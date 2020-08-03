Get Daily Email
My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling

My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling

A man tries to declare his love, but gravity makes it hard.

By Omeleto

Connor is meeting up with his best friend Rach with a very special birthday present. Secretly in love with Rach, he hopes the present — and the reaction it’s aimed to provoke — will also give him the opportunity to declare his feelings and shift their relationship in a more romantic direction.

But when Rach finally arrives, there just doesn’t seem to be a right moment to give Rach her birthday gift, which is truly special and unique: a mysterious space rock from Siberia. When Rach finally opens up her present, though, her lunch with Connor takes a truly unexpected turn, giving rise to Connor’s repressed feelings and stifled sentiments.

Writer-director Matt Vesely’s spritely, buoyant short has a relatable premise that’s formed the backbone of many romantic comedies: someone is secretly in love with, and must summon the courage to tell them how they feel. But a sci-fi twist adds a fascinating complication that makes Connor’s journey all the more hard-won — and makes for both visual spark and terrific physical comedy.

The film sets up Connor’s dilemma in a brisk, economical way, establishing all the key elements of the story. The storytelling sets up Connor and Rach’s rapport through an easygoing manner and charming, witty banter, as well as Connor’s nervousness. It also cleverly sets up a wobbly chair, the space rock, a disgruntled waiter, and the way Connor wipes his nervous sweat on a chair — all of which will come into play as the story develops.

The writing is a small, delightful masterwork in setting up a multiplicity of jokes and gags that pay off in a veritable aria of physical and situational comedy. But it also takes the care to note the tiny internal moments that make for an effective emotional turning point, deftly tracing an arc from hopeful anxiety to fearful retreat.

Actor Tom Ward does excellent work both playing Connor’s anxiety and clear affection for Rach, and the moment he stifles his truth lands as a small yet piercing heartbreak, while actor Erin James plays Rach as not just a love interest, but a smart, dimensional character with thoughts, feelings and agendas of her own — one that may be open to Connor’s overtures if he ever puts his feelings out in the open. Watching Connor reach that point and find his courage is cleverly and charmingly executed, as well as a proverbial gas.

Visually “My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling” elevates itself above the typical rom-com, with a subtle sense of precision found in the slight sheen of the cinematography and a deliberateness in the camera movement in certain shots that seems more akin to a modern-day sci-fi film — which of course sets us up for the “out of this world” twist.

