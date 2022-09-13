My Divorce Lawyer Dumped Me Because My Husband’s No Longer Rich Enough

When I deboarded the narrow aircraft, a buzzing in my pocket jolted me back to reality, just a slight downgrade from our Italian vacation from Hell. Little did I know the vibration that would tip my voicemail into 95% full territory would also expunge the past 6 months of progress I’d made towards my marital exodus.

“…engagement termination.”

The firm female voice who stoically dismissed my case — despite the thousands Flavia had fronted to cover her retainer — may have cited a “conflict of interest”, but if she glimpsed the tabloids over the past five days, I knew the real reason for her resignation.

I’m not sure what’s worse: Getting fired by your divorce lawyer over a conflict of interest or the fact that she’d been happy to overlook it until my husband’s rapidly (and publicly) dwindling financial position made my case no longer financially “viable” (a.k.a. lucrative enough) for her time.

“Go!”

An abrupt shout from behind startled me out of my message-induced trance, as Hubby lunged forward, diving into the luggage conveyor belt to retrieve the one suitcase that actually made it through. My eyes reverted back to the screen, where a spinning wheel had piqued my anticipation as a flood of unread emails rushed into my phone along with the returning reception.

The voicemail was one thing, but a formal termination notice on legal letterhead made it all real. However, that wasn’t the email that sucked my pupils down to the 6-inch screen; instead, it was one that had arrived just before it, from a pseudonym I couldn’t click fast enough…

What happens in the cockpit…

“Closing a deal — can you meet me at GAR?”

By “GAR”, Wally meant the General Aviation Ramp, or the section for private planes, with which I’m more acquainted than I’d like thanks to my husband’s Mile High Club. Hours after returning home from the airport with Hubby, I was headed back to it, this time alone, and livid.

I could only see red as I sped away from the coastline, and Santa Ana’s industrial parks, apartment complexes, and 7–Eleven’s replaced Newport’s manicured lawns and gated estates. My brain flashed back to the attachments from that email, my PI’s pseudonym momentarily concealing what the expanded images would soon reveal: The maps were clear, along with the timestamps and the photographs. I wouldn’t normally have my private investigator track my daughter’s car, but when in Rome — well, Capri…and thank goodness I did.

I certainly couldn’t have anticipated my 16-year-old daughter and her Tesla entering Wally’s gated Dana Point community on three separate occasions while her father and I were over 6,000 miles away. All this time I thought Wally was cozying up to me, but if he’s even thinking of engaging my daughter, that’s an unforgivable line he doesn’t want to cross.

The light changed and I floored the gas hard, but eased up to see a bright red Mercedes hurtling towards me, departing the GAR en route to the coast. A sliver of metallic light refracted off the oversized sunglasses in the driver’s seat, illuminating the familiar face I hadn’t seen in months. That’s when the amber streak of golden hour sun shifted from her face to the man beside her in the passenger’s seat, whose profile jogged my memory, as well.

With two windshields and her opaque lenses between us, I couldn’t tell if she’d glimpsed me, but as Hubby’s ex-mistress’s ponytail floated past, and my ex-divorce lawyer’s husband’s arm hung a cigar out the window, I wondered if their entanglement had anything to do with the termination. Maybe she knew I was onto her latest homewrecking stint and worried I’d tip off my divorce lawyer and screw her boytoy of the week; maybe she’d beat me to it…

“Look up!”

After a moment of scanning the air to no avail, one more glance to my right landed upon two waving arms and a box in hand. Wally descended from the steps in the sky, brazenly exiting my husband’s aircraft. For a moment, paranoia gripped hold, planting the seed that perhaps this was a setup: How convenient that my divorce lawyer would drop my case the same day I’d secretly meet another man in my husband’s cockpit? Almost as if Hubby was watching, documenting my betrayal for his own retaliation…either that, or it’s just my guilty conscience convicting me for going behind his back, once again.

“Want to see my cockpit?”

Wally forced the box into my hands and beckoned me up the stairs into the plane that was unmistakably my husband’s (the racy slogan on the side made that clear). I froze below, resistant to the invitation that felt more like a trap. I could visualize walking into that plane to an ambush from Hubby’s lawyer, ready to serve papers laced with allegations of my marital betrayals.

“That’s my husband’s plane.”

