My Accordion and Me

After nearly six decades of separation, my accordion and I once again became best friends as the year 2021 thankfully drew to a conclusion. I’d been thinking about the instrument for several months – since reading an article, complete with intriguing photo, about a Cape Cod fellow who had the dexterity to fix needy accordions. Just for fun and without any special epiphany, I withdrew my accordion from the closet where it had lived, amongst a bunch of suitcases, for a multitude of years.

I’m older, creakier and I imagined the same would be true of the accordion. Yet, when I placed it upon my shoulders, its weight was familiar, the straps, first fastened during, say, 1959, needn’t an adjustment. I flipped open one of my old books to “Side by Side” and began to play. To my great surprise, my fingers remained acclimated to both the keyboard and button sides of the accordion. Not perfectly but encouragingly so. What a happy if not amazing occurrence! Each day since I’ve spent time hoisting the accordion to my chest while ensconced in a third floor bedroom of our 100 year old home in western Massachusetts. Practicing is a pleasure. What great fortune to subscribe to the Sunday Boston Globe which ran the mend-the- accordion feature. I appreciate this Pandemic tonic – reunion with my old childhood chum.

It is such a handsome instrument: black and silver mother of pearl: made in Italy. A product of Pancordian, mine is a Crucianelli model. Taking a look just for fun, I found that someone on Ebay is selling an exact facsimile of my accordion for $999. Gorgeous, with a body in mint condition, my accordion’s treble switches enable it to sound like a violin or organ or clarinet and so on. This baby stays with me.

When I was six years of age, about 36 months after we’d moved from the Bronx to Merrick, Long Island, I decided to take accordion lessons. Problem: no one wanted to offer instruction to such a little kid. Except for Irving Federgreen, who became my mentor for something like a decade. Mr. Federgreen and my weekly appearance at his Bellmore home became part of my repertoire, a given. Evidently, I had the musical goods and/or Federgreen wanted to honor whatever he was charging us. Either way, I liked my teacher and suppose I also liked playing the instrument. Maybe.

My father, who wanted his only son to ultimately become a Renaissance ideal, referred to my accordion guru as Feddie and, naturally enough, I was Freddie. Bookends it was until I put down my accordion a few years before I left home for college, sometime during the early 1960s, and took a break. That is now both ancient and living history.

During the nearly six decade hiatus, I had played, only for a few moments, perhaps a half dozen times, typically attempting a number like “Carnival of Venice.” No one within earshot requested an encore.

No matter since I am currently eager to pry open the bellows. To my great surprise, most everything, give or take, works as if 58 or 59 years of hibernation was equivalent to only a couple of nights sleep. Thus, the squeezebox, as it is sometimes dubbed, and I produce favorable sounds. Muscle memory, in my case, must have its way, I am astonished to report.

From approximately 1964 until December, 2021, my accordion had stayed at rest within its sturdy case: dormant and at ease. As an evolving adolescent, I once gave the instrument a daily workout. The experience, in retrospect, was rigorous, joyous and sometimes, too, an essential part of my developing self.

I have taken piano lessons during intervening years and have competent skills. Call me a mid-level pianist. That process began while I was an undergraduate. Somewhat skilled, I’ve always complained that I could never quite master the geography of the keyboard. These days, I understand that my hands and the accordion are a fit. This is my primary instrument.

Mr. Federgreen, a mensch, was my guide and, in a sense, this continues. It was during a fall day in 1969, amongst the archival recordings stowed at Lincoln Center Listening Library, that I bumped into my wondrous teacher. He asked me if I was playing accordion and I was instantly flummoxed since, as ever, disappointing the man would trouble us both. I honestly replied I was not but dishonestly added I intended to do so.

