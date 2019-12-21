00:02
[Music]
00:29
my grandmother’s mind was a ballroom
00:34
inside were her memories each one
00:38
dressed for a celebration that memory
00:41
there and the white jacket on the dance
00:43
floor is the memory of her wedding day
00:45
he never stops dancing that memory there
00:49
in the long purple dress staring out the
00:51
window the day my father left for
00:53
college that memory there slumped over
00:56
his food the day she got her first
00:57
cavity filled
00:58
my grandmother’s ballroom always in
01:02
motion
01:04
[Music]
01:25
my grandmother used to tell me stories
01:29
Philip I remember when you and I made
01:32
strawberry jam I pretend I don’t so that
01:35
I can hear it again well you were eight
01:39
years old inside my grandmother’s
01:41
ballroom a woman in a red gown and
01:43
mistletoe eyebrows clears her throat
01:46
carefully kisses fork to wineglass tells
01:50
the story of a boy and his grandmother
01:53
how they picked out the reddest
01:55
strawberries in the store how they made
01:57
so much jam they ate until it was summer
01:59
again each time the boy thinking my nama
02:04
and I made this
02:06
[Music]
02:30
it happened slowly at first there are
02:34
things we can forget and no one notices
02:39
Philip where did we park the car what
02:42
was the soup of the day again I thought
02:45
the movie started at 8:00 inside my
02:49
grandmother’s ballroom jubilant chaos
02:52
her memories drunk on a wine they had
02:56
never tasted I can’t sir no one
02:59
understood Philip what your father’s
03:03
phone number we went to Hawaii together
03:08
it’s your birthday
03:12
[Music]
03:14
her memory is slurring their words
03:18
staggering across the dance floor
03:19
lifting their glasses for more what day
03:27
is this why am I in the hospital where
03:33
is my hair the last time I saw her she
03:37
could not speak eyes closed
03:40
now uh it’s me Phil remember the time
03:46
you and I made strawberry jam no well
03:50
let me tell you and my grandmother
03:53
silently in bed squeezes my hand
03:57
somewhere a woman in a red dress feet
04:02
blistered still dancing taken by the
04:06
music
04:09
[Music]
04:38
[Applause]
04:46
[Music]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.