Home / Featured Content / My Favorite Things Haul – Beyonce, Black Owned and Small Business [Video]

My Favorite Things Haul – Beyonce, Black Owned and Small Business [Video]

On today’s episode, I wanted to do my own haul video where I go through some of my favorite products!

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Hey ya’ll welcome back to my channel! On today’s episode I wanted to do my own haul video where I go through some of my favorite products! Some Black-owned and some female-owned brands from Mallory With Flowers, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, and Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park collection to the BLM x Issa Rae “I’m Rooting For Everybody Black,” t-shirt! I also share some of my favorite small, Black -Owned businesses! What are your favorite Black-owned or female owned products that I should try out?

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey everybody today we are going to be
00:02
doing a haul i’ve been watching the
00:03
amazon hauls
00:04
the book hauls the try on hauls
00:07
well you’re coming to patrice’s hall so
00:10
i’m going to show you some really
00:11
amazing things
00:12
things that some famous people got for
00:14
me some
00:15
beautiful things that i love to have in
00:17
my home often
00:18
and just like little things to share
00:20
with you that get me through my day
00:23
like subscribe and ring the
00:26
bell which one do i want to start with
00:30
i’m going to start us off with these
00:32
beautiful set of flowers
00:34
i am obsessed with this florist
00:38
this is mallory with the flowers
00:41
and actually um
00:44
one of my staff shikara wyatt introduced
00:47
me to her
00:48
and i fell in love with her and she just
00:50
makes me smile
00:51
every time she has the best posts i mean
00:54
just
00:54
literally mallory you’re the
00:58
sh you know what’s my favorite thing
01:00
about malibu flowers
01:02
she’s a black woman owned business
01:05
i think my next one this is so sweet
01:09
this is my lunch pal just kidding
01:13
this is my four almost five-year-old
01:16
lunch pail
01:17
and literally he loves it so much we all
01:20
have lunch trails in our house
01:22
um it’s obviously batman and i don’t
01:25
even know if my son
01:26
knows who batman is but he does love
01:29
this pale
01:30
and my next little favorite situation
01:34
is my vitamin e oil you know do the
01:36
thing that they do where they show you
01:38
the product
01:38
jason vitamin e oil i know it’s a little
01:42
bit random but just barely got into
01:44
skincare don’t laugh at me everybody i
01:46
used to just put like a bar soap on my
01:47
face
01:48
and like regular lotion i had to start
01:50
doing a bunch of makeup
01:52
and um my makeup artist was like you
01:54
really need to do more skincare
01:56
so i love vitamin e oil it’s like one of
01:59
the skincare products it’s cheap
02:01
it’s simple you take all your makeup off
02:03
you wash your face and then you like
02:05
moisturize it the night before
02:06
and it’s a game changer it’s like a
02:08
literal game changer and you can use it
02:10
like for the rest of your body okay this
02:12
is like the best
02:13
body care it smells like ice cream
02:17
but you can literally put it on your
02:18
body and it’s so pretty
02:20
and the young woman who makes this her
02:22
name is forever
02:23
divine like literally her name was like
02:26
made for a product
02:28
and it it feels incredible
02:31
i think it’s the best shea butter
02:34
situation infusion i try and use it
02:37
every day
02:38
oh my god it smells so good okay all of
02:40
them are my favorites otherwise i want
02:41
to be doing this haul
02:42
but this is like for my hair and you all
02:45
know
02:46
how much i love my hair so pattern
02:48
beauty everybody
02:50
tracee ellis ross let me tell you how
02:53
amazing
02:54
this curl gel is you can put it on dry
02:56
hair you could put it on wet hair
02:58
barely wet your hair a little bit with a
03:00
towel and then put it on and it
03:02
completely shapes your hair thank you
03:04
tracy
03:05
your product is legit amazing this is
03:08
torch
03:09
candle another black owned business
03:12
it smells so good you know i like to
03:15
light my candle at night go to sleep i
03:16
love the ambiance of like
03:18
the flickering light on the ceiling it’s
03:21
my vibe and torch brings it every single
03:25
time i’ve used this like
03:26
a bunch of times and it’s seriously
03:30
still a vibe okay everybody so we’re on
03:32
the like candle
03:34
light things on fire train and
03:38
here my sage bundle it’s from
03:41
nena’s organic sage bundles so look at
03:44
that gorgeous like
03:46
purple floral arrangement and then
03:49
the wrap sage i saved every single day
03:52
like
03:53
it’s very spiritual and ceremonial for
03:54
me it makes me feel
03:56
grounded and it helps me like reconnect
03:59
to myself
04:00
especially when i feel like i’m being
04:02
pulled out into the world a bunch
04:04
so all of last year i don’t know what
04:05
happened for you but i literally did not
04:08
cook maybe i cooked one time because
04:12
once cobit hit i was just like
04:14
everything was like a burn i was like so
04:16
sad i felt like so
04:20
like i didn’t want to cook i just
04:22
ordered everything and so i made a
04:24
serious commitment in the new year to
04:27
cook
04:27
my food for every single meal so all of
04:31
january and literally all of february
04:34
i cooked every single meal i’m so happy
04:37
for it but i started getting
04:38
bored like maybe mid-january with my
04:41
food i remember that i love
04:42
chipotle chili and so i bought this from
04:45
whole foods
04:46
it’s their 365 brand no this is not a
04:49
whole food commercials
04:50
but i do love this crushed chili it
04:53
makes everything amazing like vegetables
04:56
fish meat whatever you eat it just like
04:58
a game changer so
05:00
yes this is also my favorite this one
05:03
is a whole entire
05:06
vibe do you remember the saying i’m
05:09
rooting for
05:10
everybody black okay let me show you the
05:11
back because it’s also a vibe
05:14
this is a black lives matter in
05:16
collaboration
05:17
with issa rae original that we
05:21
just launched and i am so excited to be
05:24
sharing it with you
05:26
do you remember when she said at the
05:27
emmys at 2017
05:29
to a news reporter i’m rooting for
05:32
everybody black
05:33
thank you issa rae for letting black
05:34
lives matter be in collaboration with
05:36
you on this t-shirt
05:38
this next one oh my god i feel like the
05:40
same feeling when i showed up to my
05:42
house and saw it okay
05:43
the queen herself beyonce
05:46
she’s been giving out these epic ass
05:49
adidas boxes
05:50
at ivy park every time she dropped
05:53
something i walked
05:54
to my house and saw this
05:58
box beyonce doesn’t play because i could
06:01
get rid of all my clothes and replenish
06:03
it with
06:03
what’s happening inside this box she
06:06
gave me a pair of shoes
06:07
like a full-on pair of
06:10
shoes omg they are
06:14
uh amazing i haven’t even worn them yet
06:18
i literally haven’t worn any of this
06:19
stuff because
06:20
i just i’m still in shock that the queen
06:23
chose me
06:24
she chose me for all of these goodies so
06:28
yes
06:29
vibes all the vibes like just like a
06:31
really glassy white sneaker
06:33
i mean i don’t think i have a classy
06:35
white sneaker but
06:36
now i do this one okay i’m from los
06:40
angeles we don’t wear gloves like this
06:41
okay right way can we go to big bear now
06:44
like i want to go to the snow
06:48
i want to like just be on the snow with
06:50
these it’s
06:52
it’s epic there’s some more epicness in
06:54
here this one
06:56
is just what do you do with this like
07:00
what exactly do you do with this who
07:02
cares because beyonce gave it to me
07:04
so i’m gonna figure out all the things
07:06
to do with it
07:08
and oh my god okay this right here i
07:11
can’t wait
07:11
i can’t wait to wear these like just
07:14
some cluttering it
07:16
up beyonce thank you thank you
07:20
you i would sing you a song but you
07:22
don’t want to hear that
07:23
y’all these are some of my favorite
07:26
things and
07:27
sharing them with you just made me
07:29
really excited about
07:31
every single object that i was able to
07:33
share with you today
07:34
i love especially sharing the small
07:37
black woman-owned businesses
07:38
we are going to list all of these
07:40
products in the description
07:42
so you can check them out and if you
07:45
have any ideas on new products for me
07:47
please put them in the comment section i
07:50
appreciate you all
07:51
so much in the meantime stay diligent
07:54
stay strong stay connected we need you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

