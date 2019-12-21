00:02

[Music]

00:29

my grandmother’s mind was a ballroom

00:34

inside were her memories each one

00:38

dressed for a celebration that memory

00:41

there and the white jacket on the dance

00:43

floor is the memory of her wedding day

00:45

he never stops dancing that memory there

00:49

in the long purple dress staring out the

00:51

window the day my father left for

00:53

college that memory there slumped over

00:56

his food the day she got her first

00:57

cavity filled

00:58

my grandmother’s ballroom always in

01:02

motion

01:04

[Music]

01:25

my grandmother used to tell me stories

01:29

Philip I remember when you and I made

01:32

strawberry jam I pretend I don’t so that

01:35

I can hear it again well you were eight

01:39

years old inside my grandmother’s

01:41

ballroom a woman in a red gown and

01:43

mistletoe eyebrows clears her throat

01:46

carefully kisses fork to wineglass tells

01:50

the story of a boy and his grandmother

01:53

how they picked out the reddest

01:55

strawberries in the store how they made

01:57

so much jam they ate until it was summer

01:59

again each time the boy thinking my nama

02:04

and I made this

02:06

[Music]

02:30

it happened slowly at first there are

02:34

things we can forget and no one notices

02:39

Philip where did we park the car what

02:42

was the soup of the day again I thought

02:45

the movie started at 8:00 inside my

02:49

grandmother’s ballroom jubilant chaos

02:52

her memories drunk on a wine they had

02:56

never tasted I can’t sir no one

02:59

understood Philip what your father’s

03:03

phone number we went to Hawaii together

03:08

it’s your birthday

03:12

[Music]

03:14

her memory is slurring their words

03:18

staggering across the dance floor

03:19

lifting their glasses for more what day

03:27

is this why am I in the hospital where

03:33

is my hair the last time I saw her she

03:37

could not speak eyes closed

03:40

now uh it’s me Phil remember the time

03:46

you and I made strawberry jam no well

03:50

let me tell you and my grandmother

03:53

silently in bed squeezes my hand

03:57

somewhere a woman in a red dress feet

04:02

blistered still dancing taken by the

04:06

music

04:09

[Music]

04:38

[Applause]

04:46

[Music]

