My Cheating Husband’s Mile High Club Sells More Than Sex in the Sky

My husband clenched his jaw, sending glances of disgust my way, as the policeman’s request emanated from the cell phone between us. The time-stamped, security footage put us — well, me — squarely in the line of fire.

“…full list of names and numbers. Everyone on that video. Today.”

The officer’s curt goodbye left me again alone with the man I’d come here to confront, but not before he accused me first.

“The last thing I need is the police tracking our guests. You know exactly who’s fault this is, and he’s beyond worn out his welcome. Get him out. Today.”

I returned my husband’s bold stare, armed with a damning video of my own in hand. Sure, I may have invited one parasite into our household, but he’s in bed with another whose actions are far more costly than some alleged “neighborhood break-ins”.

My husband was taken aback with my inflexibility to fold; I guess he thought I was bluffing. In the next thirty seconds he’d see exactly which cards I hold.

High-flying scandals have even higher stakes

I knocked on the tinted window beside me, my Bentley parked discreetly a few spots away. Wally’s matte black Lamborghini had a better shot at flying under the radar in this neck of the woods, believe it or not — at least nearing the private airport’s tarmac.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The revving engine elicited visions of the purple Lambo parked in our driveway and the unofficial boyfriend whose harmless introduction had nearly cost my daughter everything. I hoped his latest attempt at damage control would prove less controversial — though scamming teens out of $700k and promiscuous barely-clothed selfies seems hard to rival.

“It’s an aero-tech-security startup. They track planes — but right now it’s all private, since they’re just starting out.”

Wally nodded, digesting my daughter’s new internship, while allowing an overhead plane’s deafening engine to gain a few thousand more feet before responding.

“Kind of like find my iPhone, but find your husband’s plane?”

He required no explaining — he’d already connected the dots.

My daughter’s unofficial boyfriend (purple Lambo guy) attempted to redeem himself for the NFT scam he’d introduced with a lucrative gig at a sexy new startup (in which he’s invested)

The plane-tracking startup is seeking private clients, and my PI recently pegged my husband’s scandals up in the air — literally

It wouldn’t be a crime to throw my daughter a bone with her first commission — and put eyes on Hubby’s elusive mile high club…

Who better to ask for assistance and coverup than the man who’s already been wronged by my husband — to the tune of nearly decimating his $2B hotel acquisition deal?

I don’t want to come off as an opportunist, but this engagement seems like a win-win-win — well, for everyone expect my husband, of course.

“It’s that one!”

I pointed at the plane with the familiar tagline, as Wally swerved into an obscured spot with a decent vantage point. An incredibly tall, slender figure with ultra-bleached, ultra-straight, thigh-length platinum hair stepped out of a black Rolls Royce SUV in nothing but a strapless nude minidress and 6-inch heels. I think Wally and I both did a double-take; from a distance, nude and actually nude are hard to distinguish. Well, that’s why I thought he was doing a double-take; turns out his reason was a bit less salacious.

“I know her.”

An older man stepped out from behind her, his hand guiding her waist towards the plane.

I squinted, trying to catch a glimpse of the man’s face. He waved back at his driver — flashing a tan forehead our way — and then ducked into the plane behind Miss Glamazon from the Amazon.

“I think that’s — ”

“It is.”

Wally cut me off before I could speculate the identity of the vaguely familiar man. While I knew of him, Wally knew better.

“So, are they…?”

Wally shook his head, rejecting my assumption with one of his own.

“She’s hustling him. He’s just a player — probably an addict. Cards, not…uh, drugs or you know…”

Apparently, Wally knew her — or of her — and quite well: Among the many hookers, escorts, and gold-digging sugar babies that had frequented his hotels, she was of a very different variety. She was the unsuspecting casino-bred pro (another Vegas transplant) who’d made grown men cry in his lobby — and empty their wallets and bank accounts of 5- and 6-figures. Though he didn’t have proof, Wally doubted she acted alone.

