My Daughter Exposed on Homemade Lie Detector [Video]

one time I did and now I don’t you sure

it was only one it was still okay two

times two times two times okay three

welcome welcome welcome back this no

hard in it like that welcome back to

another episode of belief in fatherhood

my name is belief I don’t know if you’re

like me and you grew up with trust

issues but I became a father and I

didn’t know who to believe you know what

I’m saying got four kids and here I have

the lie detector test now if you are

familiar with this channel you know what

to expect you’ve seen videos before of

us doing this whole lie detector thing

my daughter today she flipped the script

on me though she wanted to know if I was

lying to her and I was like dang man I

can’t believe that she doesn’t trust me

but what do I what do I know I don’t

trust her either that’s what I got this

thing here for so look now that you guys

are here I want you guys to do two

things that’s like the video and

subscribe to the channel we’re actually

gonna have more of these videos with all

the kids Uzi Theo and Uriah so make sure

you don’t miss it if you do tell a lie

nothing’s gonna happen or anything like

that it’s just gonna be a little sad yes

do not

say

who I love the most mom or dad you don’t

want me to ask you that question no okay

that’s fine I won’t ask that question

let’s start with your name what’s your

name and I okay and how old are you five

okay

five years

old okay did you have a good Christmas

yes okay what’d you get for Christmas

makeup and a gymnastics bar and

a vanity and

a leather jacket and

glasses with it what was your favorite

gift that

why are you getting makeup makeup

okay and what was your favorite part

about that did you get to put the makeup

on what happened

dad doing my makeup oh when I did your

makeup she liked that okay do you ever

steal your mom’s makeup

one time I did and now I don’t uh one

time yeah you sure it was only one

it was still okay two times two times

two times okay three three times okay

when Mom says please don’t use my makeup

do you still go get it

[Music]

and you don’t

do you have something else to say

what

what are you doing I’m just trying to

get to know you I want to know the truth

well if you tell me the truth you won’t

have any problems okay nothing’s gonna

happen to you if you lie I’m just trying

to know how much you tell the truth okay

here’s here’s a question I have for you

okay did you have fun on our road trip

yes okay which bear trip the road trip

that we just went on up to Grass Valley

yes okay you liked it okay

um were you

um able to eat all your food and enjoy

your food when you’re up there

yes yes you you enjoyed all your food

okay okay that’s fine yeah that’s all

right you don’t have to draw but that’s

lying this is lying yes you enjoyed all

your food yes oh okay I enjoyed the

Patty and the bacon and Miami okay okay

this thing is lime

yeah

I can check let me see

the other

they look like it’s working today you

see that

what do you want to be when you grow up

you don’t know what do you like doing

now that you think you would like to do

later be a couch potato

be a couch potato

okay sounds good great job baby

okay Tom do you know Mom yes okay what

sticker do you like on my water bottle

this one the

right here

you save your hair the one that I shaved

my head after I got married for sure I

couldn’t start the marriage with

um a bald head I don’t think your mom

would have married me so I waited until

I married her and then I shaved it off

when did you get our gifts for Christmas

mom got them all from Amazon she ordered

them all weeks ahead

so you didn’t help anything

[Music]

I gave her the money to pay for it

that’s it

that’s a lot without the money you can’t

get it

wow we sat in the bed and ordered

everything together I scrolled on my

phone she ordered

she wrapped all the gifts your mom is

outstanding you know that though you’re

a big fan of your mom

now you gonna remember all this are you

trying to get to know me are you just

trying to

you want me to keep it on

[Music]

this one or the

neocon one I like that one

okay cool okay thank you so much be sure

to subscribe to our channel so you don’t

miss the next episode of belief in

fatherhood welcome welcome welcome back

disco heart in it like that took my

Sabbath I could relax

come right black hold up

[Music]

