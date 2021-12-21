My Cheating Husband Is Whoring Himself Out to His Ex-fiancé and Her Hedge Fund Manager Father

Violent vibrations edged towards my pillow, as my husband’s fingers fumbled along the device’s buttons, willing it to silence, unsuccessfully. Seconds later, I was jolted fully awake to his gruff voice and abrupt exodus from our bed.

At 2:44 AM.

From his perch outside the cracked bedroom door, I heard Hubby’s tone shift from defensive to cooperative, then shaken, and promptly artificially composed. Minutes later, he sprinted to our closet and began chaotically shuffling clothes, clanging belt buckles in his hurry, and leaving short, terse voicemails for the woman who wouldn’t pick up. Until finally, she did.

“Can you be at Laguna in 20? I’m leaving now.”

The unmistakable husky female voice on the other end of the line replied on speaker. He must have switched it to speaker to expedite his dressing and departure — under the assumption I was still asleep or too far to hear. Not so.

It was her — her being my husband’s suspected mistress-employee-business partner hybrid. He dashed past me, collecting his wallet, keys, and the like from his dresser…as if I wasn’t even there.

“What’s going on?”

Finally, some eye contact. And apparently my inquiry shocked him into the realization that I’d been a tangential observer of whatever chaos got him — and his mistress — out of bed at 3 in the morning. So yes, some explanation was required — though I might have to pull a few teeth to get it out of him.

“Nothing. Just a break-in. Down in Laguna.”

Just a casual break-in at 3 in the morning, no big deal or anything. For any men reading this, that’s probably not gonna cut it with any of your wives or girlfriends.

“A break-in where?? Did they steal anything?”

My husband only has one property in Laguna Beach — that I know of. It’s a business expense, of course. It’s the same bungalow my PI uncovered, along with the cam girl squatters and escorts in it — also business expenses, he’d argue.

“Neighbors heard glass break, saw some flashlights, and called the police. Probably kids looking for drug money or something. I’m headed there now.”

Living in a gated community in Newport Beach, break-ins are about as common as tsunamis; i.e. not very. Laguna Beach, conversely, is a melting pot of billionaires, beach bums, tourists, and renters, and that disparity of wealth makes for an elevated rate of property crime. That said, most of the homes worth robbing are protected by iron gates flanked with oversized cameras and an array of “Armed Response” signs lining the driveways.

My husband’s dilapidated bungalow brothel reads more like a shack; despite the 7-figure price tag, it’s hardly a target worth robbing… Unless the intruder was looking for something specific — and had reason to believe the bungalow housed it…whatever “it” is.

A damning confession — or clever deflection

When a cop car penetrates a gated community, they have a reason to be there. When said officer rolls up to your personal gate and requests access via the intercom — unexpected — you know that reason has something to do with you.

“I don’t mean to jump to conclusions or point the finger, but there is one guy…”

I listened from the kitchen as my husband fielded the cop’s surprise interrogation in the foyer. It was just a “follow up” — or so he said. Apparently the Laguna break-in roused suspicion that this wasn’t an impulsive, random, or amateur crime, but rather something a bit more sophisticated, planned, and targeted. At my husband, or his business, or something — or someone — associated with that bungalow. At least it’s “nothing” important.

“Who all from your organization had access to the property? And is there any reason they’d have to go back there? Anything they could have left by accident? Any bad blood or problems?”

I flashed back to the day I’d followed his mistress-business partner from that beachfront brothel to the duplex she now shared with my mom — another real estate buy shrouded in Hubby’s deception. He’s got to name her as a suspect — I mean, she might as well be the madam, whoring out all his other kept cam girls and escorts.

“…he’s a recent ex-employee. Didn’t leave on great terms. Maybe disgruntled. Could even be retaliatory — I don’t know…He was leaking confidential intel — insider information, basically, so I had to, you know…”

From twenty feet away, my husband’s lies echoed off the marble floors loud enough to confirm my fear: The very man he claimed to have “fired” for leaking confidential intel was the one who’d privately warned me of the mole in my husband’s company. He’d also alluded to the illicit activities Hubby had directed, all of which prompted this employee’s voluntary egress.

Before the officer, however, my husband turned the tables and threw this ex-employee* (*cough: scapegoat) under the bus like a rotting banana peel: putrid, useless, and 100% biodegradable. Meanwhile, his mistress’s name and reputation remained clean, pristine, and far out of any cop’s earshot.

“Noted. Will check into that. And anything else suspicious or off?”

Yes! Yes! I was bursting to run down the hallway and expel every hint, clue, and not-so-subtle alert I’d received — from the private investigator’s surveillance report to the evening stalker, the mistress’s suspected betrayal, and the ex-employee’s warnings about my husband’s rumored unsavory entanglements. I wanted to scream it all.

But I couldn’t — not in front of my husband. Not without revealing the lengths I’d gone to behind his back and the absence of transparency that permeates our marriage. Maybe the cop will ask to speak to me, too — privately…

“Nope — all good here.”

