My Complicity in White Supremacy Culture: ‘If It’s Not in Writing, It Didn’t Happen’

Very early on in my teaching career, I was telling a more experienced colleague about making phone calls to parents. She asked me something that I found a bit jarring:

“Did you put phone calls in a contact log?”

I said I didn’t, but I called parents almost every day to keep them updated on their kids’ progress.

“Well, if it’s not in writing, it didn’t happen.”

It was a pretty unmemorable part of my career amidst a lot of other crazy things that happened as a teacher.

But I think of it again because I recently listened to a podcast about “white supremacy culture” and the person who wrote the paper in the late 1990s. One part of white supremacy culture, according to author Tema Okun, is worship of the written word.

The first tenet Okun writes for worship of the written word is “if it’s not in a memo, it doesn’t exist.”

This message I’ve been indoctrinated with in my organization as a way to prove you did inform someone of a deadline, did tell a parent about something, or did actually do your job has been a huge crux of what I do now. Now, I’m someone who constantly has to think about ways to not get jammed up and protect myself and my organization.

I’m not surprised the mindset of “if it’s not in writing, it didn’t happen” is a tenet of what Okun says is white supremacy culture, and yet I regret to say it’s how I think, all the time. I’ve been in situations where a parent has said “you never told me about my child failing in gym,” when I indeed did.

“Damn, if only I’d put it in writing,” I thought to myself.

And so even if I do verbally tell someone of something that needs to get done or inform a parent of something related to their child, I almost always follow it up with an email or something in writing. This is how everyone in my workplace operates. I’m even in law school at night, and the legal profession is the exact same, except on steroids.

The worst thing you can feel is jammed up as if you didn’t do part of your job you know you did do. I hate to be overly adversarial because of the importance of strong relationships in education. But I’ve been in situations where I called a parent once a week to keep the parent informed of their child’s progress, attendance, etc.

I would sit in a meeting where the parent would air their grievances about the entire school system and claim to have never been informed of their child’s lack of progress, where I would seem negligent and incompetent. I understood the parent had genuine grievances with the school system, and that it wasn’t personal. I also understood that everyone is a well-intentioned and well-meaning actor doing what they believe is best for the child, and natural disagreements and frustrations result every day.

However, I would always be grateful if I put all those communications in a contact log and put them in writing so the accusations of my negligence and incompetence as a teacher could be refuted by, well, the written word. For these reasons (among many), many times I would prefer texting certain parents instead of calling so I could pull direct, irrefutable written evidence if I were ever in a jam.

You hate to think this way, but I quickly learned this is self-preservation 101 in the corporate world.

Does the corporate workplace perpetuate white supremacy culture?

It’s been three years since the racial justice protests of 2020, so it’s not the first time I’ve been exposed to or had to discuss this paper about white supremacy culture. It’s not the first time I had to reckon with my complicity in what white supremacy culture alleges, especially as someone who occupies progressive spaces and a pretty progressive workplace.

Basic tenets of professionalism are complicit in white supremacy culture. These include either or thinking, objectivity, fear of open conflict, a sense of urgency, perfectionism, denial, defensiveness, individualism, and quantity over quality.

I sat in one meeting where we discussed the paper as it relates to our workplace. As a teacher in Baltimore City Public Schools, I work in a predominantly POC and predominantly Black workplace. Most of my colleagues are Black. To be blunt, I’ve never worked in a school where White people were more than 1/6 of the staff population.

In one discussion of white supremacy culture, one person who shared, a Black woman, told us that every boss she’d ever had who implemented these white supremacy culture traits in the workplace was a Black woman. The facilitator would go on to say that these traits in the workplace are not contingent on the race of the particular boss or leader, but rather are symptoms of systems over individual people.

I agreed with the facilitator. But I regret to say that sometimes, I am fatigued with having these conversations over and over again. For one, the corporate workplace does not change no matter how many people read this paper (or just change very slowly).

And there are times when I push back in my head. This year, I have a job where I enforce paperwork deadlines and chair IEP meetings. I’ve written about how hard it is not to be everyone’s friend all the time as an inherent people pleaser.

