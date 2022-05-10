My Cheating Husband Is Dumping My Mom on the Streets to Impress a Billionaire Loan Shark

A wailing siren sliced through the throwback country radio station, as a slick police car weaved through the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) traffic, cutting us off at the Goldenrod stoplight. Moments later, a second auditory interruption blasted my dad’s hysterical voice through the Bluetooth speakers:

“You guys still up in LA?”

His voice trembled with what sounded like fear, desperation, or perhaps delirium. It was hard to tell until an unfamiliar, abrasive, far less shaky voice drowned his out and dominated the sound system:

“Your buddy’s going to jail. Screw around with my wife and my money in my house, we have problems; I don’t play. Cops on their way.”

. . .

If looks could kill

The siren that had dissipated down the PCH was now blaring through the background of the Bluetooth speakers, and a faint scuffle seemed to indicate a struggle for the phone, until my dad’s voice resurfaced:

“I’m at a client. Her husband’s crazy. He called the police — during our session! Are you guys back in OC? Can you get here? I’m in Cameo Shores, and they’re — ”

Lucky for us — or for my dad — the stretch of the PCH between Goldenrod Ave and Cameo Shores is about a five-minute straight shot, and the light had just turned green. Hubby swerved right into the ocean-facing neighborhood, gliding down the hill towards the one front yard altercation (and parked cop car) disrupting the perpetually silent community.

“Trespassing, harassment, fraud — ”

The cop appeared to be in mediation mode, scribbling notes as the gruff-voiced man hurled a litany of accusations and proposed charges at my dad.

“She’s my client! We have coach-client privilege, but I can assure you, there was no trespassing, no harassment, no fraud — ”

The client in question peeked through the oversized modern glass door, failing to come to my dad’s defense. My husband sat glued to the driver’s seat, similarly unwilling to throw himself into the line of fire — and given his past interactions with law enforcement, I can see why.

“Your full name again?”

By the time I approached the officer, the line of questioning had morphed from restraining order requests to “Identity theft?”

“Sorry no — that’s, it’s from a game. A party. This is the right ID.”

The officer raised an eyebrow as my dad fumbled around in his wallet for a second ID — one that actually matched the name he’d provided. The officer skeptically returned the other ID — from the “party” — and guess whose name and address it boasted? My husband’s. And no, we didn’t host a family “identity theft” game night or party that would rationalize it away.

I know my dad is eccentric, but he’s no criminal mastermind. If he has a fake ID with my husband’s information, someone gave it to him — and there’s one person in his circle who seems strikingly well-matched: Star.

His “client’s” fuming husband stepped forward, ready to re-rile the cop, but abruptly froze, the defiance draining from his tight cheeks once he saw…

“Hey.”

I turned back to see my husband’s brief salute from the car towards the gutted man behind me. Something had changed, in an instant. I don’t know what my husband did, but one look from his driver’s seat sent this man recoiling back to his house and taking his statement and planned charges back inside with him. It was as if he’d seen a ghost, and it makes me wonder: What is it about this man, my husband, or their relationship that I don’t know?

Keeping another man’s secrets

We descended the rustic, Italian stone steps, as the heavy wooden door slammed shut behind us, taking the bright restaurant light with it. I followed my husband, led by a black-suited escort towards a plum velvet curtain below.

That’s when the vibrations began. First, it was Hubby’s pocket, and the escort’s eyes darted straight to the convulsing device. He quickly declined the unknown number, followed by a second one he instantly silenced, before shooting our guide an apologetic shrug. Milliseconds later, it was my phone throbbing with another incoming — and unfamiliar — caller.

“Phones off; no cameras, no recording.”

The escort guarded the velvet curtain, ensuring we powered off our phones and presented the black screens before stepping through to the other side.

Herb’s leather catsuit-clad wifey, Yasmin, waved enthusiastically, as my husband bumped fists with his latest obsession. A tall blonde you’ve definitely seen on a very well-known reality show snuck up on our table, tapping Yasmin on the shoulder and inciting a startling eruption of drunken giggles.

“BRB. Phone break.”

They ventured off to a far corner — and I tagged along behind. Little did I know “phone break” was code for the ladies room, but at least I could check if I’d missed any evening chaos since our time “off the grid”.

Upon returning to our table, there was one gaping hole: my husband.

“Where’s…?”

Herb cut in with the answer, raising a shot glass to “cheers” the news:

“All cash offer pending on CDM — congrats! This festival’s about to be on!”

I know Hubby had floated the idea of selling the Corona del Mar (CDM) property to fund Herb’s (well, their joint) future Fyre Festival clone, but he couldn’t be serious. Sure, the property’s appreciated a few million dollars since his purchase, but selling it would leave my mom and Craig homeless, my dad and Star in a lurch, and materially risk the cash (and my future alimony) if the festival goes bust…

What’s done in the dark

Our wheels rolled slowly through the narrow flower streets, trailing my dad’s return to the CDM duplex’s carport. We rolled down our window for a brief goodbye, when a putrid stench from the alley assaulted our noses, instantly seeping into the Bentley’s leather interior.