Mentor

Irving Federgreen taught me major and minor chords on the button or bass side of the accordion by referring to row 4 as father and row 3 as mother. I see, through my very first manuscript book, that he instructed me to keep my accordion off and call out the name of each father and mother key (c, g, d…..) 10 times; and then proceed in the same fashion with the accordion on and open. A week later, he wrote out “Freddy’s Song” for me which I’m sure was the first tune I played. Years later, I find through his notations, he educated me with far greater specification in terms of scales and key signatures. His still existent handwritten notations provided specifics of major, minor, seventh and diminished keys.

I played polkas, sure; but also Chopin and excerpts from operas such as “La Boheme” and “Tosca.”….show tunes from “South Pacific” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” ethnic favorites, boogie woogie and much jazz.

Inside the cover of Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2” Mr. Federgreen (following my father’s imperative to at the very least acquaint me with the liberal arts) scripted Liszt amongst a long line of composers including Schumann, Schubert, Berlioz, Wagner, Paganini and Chopin. Further, he drew arrows of connection from Liszt to Ralph Waldo Emerson (by way, I infer through his notes, of Walt Whitman). He discerned that I, perhaps 11 or 12 years old, was gaining agility as I matured and on one fine evening, I was introduced to a roomful of grownups as the only kid in the otherwise all-adult accordion band. I was tall, at that time, for my age but I felt tiny and scrutinized. Who knows whether the big people were curious or envious or delighted the first time they saw me? Frankly, I do not remember but I muse about that.

Call it serendipity that within my career path, through more than four decades, I taught arts and humanities to students on the high school, community college, and college level. Oftentimes, directing and producing 45 theater productions, my roles included mentoring while nurturing. I well know that territory. Mr. Federgreen inspired me and I hope I have kept his authenticity and spirit alive.

*******

The reality is that lessons and subsequent essential practice competed mightily with my designated truer love: sports, namely baseball and basketball. I certainly did tend to my accordion but I began to wonder just how long I could keep going with the instrument. It was fulfilling to be able to play yet I would have to up the ante in order to hone my expertise. One day, I took my final lesson. Again, I haven’t any memory of the moment. Mr. Federgreen clearly had further plans for me since I believe that he asked my dad if we could purchase a piano. That we did not was probably predicated upon finances at that time. I know that my teacher played both accordion (the lasting visual of him demonstrating stays with me) and piano.

I knew little about his personal life. Yes, I recall Mrs. Federgreen. One day a little Federgreen was born. He was a redhead! His unusual first named was Shepard and I’ve never forgotten.

Full Circle

The story continues: My accordion and I have survived and resumed. I shared my precious discovery with family members and then wondered about the Federgreens and whatever became of them. l googled Shepard Federgreen because, after all, there could not possibly be more than one singular individual with such a distinctive name.

Shepard, I soon learned, is Director of a major law firm and office based in New York City. He, amazed, emailed me and we began an exchange which was informative, moving, and emotive. He advised me that his father, ill for quite some time, died in 1972. “I was 15,” he said. “In April of 2022, he will be dead 50 years – half a century – and I will turn 65. I will have lived 50 of my 65 years without him here. And yet he is always present. I can’t really explain that.

Your email was like him reaching out from the heavens across time and space to embrace me after all this time. I am forever in your debt.”

My true gratitude and thanks spin backward in time to Irving Federgreen for his care and dedication to a little person who, now, as an aging baby boomer, plays his accordion, it seems to me, all the time. I watch and thrive as my recovered abilities mesh with the intellectual understanding of music accrued through six decades. Its genesis began in the basement of a suburban home in 1953.

The reach out to Shepard ensures linkage. I’ve revisited “8 Great Hits For Accordion,” a music book of pieces which my teacher arranged. Inside the front cover, I discovered, for the first time, that the gifted man was a composition, conducting and orchestration student at Julliard. As a teenager, I could neither have appreciated nor respected his worthy credentials. I do regret not having acknowledged him sufficiently for his care.

Still, my music speaks for me. Once I heard a pianist talking about getting her piano to sing. I feel that happens when I snap open my sweet malleable accordion and enjoy its rejuvenation. Thanks, Mr. Federgreen.

—

