My Daughter Has the Audacity to Actually Take My Advice

The world is your playground. Don’t let it frighten you. Go out and experience everything it has to offer. Live your life as if it’s a great adventure and dad will always be here to make sure everything is OK. This is the advice that I have given my daughter for her entire life. And then she has the gall to actually listen to me and act on that advice. I feel betrayed.

Does she clean up her room when I ask her? No. Will she roll her eyes every time I teach her to fix something, so she’ll be self-sufficient when she grows up? Of course. Does she ever listen to me? Apparently, and it’s bullcrap. Total bullcrap!

My teenage daughter is going to London and Paris for two weeks without me. She is going to have an adventure. She is going to explore the world. She is going to do everything that I’ve always encouraged her to do, and I’m a little upset about it.

She’s not going by herself. She’s ballsy but even she has limits. My mother is taking her for a holiday. I like how they frame it as a holiday and not as leaving dad to worry all alone in a big empty house.

And I want it on the record that my mom never took me to Europe. I guess she was too busy taking care of a disabled husband, dealing with two teenage boys that loved to fight, and a younger sister that was allergic to school. Oh, look at how tough things were for my mom. Let it go, mom, you were the glue that held the family together. I get it. Now you are taking my daughter to experience the world? That’s cold. I don’t know what I did to deserve this other than missing curfews, putting holes in the wall, swearing too much, sneaking out, sex, general mayhem. But besides those, I was the perfect child and now you do this to me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I have watched the movie Taken 23 times this week.

Although to give my mom credit, she did take me to Belize and Guatemala when I was a senior in college. I didn’t get to tour the Louvre or see London Bridge falling down. I slept in the jungle with the bugs! And if you believe the old ex-pat Vietnam Vet that ran the resort, I was roughing it in between fresh fruit breakfasts and tours of the ecology. Bird watching is how real men rough it.

So, to make up a life of laziness that included working 50 hours a week and making my world work, she is taking my daughter for a holiday as vengeance. My daughter can’t wait to go. She’s been packed for a month.

She will experience how other people live and is excited to see the different culture. She can’t wait to try the food, see the art, and really watch the diversity of life. I mean, I have always encouraged all of this, but I didn’t think she would actually listen. What kind of teenager listens to their dad?

It has always been very important that my children learn that there is strength in community. And not just our local one, but our global community. That the things that make us different are what make us stronger. And to have empathy and understanding was the key to this. So yes, we have always sought out different experiences and come into them with a love of learning.

And then the little hot head goes ahead and embraces that. Total betrayal. Pretty soon she is going to have the audacity to move out of my house, go to college, and live her life on her own terms. Who does that to their parents?

I know that this is an amazing opportunity for her. Hopefully one that will expand her education and her soul. That she will meet people that are so different from us that it will help her not jump to conclusions about others in life. But still, two weeks without me.

I’ve taught her how to punch and throw from her shoulder. She knows that eyeballs and throats are always on the table with protecting yourself. A kick to the side of the knee can blow a tendon. And that no matter what, I will come find her with my very special skillset that does not exist but that I pretend to know.

As a father, yes, I worry about my daughter’s safety in a place that I’ve never been. There will be an ocean between us which seems bigger than the two weeks I’ll be without her. But I’m more worried that she would never experience the world through someone else’s eyes.

So, this one time I’m giving my daughter permission to listen to the advice I’m giving her. I’m begging her. I’m pleading. Go find other people. Experience the world. Learn from our differences.

I’ll just be here all alone doomscrolling on my phone and figuring out what dads I know in Europe, just in case. I know quite a few as it turns out because sometimes I actually take my own advice as well.

—

Shutterstock image