Or not. Hubby stonewalled the cop with the same poker face he’s used against me in his typical dismissal of every concern or conversation at hand. The difference? The cop has every reason to “let it go”; I, on the other hand, have about 10 million reasons not to…

Intel, infidelity, and incest

Like clockwork, a brief, cryptic audio memo graced my phone, summoning me South — from the only honest, objective party who might have answers. Ones I can actually trust.

I swerved off the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and into the desolate Crystal Cove trailhead parking lot. He was already here, but even an isolated lot off the PCH was too “public” for the exchange. I guess that’s how you know you hired a good PI? At least that’s my hope.

My cell reception faded away as I walked towards the jagged lookout point above the coastal trail, surrounded by nothing but overgrown brush, dusty cliffs, and a silver ocean blending into the overcast sky. The bright side of the recent oil spill? Beach closures keep both tourists and locals at bay, offering a rare slice of privacy in an otherwise public place.

He slipped me a mustard-colored envelope, heavy with more than just pictures.

“USB.”

I zipped the thumb drive securely in my jacket pocket before glancing at the photographs. I already knew what they were; I just wanted to know the who, what, and why.

“So, you know who did it?”

He returned a perplexed cock of an eyebrow.

“The break-in. The police are on it, but — ”

As I studied the pictures, I realized he didn’t call me here with intel on the break-in at all. He’s an infidelity-specializing private investigator, not the FBI. He did, however, bring intel — and infidelity, and a sprinkle of potential incest for good measure.

“The island’s gated, so I couldn’t cross the bridge.”

I stared down at my husband’s white Bentley SUV crossing the bridge onto the gated island.

In case you aren’t familiar, Newport Beach hosts an array of islands — some publicly accessible, like Balboa and Lido. Others, like Harbor and Linda Isle, keep their billionaire financier residents safe with gates, guards, and bridge security.

A side shot offered a damning reveal of his face — and the familiar blonde passenger beside him. I knew it: Michelle.

The same ex-fiancé whose arms my mother-in-law has been thrusting her son into since our rehearsal dinner ambush 16 years ago sat smugly in our car. She’s also the same ex-fiancé whose hedge fund manager father could serve as the financial solution to my husband’s recent business woes (spawned by his biggest investor’s abrupt bankruptcy) — at my mother-in-law’s suggestion, of course. And possibly the same ex-fiancé making that introduction to her financier father on his private island, right before my eyes.

“I got a few more from across the water. Lucky the property’s on the perimeter, so they’re not obstructed.”

I flipped to the next picture, and even with the blurred pixels from one too many “zoom ins”, there’s no denying what I saw: Michelle, my husband, an older man — who I can only assume is Michelle’s father, and my mother-in-law (let’s go with “Cruella”) cozying up to him, propped around a table at the end of a private dock.

“Couldn’t make out any conversation, of course, but he did leave with her again. It was a good three hours; I’ve got the rest on the USB.”

Peering down into the still clip, I squinted to force some emotion, movement, or answers out of the picture. No such luck.

“Did it look platonic? Or business…?”

Again, he’s a private investigator, not a relationship psychoanalyst, but I’d assume three hours gave him enough color for at least an inference around the interpersonal dynamics festering on the end of that dock.

“Hard to tell; but I’m pegging them two romantic.”

He pointed at Cruella and the older man beside her. Then, he tapped Michelle’s taut profile.

“Her, I’m not sure. Maybe one-sided, maybe something. She was harder to read.”

Or disinterested in my husband’s inappropriate advances? If you didn’t catch that, my private investigator is insinuating that my mother-in-law and Michelle’s dad are a “thing”. Romantically speaking. Cruella and the father of my husband’s ex-fiancé. And for an incestuous double-date, my husband’s unrequited flirtation translated on camera as well.

That doesn’t mean Hubby’s cheating with his ex; it could just be his attempt at sales, i.e. wriggling himself far enough into Michelle’s lap to obtain a cheerleader who might go to bat for his increasingly dire investment request. Dire means desperate, and financially desperate businessmen like my husband will go to many (any) lengths to ink a deal.

Then again, so will his mom. Maybe Cruella decided getting in bed with the old man is her motherly duty… Or maybe she really is in a relationship with him, and the investment suggestion — and double-date — is step one of her twisted fantasy of resurrecting the incestuous foursome that never was. For all I know, she’s farther along planning my divorce than I am…

Infamous in a small town

As I turned north on the PCH, away from Crystal Cove’s reception-less wilderness towards Newport Coast’s civilization, an avalanche of texts, missed calls, and a voicemail revived my comatose phone.

“Call Flavia.”

Occasionally, Siri actually works.

“I heard about the break-in! So crazy — even in Laguna! Are you o — ?”

Strange — since I didn’t tell her, Craig, or any of our other common acquaintances yet…

“From whom?”

Newport and Laguna Beach are small towns, but not that small. News of an isolated break-in down in South Laguna would never make it up to Bayside in Corona del Mar by accident…

According to Flavia — the silicon-jugged centerfold my husband attempted to poach from the sex tech CEO threatening his new venture (and to get in bed with her retired investor-entrepreneur husband), the news was out in the sexual services industry. At least in Laguna. Well, that’s what she heard from the sex tech CEO this morning at her photoshoot down in the canyon (Laguna Canyon Road).

