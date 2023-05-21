My Baby Brother is Getting Divorced, And I Wonder if it’s Partially My Fault

Four years ago, I filed for divorce. It had taken me nearly a decade of therapy and self-work to get there, but I did it. And I was proud of myself. I was working against everything my childhood ideologies had taught me was important. I was working against being the oldest girl to 7 younger siblings…siblings I helped raise, quite literally.

As an oldest sibling, I felt responsible for my people. I knew they were watching me and the choices I made. And because of that, I did everything like I was supposed to. The man I married at age 19 checked all of the boxes prescribed to me. He was:

Mormon, had served a 2-year mission, was an Eagle Scout, and came from a good family.

In addition to that, I found his free and easy California ways to be charming. He was handsome enough (that enchantment didn’t last long) and was smart enough (even though he hated reading). He loved talking and discussing things, which I LOVED. I still do.

But he checked all of the boxes that I had been given. Never mind that I didn’t really know him. I didn’t know that he was terrible with kids and had an even worse work ethic. How was I to know anything about all that?

My mind was clouded with hormones and lust, I expect, since I couldn’t have sex until we were married. Amazing how distorted that view can get.

…

Fast forward many years and I filed for divorce, but not after reconciling that I might be the cause of some sort of twisted domino effect in my family. I feared greatly that my divorce would spur others on to do the same. Its been almost 2 years since things were “final” with that divorce, so I thought I was safe.

No such luck.

Mother’s Day morning, my huge family all got an email from my baby brother. Their marriage is over. He took responsibility for his shit and will let her take care of hers. This was not a rash decision but one made over time. He has a lot of work to do to heal and wants our support as he does so and wants to be present for his kids. They are so young and beautiful. He has always been totally in love with his kids. That is one thing about my brothers I’ve always ached to have in my own life…a father who loves my kids as I do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

This brother called me “mom” before he used that word with our mother. We have always been close and I have claimed his as mine so many times. His struggles with mental health are not new and not a mystery to me. I am sad for him. I am devastated, actually. Divorce is like opening Pandora’s box — you never know what kind of nightmares will emerge.

All I can do is pray that he will do everything he can to keep things positive and peaceful. And that she will do the same. We adore my sister-in-law and know she has been a saint to deal with my brother’s antics. We had all been silently hoping they were okay…but now we know the truth.

So, I’ll think about him now as I study and as I write. I’ll send him quotes and meditations. I’ll check in with him every day and see how he is holding up. Because I know the roller coaster ride it is that he has just boarded. It is the hardest thing in the world NOT to feel crazy when your whole world is collapsing.

…

I don’t really feel responsible for my brother’s divorce. But the first thing I did was try to make sure I wasn’t sucked into that black hole of, “I should have done more. I should have been more present with him. I knew he was struggling. Why didn’t I reach out? I have anxiety. I know he does as well. It has paralyzed me at times and I know his anxiety has it’s own effects as well. Is that my fault? Did I nurture him with too much of my own anxiety? Is this all my fault?”

Ugh…my anxiety (and my ex in my head) still saying all the words I don’t need to hear.

I do wish I could have done more to support him while he was still married, though. These past few years have made me feel almost selfish, due to all of my own needs around my health and the divorce. I’ve not had much to give anyone else other than my kids.

I hope for a day that I’ll be a better sister, that is true. I don’t need to save everyone. I only need to save me, I get that. By saving myself, I’ll be better skilled to help him and the rest of them.

…

Every family has problems and most of them are kept silent. Please, if you are reading this, know that there is someone out there amongst your family and friends who wants to be with you in your struggles. They want to love you better and support you. Test them in small ways. See if you can trust them with your heart, broken as it might be.

Vulnerability and authentic expression line the path toward healing.

Life is hard. Let’s share in each other’s load of concerns and worries. That’s why we are here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Sander Sammy on Unsplash