beyonce. Stage direction is by Jay Turton, musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn, makeup by Andrew Schoomaker and wig design by Isaac Davidson.

THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF MARTHA STEWART is an equally raunchy, real, and celebratory send up of a complex woman who was an original lifestyle icon and not to be missed!

Art Credit – Ryan Rafferty / Author