In a daze, he stoically recalled the glamazon woman’s memorable mark:

“She got us fined for illicit gambling…”

The man to be swindled? He’s the infamously disagreeable owner of a used luxury car dealership, purple Lambo guy’s father, a friend of Hubby’s, and the man who sold Wally the matte black Lambo we’re staking out in right now.

“I’ll bite. What’s their website?”

Wally was in — and perhaps my husband has evolved from the sex business after all. Though I’m not convinced this new venture is that many steps up…

A peek behind the surgeon’s curtain

A puffy pink face waddled closer to the duplex door’s glass window, inciting an eruption of barks from the other side of the knob. The dogs were spooked. Considering I’ve visited the Corona del Mar duplex countless times, the defensive growls and guarding yelps were uncharacteristic, to say the least.

The door swung open, and I stood face-to-face with the vision that sent the dogs into panic-mode — and no, Rufus’s bared teeth and warning shrieks didn’t subside upon my entry.

My barely recognizable mom’s filler-deformed face tilted a greeting nod my way, followed by a stiff-lipped mumble and strained smile attempt. So this is what happens when your mom decides to get a part-time job…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Thup-rithe!”

The lip plumper combined with a generous complement of surrounding filler and Botox resulted in a thick lisp. Apparently the dogs didn’t receive her non-surgical enhancements quite as well as I was attempting to. The shock of her unannounced transformation nearly made me forget why I’d come here in the first place, but footsteps descending the stairs above quickly reminded me.

“Uneven pavement. Glass isn’t tempered safety glass and won’t meet code. Structure isn’t square. Gaps in the sealings. Insufficient ventilation…”

Passing his unnaturally swollen roommate unphased, Craig continued rattling off the inspector’s notes and objections to the shoddy workmanship that’s chiseled away at the duplex’s value, safety, and livability.

“I’d suggest we go talk to them, but…”

He shrugged his shoulders, one arm extended towards the abandoned construction whose mess littered the duplex’s alleyway and carport.

“And we’ve got about $15k of fines, and your husband isn’t returning my calls.”

I can’t say I’m surprised. Less invested in the shoddy renovation-in-progress, my mom cut in with some news of her own:

“I thaw your friend at the offith.”

While I may not have many friends, that description was a bit too vague for me to place.

“With the thweader.”

It still wasn’t ringing a bell.

“From the luncheon. Pre-Chrithmath?”

Now it did, though I wouldn’t exactly call Michelle (my husband’s ex-fiancé) my friend, just because we happened to attend the same luncheon…

“She wath just picking thomething up from the back. Oh, but she thaid the pitha plathe got raided! Five sheriffth at five in the morning! Not sure why she wath there…”

For once, Craig actually perked up and played into my mom’s CDM gossip drama — of which he usually steers clear.

“I heard it, too. That place has always been sketchy. It’s owned by an ex-mob family, and they’re chronically closed. Pretty sure it’s a front or laundering. Like the sofa place and the chandelier shop.”

Craig’s contribution caught us both off-guard, as my mom and I twirled his way in tandem. I know he’s plugged in (through his mortgage brokerage company), but these accusations rolled off his tongue like the microscopic tip of the iceberg of underground intel he’s been silently sitting atop.

How the pyramid-shaped cookie crumbles

“Take the money and run…Shut the f*ck up!”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The lime green bird squawked profanities at my husband from the iPhone in my palm, revealing glimpses of the under-construction balcony in the background of my shaky videography. Hubby squinted at the screen for a second, then swiftly dismissed the winged messenger:

“I’m not playing charades with a bird video. Your dad can throw orgies all day long, but not in this house. I don’t need another message or knock on the door from police, security, or uninvited guests. Get him out or I will.”

At least Hubby’s still in the dark on the pyramid scheme my dad’s actually running from our guest suite and the prison gang mentor leading it; that could attract some real unwelcome attention from law enforcement…

Regardless, a more pressing scandal may take precedence today. If my husband won’t listen to me or an eye-witness bird with no reason (or ability?) to lie, perhaps the nuclear option is the only one left. I don’t need to convince Hubby he’s been taken — to the tune of a 6-figure cash drop, compromising a $2M real estate investment; he can see for himself.