A hand grabbed my wrist, and I turned my eyes to watch his smug smile morph into a more sincere one.

“Not anymore.”

At that moment, I had no clue how true that was, but opening the box to a familiar stuffed cat would eventually unravel exactly what type of Russian fire my husband was playing with — and how he got burned. Just know borrowed money has strings attached, and airplanes aren’t immune to foreclosure.

Her favorite accessory? The one to a crime

I parked behind a Robin’s egg blue antique Corvette that looked more like an old movie prop than a functioning vehicle; however, for my purposes, it functioned just fine, shielding me from the impending confrontation on the grass. My dad had requested backup, but his unofficial ex-girlfriend-turned-saboteur (and now, the target of his accusations) needn’t know that.

A rainbow of yoga mats peppered Begonia Park’s picturesque greenbelt, as a sea of spandex-restrained implants exchanged pre-meditation gossip, their waif-like figures flirting with the voluptuous palm trees and sparkling ocean backdrop. An array of chimes, bells, and diverse wooden instruments surrounded the mat farthest towards the ocean, from which Star emerged, carrying a pot-like device with a thick stick she swirled around its perimeter. I hung back as my dad charged in Star’s direction, sans yoga mat, clasping his evidence in the form of a damning flyer he’d snatched off a tree or streetlight.

I peered around the Corvette’s elongated hood, quickly silencing the buzz against my thigh, swiping another neighborhood crime alert off the screen. Newport theft had spiked dramatically, and these notifications had shifted from weekly to daily, with robberies making their way from Balboa Island to the peninsula and back up to the San Joaquin hills. If ever there was a time for finger-pointing, it was now, and my dad’s ding-dong-ditch escapades on Star’s arm hadn’t helped his case…

Star recoiled from her pot-wielding embrace in response to the flyer my dad shoved in her face, her posture transforming from welcoming to defensive as the altercation commenced.

I whipped out the phone I’d just silenced, leveraging its camera to zoom in on the fast-moving lips I couldn’t quite hear, nor read. Before I could make out a full sentence, French-tipped nails burst into my view with a camera of their own, seemingly recording the altercation from the other direction. It wasn’t just one camera; the entire silicon-and-spandex mafia edged toward my dad, backing Star up, barking their defenses, and shooing him off the lawn with their threatening footage. For a calming sound bath meditation, that sure escalated quickly…

As I rounded the corner onto Carnation Ave, my dad sprung forth in a flustered rage, pouncing into my getaway car with a string of word vomit dripping from his bared teeth. I didn’t tell him I’d recorded every word of his Star-studded exchange, nor the fact that I’d already hit “Send” on the request for my PI.

“She’s ruining my business and she doesn’t even care!”

Ironically, my dad’s fury was cluelessly misplaced, lamenting the pyramid scheme coaching clients Star’s orchestrated robberies may have lost him. He somehow glossed over the fact that the flyers with his picture up and down the island and peninsula weren’t just compromising his “business”; they were jeopardizing his freedom.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

No matter what my PI can or can’t prove, one thing’s for sure: Star wouldn’t go out of her way to facilitate burglaries — or anything — that wasn’t in her best interest. Whether she’s the coordinator or the coverup, I’d bet she’s getting a hefty kickback from someone; I just don’t know who…

Selling OC just hit home

“He’s still denying it?”

I nodded affirmatively, a pang of guilt coursing down my tightened throat. Maybe I shouldn’t have confided in Craig, but Hubby’s piss-poor denial had eroded my trust. If a film crew was tiptoeing around our property, staging covert closes without my knowledge, involvement, or approval, something was off. I know Hubby’s done under-the-table deals and favors from time to time, but anything involving our primary residence feels like a personal affront. This isn’t just his business or investments; it’s our home — or it was.

Craig’s wheels coasted onto the bridge, over the bay with Linda Isle to our left and the peninsula up ahead, until an unexpected flick of his wrist veered us right, off the PCH, onto Dover Drive, and out of Newport Beach.

An extraterrestrial-looking white structure adorned with large slices of black mirror glass erupted from behind a curved row of trees snaking the pie-shaped lot at the end of the cul-de-sac.

“Be honest — what do you think?”

Two doors parted like the red sea, welcoming us into a spaceship-esque kitchen, surrounded by galactic- and aviation-inspired jagged walkways, wavy balconies, and rock formation-themed pools and waterfalls.

