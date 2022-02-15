My Daughter Is the Most Fertile Storyteller I Know. As Parents, We Can Foster This Ability With 4 Habits.

Have you ever seen two cars tell each other stories?

A few days ago, my 3-year-old daughter Emma played with miniature cars. But she wasn’t driving the cars. She started picking each vehicle, making them interact as if they were people while telling their stories. There were parents, children, friends, making real things.

My daughter is a crazy storyteller. Here’s how we helped it to be:

Describe things and actions.

Children use words like they are real things.

Storytelling is a sequence of actions, so you can do the same from the earliest stage of childhood to help your kid develop a broader attitude to do the same. Emma speaks all day, describing everything she sees.

The stories eventually come as a succession of actions, emotions, ending.

Read books again and again.

Listening to other stories creates the ability to visualize and build blocks.

“They lived daddy because mommy was dead”. While Sara and I were alive, most of the stories she heard had a matrix: bereavement. This helps to see the pattern children build stories on blocks extracted from what they see.

Reading books multiple times from early childhood lets kids master the pieces.

Talk about the past and future.

Kids need to create reminiscences of events to link creatively with the books.

My daughter is a radio. She spends all the day telling, even when eating. Sometimes she surprises us, and we try to realize where or when she experimented with something that makes the characters in his stories happen.

Take an item and talk about when you got it or what will happen.

Create open-ended conversation.

Conversations are a decisive moment to help children build a story.

A story is a succession of events. Even an event like diaper changing at nursery can foster the ability to tell. When we ask her for more details, we are nailing the event. Eventually, she’ll reuse it in other stories.

Ask open questions to have dialogues that go beyond 3 turns.

In the end, children will use storytelling as a unique ability

As parents, we can help them create a better network in the future.