“What’s that stench?”

My dad’s rapid dismissal of the flagrantly palpable odor was a little too zealous to chalk up to oblivion. Some things smell bad, others smell fishy; this reeked of fish — but not the underwater kind.

“It’s almost trash day; it’ll be gone soon.”

I alternated between sniffs and gags, towards the outdoor waste bin, then towards the house — well, the garage. It wasn’t just the trash bin.

“I think it’s coming from the garage. Do you ever go in there?”

My dad’s abrupt nod was no surprise; the garage was the on-hold renovation project for an ADU conversion (turning it into a separate living space for future rental income). Until we get new architects and permits, the ~180 feet would remain unoccupied and unusable. Or so we thought…

“Is mom storing something in there? Or Star…?”

With each question, I could feel my dad tense up, less and less comfortable with my probing — but given his track record of less-than-transparency, that only stoked my suspicions. The stench was so pungent that Hubby, who’s made a point to stay an arms’ length away from my parents’ drama (as much as possible) approached the garage windows, inhaling the tainted air and peering inside.

“They’re blacked out. Why are they blacked out?”

He was right: The windows were blacked out from the inside.

“Let’s go in then!”

While Hubby’s sudden interest in the garage seemed strangely out-of-character, if he really does have an all-cash offer pending on the property, he has a multi-million-dollar motive to go inside and check it out. And my dad’s obstinance is no match for my husband’s will to preserve his 7+ figure profit.

“You have the code?”

My husband pointed to the keypad posted alongside the carport column. I didn’t.

“Try the front door code?”

No luck.

“Fine. We’ll go from the inside.”

Short on patience, Hubby barged up to the side door entrance, while my dad’s outcry of excuses, protests, and requests to “leave it alone” were starting to get…just plain suspicious. To all of us.

One door open, one more to go. By now, my dad had barricaded himself against the one interior access point to the garage, pleading for my husband to halt his conquest.

“You can’t go in there! It’s — Star’s got her business stuff in there. Crystals. Important stuff she’s going to…”

The light flicked on and a chorus of startled scratches, squeaks, yawns, and sneezes echoed through the modest unfinished room. The walls were lined with cages — familiar cages and familiar species. However, the animals stowed here from the illegal breeding operation down in Dana Point weren’t the gasp-inducing shocker: A man whirled around to face us, a high-pitched yelp exhaling from his alarmed lips, and I nearly jumped out of my skin.

“What the f — ?!”

“Holy shi — ! ”

He sat at a desk, with two large monitors displaying what looked like spreadsheets, and four phones face-up with muffled voices spitting indecipherable names or numbers through their speakers. The three of us were equally terrified at the unexpected encounter — except for my dad.

Numbers don’t lie…or do they?

My heart stopped as I powered on the phone, and a flood of missed calls, voicemails, and texts gushed onto the screen.

They were strange for three reasons:

They came from new, unrecognizable, never-before-seen numbers. The area codes were all unfamiliar — and they weren’t from California. The texts claimed they were coming from our daughter, which was perhaps the sketchiest part. She’s home with the twins, and none of these numbers are her cell or our home phone…

“This is…really weird.”

I passed my husband the possessed device, though a similar variety of missed calls and texts from the past few hours littered his phone, as well.

I called our home phone, while he called her cell; both went straight to voicemail, almost as if they’d been disconnected.

Then, a pang of actual fear rendered me too speechless to express my concern: What if this is a trap? A kidnapping for a ransom? Living in a gated community, you rarely worry about unlikely incidents like these; however, with the increasingly shady crew my husband, dad, and daughter have adopted, you just never know.

“She has to pick up the home phone — or the boys will.”

My husband tried it again; still no answer.

Just then, my phone started ringing with another mysterious number; and this time, I answered — and it was her.

. . .

The least likely buyer

“Are you seeing this?”

I peered out from the oceanfront cliff, watching a swarm of sails and dozens of yachts depart southbound from Balboa Island.

“Are you…alone?”

It was an unusual question, coming from Craig.

“I am now. I’m headed to meet Flavia; we’re going to San Diego for the awards ceremony; she has two rescues to pick up in La Jolla, so…”

Craig’s voice shifted to a near-whisper:

“Nice, nice. About the CDM offer, I’m handling it. Just didn’t want you to worry. I wouldn’t mention it to your mom or dad or Star or anything. But I got it.”

Craig’s divulgence didn’t just catch me off guard; it made no sense. I hadn’t relayed Herb’s hint at the cash offer. I hadn’t even properly confronted my husband about it. Yet, somehow, he knew enough to interfere or “handle” it? I still don’t know what that means.

“How did you — ?”

For the first time, Craig declined to elaborate; whatever he did, he didn’t want me to know. But more than what, I’m also curious why?

Why would my husband bow to Craig’s deal-killer requests?

How and why did Craig prevent the cash buyer and my parents’ displacement?

How did Craig find out about the pending cash offer in the first place, if not from me or my husband?

Ignorance may be bliss for some people, but it doesn’t instill the confidence details provide, and favors don’t usually come cheap or free.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Confessions of a Trophy Wife