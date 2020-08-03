My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling

By Omeleto

.

.

Connor is meeting up with his best friend Rach with a very special birthday present. Secretly in love with Rach, he hopes the present — and the reaction it’s aimed to provoke — will also give him the opportunity to declare his feelings and shift their relationship in a more romantic direction.

But when Rach finally arrives, there just doesn’t seem to be a right moment to give Rach her birthday gift, which is truly special and unique: a mysterious space rock from Siberia. When Rach finally opens up her present, though, her lunch with Connor takes a truly unexpected turn, giving rise to Connor’s repressed feelings and stifled sentiments.

Writer-director Matt Vesely’s spritely, buoyant short has a relatable premise that’s formed the backbone of many romantic comedies: someone is secretly in love with, and must summon the courage to tell them how they feel. But a sci-fi twist adds a fascinating complication that makes Connor’s journey all the more hard-won — and makes for both visual spark and terrific physical comedy.

The film sets up Connor’s dilemma in a brisk, economical way, establishing all the key elements of the story. The storytelling sets up Connor and Rach’s rapport through an easygoing manner and charming, witty banter, as well as Connor’s nervousness. It also cleverly sets up a wobbly chair, the space rock, a disgruntled waiter, and the way Connor wipes his nervous sweat on a chair — all of which will come into play as the story develops.

The writing is a small, delightful masterwork in setting up a multiplicity of jokes and gags that pay off in a veritable aria of physical and situational comedy. But it also takes the care to note the tiny internal moments that make for an effective emotional turning point, deftly tracing an arc from hopeful anxiety to fearful retreat.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Actor Tom Ward does excellent work both playing Connor’s anxiety and clear affection for Rach, and the moment he stifles his truth lands as a small yet piercing heartbreak, while actor Erin James plays Rach as not just a love interest, but a smart, dimensional character with thoughts, feelings and agendas of her own — one that may be open to Connor’s overtures if he ever puts his feelings out in the open. Watching Connor reach that point and find his courage is cleverly and charmingly executed, as well as a proverbial gas.

Visually “My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling” elevates itself above the typical rom-com, with a subtle sense of precision found in the slight sheen of the cinematography and a deliberateness in the camera movement in certain shots that seems more akin to a modern-day sci-fi film — which of course sets us up for the “out of this world” twist.

But it’s this element that finally gets Connor out of his head, helps him chuck all the expectations and painstaking scenarios that he built in his head and truly face the person in front of him. It’s this presence — and the way control of the situation is wrenched away from him in many ways — that helps Connor level with Rach. And while it ends with the situation up in the air — all puns intended! — the real happy ending for Connor is that he’s told his truth and found the courage to be emotionally authentic.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03 [Music]

00:15 [Music]

00:38 [Music]

00:57 [Music]

01:10 [Music]

01:21 [Music]

01:26 I thought maybe babe I’m sorry I’m

01:29 meeting my housemate sweet little fat

01:31 labrador puppy that he shat for

01:33 everything yeah hey do what he does

01:34 sighs I got my finger on might a bag

01:36 another didn’t have any bad days you’re

01:38 right it’s good to see ya I actually

01:47 have something pretty cool a woman – is

01:51 it today Friday last Friday I had

01:53 birthday drinks I was really hoping to

01:55 come today yeah I know that wasn’t my

01:56 fault it’s fine worry about it’s mine

01:58 you busy I know it’s so busy but I was

02:00 actually waiting is that you nice you

02:02 got hair gel

02:03 this race to be precise a mousse gel

02:09 combination I touch it that’s crispy

02:11 yeah you can touch me yeah don’t touch

02:13 you gross no I mean I don’t want to ruin

02:16 it I don’t want to ruin it either cuz we

02:18 have been friends for so long and yeah

02:20 hey I don’t want to ruin you right yeah

02:28 um I am really sorry that I didn’t come

02:33 to you birthday

02:39 alright there’s something can I take

02:41 your s oh sorry I haven’t even looked at

02:44 the menu yeah me neither

02:45 just you’ve been here for an hour yeah

02:50 you didn’t think to look at the menu you

02:54 know you were just staring at her chair

02:58 the whole time what’s wrong with my

02:59 chair nothing he was really just get

03:01 kind of don’t feel a little bit wobbly

03:03 does it yeah is it lovely yeah your

03:04 chair seems fine to us what what that’s

03:07 what because if it’s wobbly it’s not

03:08 safe and I just think we would be better

03:10 if we swap sure that will make you feel

03:13 better

03:13 excuse me

03:19 thank you give you guys a few more

03:35 minutes yes please thank you it is

03:39 wobbly okay it’s just I haven’t seen you

03:45 in like three weeks then you invite me

03:46 out to lunch and it’s just the two of us

03:47 and you’ve put mousse in your hair and I

03:49 think you’ve attempted to trim your

03:51 beard and got your birthday present

03:53 really okay okay so you remember the

03:57 first time we met yeah and we were in

04:01 second year astronomy and we were

04:03 talking about the meteor crash in

04:04 Tunguska that’s know where we met what

04:08 do you mean we met it pulled his potty

04:10 in black wood didn’t oh whoa well it

04:14 doesn’t matter that’s fine astronomy

04:16 Tunguska sorry yes I remember yeah uh

04:18 well we were talking about the

04:20 unexplained explosion that happened in

04:22 Siberia in 1908 and I was saying that

04:26 there was no way that anything from

04:28 space could have survived that impact

04:30 but you were very sure that maybe it did

04:32 yeah we sure didn’t what you’re you’re

04:35 saying that you always wanted to see

04:37 something for yourself something amazing

04:40 yeah well the Internet is a magical

04:44 place sorry yeah my phone sorry one

04:49 second

04:53 I’ll be promised of agency

04:57 check from work you remember Jackie M

05:02 it’s nothing better

05:04 he’s been texting me a bit okay are you

05:15 okay yeah is that my birthday present

05:25 surprise is it a rock is a piece of

05:31 submarine meteorite that I got off the

05:33 internet I don’t think it’s real but

05:35 just thought maybe I could get you

05:37 something that reminded you of how we

05:39 met oh yeah at least of how I like to

05:43 remember us meeting you and I know

05:49 astronomy arguing about magic and

05:53 astronomy Connor why did you get me this

06:07 because

06:10 it’s your birthday happy birthday

06:24 do you like it

06:28 well what was that she has pretty flimsy

06:39 Oh

07:00 does anyone here speak rushing question

07:03 I think I got some of the real flirting

07:07 space-rock the real in his chance what

07:10 if he goes like a big ladder I’ll get

07:17 some cushions I could catch you Rach of

07:34 all the many many ways I thought today

07:36 would end up I didn’t think this thing

07:38 would actually be worried but I just get

07:40 back then it wasn’t my fault I knew you

07:43 had something funny going on with that

07:43 chick okay guys just remain calm okay I

07:46 called the fire department

07:47 everything’s gonna be okay hey it’s

07:49 gonna be fine

07:52 [Music]

07:54 hey Jack she’s yeah she’s occupied

08:12 bristle actually Jack I’m gonna have to

08:17 call you back

08:20 [Music]

08:21 surveys I just told you to stay cool

08:26 [Music]

08:31 Oh Oh God no Connor what do you

08:39 [Music]

08:52 catch the pop hey not really sure what

09:02 the next step of this play was yeah be

09:05 honest I thought I was gonna be right

09:08 way up yeah you’re like the birthday

09:12 present I thought the cat’s thank you

09:25 I really mess this up Hey

09:33 right

09:34 [Music]

09:37 something I need to tell me

09:40 [Music]

09:56 [Music]

10:05 [Music]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video