But it’s this element that finally gets Connor out of his head, helps him chuck all the expectations and painstaking scenarios that he built in his head and truly face the person in front of him. It’s this presence — and the way control of the situation is wrenched away from him in many ways — that helps Connor level with Rach. And while it ends with the situation up in the air — all puns intended! — the real happy ending for Connor is that he’s told his truth and found the courage to be emotionally authentic.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
[Music]
00:15
[Music]
00:38
[Music]
00:57
[Music]
01:10
[Music]
01:21
[Music]
01:26
I thought maybe babe I’m sorry I’m
01:29
meeting my housemate sweet little fat
01:31
labrador puppy that he shat for
01:33
everything yeah hey do what he does
01:34
sighs I got my finger on might a bag
01:36
another didn’t have any bad days you’re
01:38
right it’s good to see ya I actually
01:47
have something pretty cool a woman – is
01:51
it today Friday last Friday I had
01:53
birthday drinks I was really hoping to
01:55
come today yeah I know that wasn’t my
01:56
fault it’s fine worry about it’s mine
01:58
you busy I know it’s so busy but I was
02:00
actually waiting is that you nice you
02:02
got hair gel
02:03
this race to be precise a mousse gel
02:09
combination I touch it that’s crispy
02:11
yeah you can touch me yeah don’t touch
02:13
you gross no I mean I don’t want to ruin
02:16
it I don’t want to ruin it either cuz we
02:18
have been friends for so long and yeah
02:20
hey I don’t want to ruin you right yeah
02:28
um I am really sorry that I didn’t come
02:33
to you birthday
02:39
alright there’s something can I take
02:41
your s oh sorry I haven’t even looked at
02:44
the menu yeah me neither
02:45
just you’ve been here for an hour yeah
02:50
you didn’t think to look at the menu you
02:54
know you were just staring at her chair
02:58
the whole time what’s wrong with my
02:59
chair nothing he was really just get
03:01
kind of don’t feel a little bit wobbly
03:03
does it yeah is it lovely yeah your
03:04
chair seems fine to us what what that’s
03:07
what because if it’s wobbly it’s not
03:08
safe and I just think we would be better
03:10
if we swap sure that will make you feel
03:13
better
03:13
excuse me
03:19
thank you give you guys a few more
03:35
minutes yes please thank you it is
03:39
wobbly okay it’s just I haven’t seen you
03:45
in like three weeks then you invite me
03:46
out to lunch and it’s just the two of us
03:47
and you’ve put mousse in your hair and I
03:49
think you’ve attempted to trim your
03:51
beard and got your birthday present
03:53
really okay okay so you remember the
03:57
first time we met yeah and we were in
04:01
second year astronomy and we were
04:03
talking about the meteor crash in
04:04
Tunguska that’s know where we met what
04:08
do you mean we met it pulled his potty
04:10
in black wood didn’t oh whoa well it
04:14
doesn’t matter that’s fine astronomy
04:16
Tunguska sorry yes I remember yeah uh
04:18
well we were talking about the
04:20
unexplained explosion that happened in
04:22
Siberia in 1908 and I was saying that
04:26
there was no way that anything from
04:28
space could have survived that impact
04:30
but you were very sure that maybe it did
04:32
yeah we sure didn’t what you’re you’re
04:35
saying that you always wanted to see
04:37
something for yourself something amazing
04:40
yeah well the Internet is a magical
04:44
place sorry yeah my phone sorry one
04:49
second
04:53
I’ll be promised of agency
04:57
check from work you remember Jackie M
05:02
it’s nothing better
05:04
he’s been texting me a bit okay are you
05:15
okay yeah is that my birthday present
05:25
surprise is it a rock is a piece of
05:31
submarine meteorite that I got off the
05:33
internet I don’t think it’s real but
05:35
just thought maybe I could get you
05:37
something that reminded you of how we
05:39
met oh yeah at least of how I like to
05:43
remember us meeting you and I know
05:49
astronomy arguing about magic and
05:53
astronomy Connor why did you get me this
06:07
because
06:10
it’s your birthday happy birthday
06:24
do you like it
06:28
well what was that she has pretty flimsy
06:39
Oh
07:00
does anyone here speak rushing question
07:03
I think I got some of the real flirting
07:07
space-rock the real in his chance what
07:10
if he goes like a big ladder I’ll get
07:17
some cushions I could catch you Rach of
07:34
all the many many ways I thought today
07:36
would end up I didn’t think this thing
07:38
would actually be worried but I just get
07:40
back then it wasn’t my fault I knew you
07:43
had something funny going on with that
07:43
chick okay guys just remain calm okay I
07:46
called the fire department
07:47
everything’s gonna be okay hey it’s
07:49
gonna be fine
07:52
[Music]
07:54
hey Jack she’s yeah she’s occupied
08:12
bristle actually Jack I’m gonna have to
08:17
call you back
08:20
[Music]
08:21
surveys I just told you to stay cool
08:26
[Music]
08:31
Oh Oh God no Connor what do you
08:39
[Music]
08:52
catch the pop hey not really sure what
09:02
the next step of this play was yeah be
09:05
honest I thought I was gonna be right
09:08
way up yeah you’re like the birthday
09:12
present I thought the cat’s thank you
09:25
I really mess this up Hey
09:33
right
09:34
[Music]
09:37
something I need to tell me
09:40
[Music]
09:56
[Music]
10:05
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

