My Ex Is Dating the Woman He Told Me ‘Not to Worry About’

I met up with a friend the other day for a coffee who I knew through one of my exes.

I told myself I wasn’t going to ask her anything about him. I wanted to keep our friendship separate, even though it’s hard not to associate her with that time in my life. But, about an hour into our chat, she touched my arm and said, “Oh my God, LJ, I meant to tell you…guess who B is seeing?”

My stomach sank. I usually delete or mute my exes on social media for this exact reason—I don’t want to know what they’re up to or who they’re seeing.

Begrudgingly, I asked her who it was, but part of me already knew the answer.

It was a woman who B worked with and who I always thought he had a thing for. We had been broken up for a while, but still, I couldn’t help but wonder if I’d been right about her all along.

I’ve struggled with the “green-eyed monster” in a few of my relationships. I’ve also done a lot of work on myself to improve my self-esteem and learn to better communicate with my partners.

However, in the past, I didn’t handle those feelings of insecurity all too well.

In my relationship with B, I often felt like I didn’t measure up. I’d compare myself to his previous partners and women I could tell he was drawn to, and I couldn’t help but think they were nothing like me.

B worked with this particular woman who he’d always tell me was really cool and fun. They’d go for happy hours with the team. He’d tell me stories of things she did and said.

I met her once at a work party B invited me to. She was, of course, really good-looking. She was also a part-time yoga teacher and when I found her on social media later, I’d look at photos of her posed half-naked. B had “liked” all of them.

Sometimes, I’d see her name pop up on B’s phone. He told me I had nothing to worry about; they were just friends. But I couldn’t help but wonder if the fact that we were dating was the only thing stopping them from hooking up. As if, the minute I was gone, they’d get together.

B tried to reassure me, but it was always lingering at the back of my mind. We broke up eventually. Partly because we’d often have the same arguments over and over again, but mostly because we just weren’t right for each other.

After we ended, I got into a bad habit of looking at her Instagram. Like I was anxiously awaiting the day I’d see B pop up on her page.

Then, I stopped thinking about her and him entirely. I moved on. Until I met with my friend for a coffee and she told me they were dating.

When I went home that afternoon, I lurked them both on social media and saw how happy they looked in their photos together.

I felt stupid. Did he really want her all along? Did she have something I didn’t? Was she everything I could never be for B?

It was tempting for me to fall into old thought patterns. I could go into the dark hole of self-deprecation and compare myself to her for hours. Instead, I shut off my phone and sat down to write out my thoughts. I then called a friend to talk it out.

Later, I felt better about it all. Maybe she did have qualities I didn’t have. But that was okay. It didn’t mean that she was superior to me. It just meant she might be a better match for B than I was.

I had another ex who dated someone I was also worried about, and it was suspect. I found out after the fact that he was cheating on me while labelling me crazy for being anxious, which I know is where a lot of my jealousy issues has stemmed from.

But sometimes, there is no ill-intent. Maybe there was chemistry between the two of them while we were together, who knows. But that doesn’t mean he acted on it.

We can learn to trust what’s our gut instinct giving us a warning, and when we’re letting insecurities from the past seep their way into our present relationship.

In this situation, I didn’t really have a reason to be upset. B had waited a respectable amount of time before seeing someone else. And we were broken up — he didn’t owe me anything.

Now, whenever I see a friend who knows one of my exes, I’m going to preface the catch-up by saying I don’t want to hear anything about them.

Sometimes, it is better to just not know.

—