“I’m worried about you!”

She squealed in her thick Italian accent, dripping with unintentionally sultry undertones. Either that or she’s calling me mid-shoot.

“How did he know? This just happened, and the cops had no leads…”

I don’t mean to give my only female friend the third degree, but this break-in just happened — and it seems strange that word’s already gotten out to my husband’s unspoken business rival. And that it was a targeted attack. And that this guy also owns a sexual services-related HQ down in Laguna.

“It’s the industry. He knows a lot of people, and people talk.”

To be fair, that could be true. He owns a swingers’ site, codes “alternative” matchmaking algorithms, and likely has an ear to the ground for whatever’s going on in that industry. And considering my husband wasn’t exactly running a PG bed and breakfast in that bungalow, it’s conceivable there might be an overlap of contacts…

“He’s actually worried, too.”

And now I’m supposed to believe my husband’s rival sex tech CEO is suddenly worried about me, us, or the break-in? If only she could have seen my eyes roll through the phone.

“No, really! He’s getting more security for his place. Cameras, alarms, you know.”

This is where it gets interesting: If the Laguna brothel break-in was a targeted, isolated incident, why would the sex tech CEO be worried for himself? Unless there’s some industry-wide sweep or scandal investigation, and he thinks he’s next…? But again, there’s nothing inherently illegal about running a sex tech business…unless he knows something I don’t.

As for my husband’s venture, I’m starting to think his ex-employee’s clandestine advice was probably best: “The less I know, the better.”

If I don’t ask, I can’t tell…

Then again, that advice came from the same guy who told me he’d voluntarily quit over moral (or legal) clashes, while my husband claims he fired him for leaking info. And he’s also the same guy who accused me — or someone else — of possibly being the mole in Hubby’s business. That would be a brilliant coverup and diversion, especially if he really was the mole all along.

In that case, my husband could be right to point the finger at him for the break-in…And if Hubby isn’t lying about that, maybe he isn’t really lying about anything? Aside from all the under-the-table escorts, cam girls, and the mistress that have frequented his covert properties, “business” trips, and financial “client entertainment” outflows…Though one could argue silence and lying are two different things.

Two conflicting lies and a murky truth

Speaking of silence, that’s exactly what I expected to hear from my husband’s ex-financial operations lackey after getting scorched by Hubby’s dishonorable discharge and subsequent criminal accusation. I guess the police didn’t spook him too badly, since the name on my buzzing phone was the same one who’d invited me to the covert confessional at The Montage.

“Just had an officer at my door. Am I psychic, or do I know your husband better than you do?”

The ex-employee Hubby just chucked under the bus didn’t sound disgruntled or guilty; he sounded proudly affirmed and unapologetically defiant. As if he wasn’t the one who needed to worry…

“Did you quit or get fired?”

I didn’t mean to bark back, but it just kind of slipped out. There were just too many inconsistencies and loose ends — and unlike the cheating co-signee on my prenup, this guy doesn’t hold the power to jerk me around.

“Both.”

His side: Supposedly, he was planning to quit — and all my husband’s not-so-Kosher (borderline illicit) mandates provided abundant ammunition. Just not fast enough. Days ahead of his planned exodus (pre-notice), Hubby began phasing in his unannounced replacement — some new blonde — before he mustered up the courage to hit “Send”.

“I already had my next gig lined up, a transition plan, and my two-weeks notice queued up in my drafts…”

I guess they could both be telling the truth…

Also, is it weirdly far-fetched and paranoia-fueled for me to think maybe that blonde he phased in could be Hubby’s ex-fiancé? That could explain the “hard to read” foursome…It could also be the favor Michelle required to persuade her father to invest in Hubby’s floundering venture. Or I’m just reaching here, connecting imaginary dots in pursuit of some self-serving end…?

I was still wrestling with why he called in the first place…so I asked him.

“I’m just letting you know, if cops are at my door, I’m telling the truth. Again. And I wouldn’t be so sure this is a one-time-affair.”

The bad guys (and girl)

Sometimes, you just want to know who the bad guy is. In my experience, life isn’t always that clear:

If it’s my husband, I can accept that; in fact, it would make the impending divorce planning far less painful.

If it’s this ex-employee and he’s been playing both sides — winning my trust while screwing my husband — then he’s just another body to bury. You can’t be good and bad at once, and burning my husband may inevitably burn me, too.

If it’s the sex tech CEO, well, I guess that’s just cutthroat business competition, nothing personal…

But what if it’s Hubby’s mistress? What if she’s the one playing both sides — not me against him, but someone else: a competitor, law enforcement, the SEC? He’s probably so blinded he wouldn’t even know.

That’s the one great thing about a fractured marriage: Once you see the crack, you can’t un-see it — and just like that, the veil falls away. 16 years ago watching my husband seduce his ex-fiancé would have broken me. Today? I get the game; it’s a transaction. Best case scenario, he’s simply padding my future alimony. Worst? For my own sake, I probably shouldn’t go there.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***