“It’s an acquired taste, I know, but that’s not the kicker. On the market 208 days, legally designated as a duplex, and…”

Craig summoned me behind a trapdoor that led to what felt like a secret portal to a new dimension.

“…a mother-in-law suite.”

Since his Montana proposition, Craig had been lifting the hood on a few of his own real estate deals, kind of like an unofficial apprenticeship. So far, this was the closest one to home, just 15 minutes north in Costa Mesa.

“I love it; as a primary plus rental or triple rental, either way works. It’s kind of brilliant — especially if the main tenant has older parents or teen kids.”

Craig cocked his head to one side, digesting my assessment with an eyebrow raised playfully, almost expectantly: “What if they have both?”

“Yeah, that would be perfect, too. You already have a tenant in mind?”

Craig’s smirk hinted at something I still didn’t get.

“I go into escrow tomorrow…if you want. I’m not too bad of a landlord — just ask your mom.”

Apparently Craig had sold a rental property in San Clemente about 5 months ago, and he was coming up on the 180-day grace period for a 1031 Exchange. In other words, he had to either roll those sale proceeds into another income-producing property or pay taxes on the capital gains from the sale. While his choice (option A) was a logical one, his proposal caught me off guard.

I knew Craig had purchased the condo my mom rented when her ex-landlord — a.k.a. my husband — was in a bind, but that was an unexpected fluke; this was calculated, premeditated, and a stretch too generous. My skeptical walls erected, searching for the catch, ulterior motive, or power play at hand. I don’t believe in free lunch, even if Prince Charming purports to be buying.

“No pressure; just think about it — or give me a counter. Could do rent-to-own, if you prefer. A few Montana deals and you’ll have your own either way.”

Then again, what if I’ve just been burned so many times by my own family — well, Hubby and his mom — that I’ve become numb to the possibility Mr. Nice guys actually do exist? What if Craig is one of them? They say “when somebody shows you who they are, believe them”; maybe they’re right.

…

Didn’t see that coming

The pseudonym whose response I’d awaited finally came through with a new round of highly anticipated attachments. Replaying and rewinding the microscopic video, I watched a man back his truck into an alley, unlock the storage unit door, and begin unloading. I exhaled a breath of relief, as neither the man nor the truck looked familiar; at least we could prove Star had one partner-in-crime who wasn’t my husband, father, or friend.

Tapping twice on the first photo, I honed in on the shaded objects stacked behind the half-closed steel roll-up. From the 50-foot vantage point, clarity was hard to come by, as the expanded pixels between my fingers distorted into a screen-engrossing blur of muddy grays and browns. But still, a high-contrast object in a large frame peeked out from the far left corner; it was definitely a painting — and one I’d seen before.

I flipped back to the second video, watching the man wrestle a cloth-covered rectangle out of the truck bed and into the dark unit. That painting wasn’t the only piece of art stowed in that Santa Ana back alley. That’s when it hit me: Cruella’s art staging business-turned-framing endeavor targeting my brother-in-law’s realtor ex-fiancé had to be sourcing and storing its inventory somewhere. Would it be such a stretch for Cruella and Star to be in cahoots, tapping the same art burglar? Maybe, but coincidental tandem art theft seems even harder to fathom…

I suppose desperate times call for desperate measures, and few things make people more desperate than drastic and unforeseen financial crises — or opportunities.

I’d warned my husband not too engage with the Russian lenders after they drove our neighbor’s husband out of the country, but he’d never been one to heed my warnings or play it safe.

While seeing Wally scoop up Hubby’s plane in foreclosure felt like a jarring blow, he saw it as a golden opportunity for a distressed asset and revenge. Perhaps he also thought the keys to the plane were the ones to my — or my daughter’s — heart.

If Star has to break a few eggs to make an omelet — that omelet being whatever financial rewards she reaps from her orchestrated theft — she’ll do so willingly, even if those eggs are my dad’s heart or his business.

One question remains: What kind of desperation is driving Craig to dive in and help me and my family once again? Maybe I’m just too jaded to take him — or anyone — at face value, but with this much collusion and deception among such a small circle, trust isn’t my strong suit, and it certainly isn’t something I’m handing out for free these days.

—