I understand that urgency is one part of white supremacy culture, but there are occasions when a colleague will be 20–25 minutes late to the meeting. On some of these occasions, the parent is waiting, and they might be on a tight schedule where they have to work nights. As I scramble to find the colleague in the school building and bombard their phone with texts and voicemails saying “where are you? We have to start the meeting,” I eventually give up and find another staff member to step in to have a legal team.

I get it — things happen and it’s a very stressful job. But I know other people would really not appreciate it if I were 20–25 minutes late to meetings as well. As much as I hate to push urgency to meetings (part of white supremacy culture), in real life, being 20–25 minutes late to a work meeting inconveniences everyone and is a sign of disrespect, especially in our profession where we serve students and parents.

I regret to say this and put it in writing, but there is just cognitive dissonance in people like myself, progressive and left-leaning young people who have to operate in corporate or corporate-adjacent workplaces. Lofty-minded people like myself are often, at the same time, complicit in white supremacy culture, and although I agree with Tema Okun that her paper is over-ridiculed and over-weaponized by right-wing media outlets, I think we lose way too many people when we say “sense of urgency” is white supremacy when some things really are urgent sometimes.

Plus, I’m not the biggest fan of the race-essentialist framing of corporate traits, because there is a racist undercurrent in her paper that implies people of color aren’t as good as White people at putting things in writing or being on time.

I think that, unless we’re on Twitter 24/7 or occupy the most elite spaces of academia, there is a hangover from a moment we went too far in declaring too many things white supremacy. I don’t want to blame Tema Okun in particular because she wrote this piece a long time ago, and it just gained significant traction during the 2020 racial justice protests.

We can respect the fact that there need to be real changes to the corporate workplace to make it more equitable. We can respect the fact that we need to be understanding of everyone’s circumstances, and life happens. We have to be compassionate and forgiving. I’m trying to heed these messages more than ever now in a middle management role.

I’m trying to avoid the pile-on for Tema Okun because she’s gotten enough flak already, and because I listened to her in a podcast and she seems like a really nice and well-meaning person. She did not intend for her article to be misused and weaponized by White employees against Black bosses, for example, when the boss asks the employee to write a report. Her intent was to tackle the excesses of the corporate workplace, not to brand it all in an umbrella of a very serious hate ideology.

At the same time, I think some of the critiques are fair that white supremacy culture is too all-encompassing and goes too far. If everything you do in a corporate workplace is part of white supremacy culture, then at best, everyone in the corporate world is complicit. At worst, everyone is guilty.

And what does such casual branding of a sense of urgency as white supremacy do to how normal people think of horrifically racist white supremacist organizations like the Proud Boys? What world do we live in if we lump the boss who holds people accountable for being on time and the Proud Boys into the same linguistic and semantic category?

Sometimes I wonder: if everything in the corporate workplace is white supremacy culture, then do people take actual white supremacy less seriously?

I think there’s a certain irony that a document about “white supremacy culture” has been weaponized so often against not only White people but Black people and other people of color in the workplace, especially in progressive organizations. The mental gymnastics around “white supremacy culture is systemic, not based on the race of an individual actor” seems like it actually signals “it’s open season against anyone, even against Black employees and bosses.”

Overall, we’re just in a very awkward and confused place where the world is changing, especially with how we understand racial power dynamics in the workplace and corporate places. I think corporate places are better off talking about these things than not talking about these things, too, even if actual change in power structures and behavior doesn’t change that much.

But in this awkward space where we want the world to become a better and more equitable place, it’s still important to call a spade a spade. It’s still rude and a sign of not respecting people’s time to show up over 20 minutes late to a meeting with no notice. It’s still a smart move to inform people of situations in writing, just so you leave a paper trail of correspondence to make sure you protect yourself.

Sometimes, people weaponize a document about “white supremacy culture” and just take it too far.

Otherwise, there’s a balance and a middle ground where we have those baseline accountability measures to each other and trying to make the workplace a fairer place. We’re still looking for it.

