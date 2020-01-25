My Girlfriend Is Pregnant – What Should I Do? | Dad University

This video answers the question: My girlfriend is pregnant, what should I do? You just found out that your girlfriend is pregnant and you are probably freaking out and not knowing how to handle this. Jason offers some sound advice for anyone going through this.

The video is NOT about what you could have done or should have done. It’s about what you need to do now that your girlfriend is pregnant. It’s time to get serious and feel good about what is about to happen. Feeling confident is important.

