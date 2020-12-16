My Grief Playlist: What Helps Me Deal With Death

I’m told I’ve dealt with an unusual amount of death in my thirty-two years. I’ve lost many friends, acquaintances, colleagues, family, teachers, mentors, and one ex to death.

At times it’s bizarre: my grandfather and my childhood dog died the same day in 2008.

I’ve had two birthdays when I’ve found out about a friend’s death. One was in 2015, leading to a reevaluation of a friendship—I wrote about it in this article—and one was earlier this year when one of the kindest people I have ever met took his own life the day before.

So, without dwelling on every loss, I think I can claim my seat as someone who is intimately familiar with grief.

I’ve written elsewhere that grief may the most universal human emotion, but as many have found, grief is not a linear process. It comes and goes, often at the most unexpected of times, and it never fully goes away.

What has helped me in times of grief and sorrow is connection, and for me, nothing has provided more connection than music, whether by leading to moments of recognition—“I’ve been there”—to yielding conversations with loved ones about music that turn into remembrances of lost loved ones.

As I have written before, my relationship with music may be unusually strong because of my autism, but I know from innumerable discussions with neurotypical people that music can help heal a lot for them, too.

The process is never perfect—grief will still come and go—but for me, music has helped me feel things in ways that nothing else can.

And in times of a pandemic, with people dying at unprecedented rates, I wonder if there’s much of a future for my generation, as I wrote here.

Music can’t solve everything, but it has helped me heal more than anything else in my life. And with that, I wanted to share ten songs that have helped me grieve and heal from innumerable deaths.

In no particular order:

“The World Unseen,” Rosanne Cash

One of the greatest and most underappreciated singer-songwriters of the past four-plus decades, Rosanne Cash might be best known for ‘80s country hits like the classic “Seven Year Ache,” but the thread of loss has informed her work especially since she left Nashville to forge her own path in the ‘90s and beyond. Her 2006 album, Black Cadillac, is a personal favorite of mine, and the biggest standout is “The World Unseen.” When she sings for her late father, Johnny Cash, “And now that we must live apart/ I have a lock of hair and one half of my heart,” I’m grieving right with her.

“Together Again,” Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s classic tribute to friends whom she had lost to AIDS moves souls and grooves bodies with a track that’s guaranteed to put a smile on my face. On this dance-pop track from her 1997 album, The Velvet Rope, she sings, “Everywhere I go, every smile I see/ I know you are there, smilin’ back at me/ Dancin’ in moonlight, I know you are free/ ‘Cause I can see your star shinin’ down on me.” I dare you to not feel something when listening to this song.

“Holes in the Floor of Heaven,” Steve Wariner

This country hit, which won Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 1998 CMA Awards, is a classic example of the three-verse life cycle country song that scholar Nadine Hubbs calls a working-class tradition (in a book I review here). At the song’s beginning, Steve Wariner sings, “One day shy of eight years old, my grandma passed away/ I was a brokenhearted little boy, blowin’ out that birthday cake,” but the singer experiences reassurance hearing, “There’s holes in the floor of heaven, and she’s watchin’ over you and me.” I won’t spoil what happens in the rest of the song, but I suggest you go listen to this song and get some grief out.

“Drowning,” Chris Young

As I wrote in an article linked above, Chris Young is one of the most believable-sounding contemporary country singers, and when I hear about grief on this song, I feel it. When he sings, in a song he wrote for his friend who died in a car accident, “I gotta say, missin’ you comes in waves/ And tonight I’m drowning,” I’m positive that many, many people can relate to this song.

“Tears in Heaven,” Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton did not write the lyrics to this song—Will Jennings, who later wrote words to Céline Dion’s massive hit from the movie Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On,” did—but whatever you make of this song’s authenticity politics, it is an undeniable tearjerker written as a tribute to Clapton’s young son who died in a tragic fall.

“When I Get Where I’m Going,” Brad Paisley featuring Dolly Parton

Few, if any, genres of American music deal as directly with loss as country music does, but Brad Paisley’s 2005 inspirational hit, “When I Get Where I’m Going,” featuring passionate harmonies from country great Dolly Parton, goes in an unusual direction. When Paisley and Parton sing, “When I get where I’m going, don’t cry for me down here,” they sing about a heaven that guarantees a better afterlife than what happens on Earth. This song has soothed me on days when I can’t imagine my life without people who have left this planet.

“I’ll Be Missing You,” Diddy featuring Faith Evans and 112

Despite the obvious Police sample and the weak rhymes and delivery, this ‘90s rap megahit and tribute to Diddy’s protégé, the Notorious B.I.G., is evocative enough to make anyone feel the grief in their own lives.

“Grandma’s Garden,” Zac Brown

My most played song on Spotify this year was this song that made me cry thinking about my very different grandmother, whom I wrote about here.

“Save a Place for Me,” Matthew West

A song I discovered on Spotify after my friend took his life the day before my birthday, written for a friend who died by suicide as well.

“Go Rest High on That Mountain,” Vince Gill

Vince Gill is one of the most respected musicians and songwriters in country music of the last four decades, and this song is considered by many to be one of the finest moments in the genre during that time as well. According to Ken Burns’s Country Music documentary, this has become one of the most requested songs for those grieving from death.

There are other songs I could mention, like Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” but these are the ultimate ten grief tracks that I could think of for my life. I hope they help you today.