“If you want my dad out, call the builder. That’s the only hold-up.”

Hubby rolled his eyes, clearly unaware of what my request would expose.

He scrolled through his contacts, tapped the “Call” button, then hit the speaker icon. Instead of a ring, a tri-tonal chime emanated from the phone, followed by a woman’s robotic prerecorded voice:

“We’re sorry, the number you’ve dialed is no longer in service…”

I watched his brow furrow, as his eyes re-scanned the 6-inch screen before tapping “Call” again, only to receive the same automated reply.

“You didn’t know? He left. The whole crew packed up.”

Hubby’s eyebrows jumped an inch closer to his hairline, then settled back down in denial of my claim. One last sarcastic jab escaped my lips:

“Good thing you didn’t pay cash upfront…”

He exhaled his frustration, while dialing another number from his contact list. This time, a different prerecorded female voice answered; it was Star, the woman who’d referred the cash-only fugitive architect with the suspended license (who may or may not be her ex-husband). Straight to voicemail.

I tried to warn him, but what do I know? When you screw around with the wrong crowd, you just may get screwed yourself.

Pick a side, any side

Entering Palos Verdes’ lush, green jungle felt like a combination of betrayal and innocence; something about the remote cliffside radiated neutrality, as if a secret meeting here didn’t mean picking sides. The wavy-haired accomplice who’d beckoned me an hour north of my county shoved the “Open House” sign into her car, then strutted towards mine as I pulled into the driveway.

Sure, she’s my husband’s brother’s ex-fiancé and maybe illegitimate baby momma. And yeah, Hubby’s decade and a half of hush money draws a fine line around our familial allegiance. But the last time we met, she’d made it more than worth my while — and that was before she became the only line of communication to the brother-in-law stashed away at the Vegas rehab.

“I wouldn’t have shared this, but he seems…unhinged.”

She passed me her phone through the driver’s side window, opened to inches and inches of texts. And she was right, my husband’s brother did seem unhinged — maybe even deranged. I guess that can happen when your family kidnaps you all the way into an involuntary rehab stint in another state.

“And the break-in admission — I just thought you should know. For safety.”

I paused on the word “Laguna” in his jumble of text. Right here, in my hand, my brother-in-law plainly confessed to the break-in at my husband’s Laguna Beach bungalow. The same break-in that led Hubby to clean house, coinciding with mafia-like stalkers tailing his employees, his offices, and his mistress-employee-hybrid.

All this time, we’ve assumed it was an inside job — or an act of sabotage from one of Hubby’s business competitors or former lenders post-fallout. But these 10+ inches of text implied it could have been his brother all along…Could there be any connection between him and the neighborhood break-ins pinned on my dad’s pyramid parties? There’s no way Hubby’s alcoholic brother is conducting home invasions from a state away and framing our family…

“He also mailed me this.”

She dug into her purse, now sitting in the passenger’s seat beside me, retrieving a thick envelope with no return address.

“I would have given it back, but there’s no return address. And I didn’t want to send it to his house, because…”

Her unspoken rationale was clear: Sending back the cash-stuffed envelope to my brother-in-law’s house would undoubtedly spook Kate (his wife), and further disturb the can of wriggling worms at hand. Though in truth, I think she was just too afraid to cross him in this state — and I don’t blame her.

Watch your tail

The cotton candy sunset disappeared over the ocean to my right as I coasted south on the PCH, ruminating over if, how, and what to tell my husband.

On one hand, I should tell him. On the other hand, I can’t easily explain away my source — or the white lie that offered me a Sunday evening to myself.

That’s the problem with investigative rabbit holes: Once you reach the bottom, it’s nearly impossible to climb back to the top unscathed. Even if you do, you’ll be watching your tail every hop of the way, covering your tracks, and hoping you don’t become prey to your own findings.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock