The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

My Girlfriend Is Pregnant – What Should I Do? | Dad University

My Girlfriend Is Pregnant – What Should I Do? | Dad University

It is NOT about what you could have done or should have done. It's about what you need to do now.

This video answers the question: My girlfriend is pregnant, what should I do? You just found out that your girlfriend is pregnant and you are probably freaking out and not knowing how to handle this. Jason offers some sound advice for anyone going through this.

The video is NOT about what you could have done or should have done. It’s about what you need to do now that your girlfriend is pregnant. It’s time to get serious and feel good about what is about to happen. Feeling confident is important.

 

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

