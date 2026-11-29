I have human angels in my life, although you wouldn’t always know it.

One gets lost, another cannot find things, and a third has my future organised before I’ve even finished planning my afternoon. Between them, I am thoroughly loved, occasionally misplaced and very well planned for!

But if I ever needed help, I could call any one of them without hesitation. They would be there, even if I had to give directions.

That is what makes them angels to me. Not perfection, but kindness I can count on.

Some are family. One is a dear friend. And one welcomed me as a daughter when I married her son, giving me the mothering I had missed. Each has a different way of showing love, but they have one thing in common. Their kindness doesn’t stop at words.

They turn up.

My brother-in-law, Peter, is what I would call a practical angel. If there is a problem, he wants to find a solution, preferably before we’ve finished explaining what the problem is!

When our plans for a villa didn’t work out, The People We Love Most Are the Ones Who Drive Us Mad, Peter offered us his investment flat, rent-free, should we ever need somewhere to live as we grow older. He wants to make sure Chris and I are taken care of. Peter is seventy-four himself, although that small detail doesn’t seem to have entered his calculations.

My sister has Alzheimer’s, and Peter already carries the responsibilities and worries that come with caring for someone you love. Yet somehow, he still finds room in his heart to worry about us. We may never need to accept his generous offer, but knowing it is there brings a comfort that is difficult to describe.

There is a world of difference between someone saying, “Don’t worry,” and someone quietly making sure you have one less thing to worry about.

For all Peter’s generosity, I reckon he appreciates a little kindness coming his way too. I send Chris over for some boy time, which usually involves shouting at the footie and a fiercely contested game of table tennis. Chris generally manages to beat him, although Peter insists he’s the professional!

I visit separately, and Peter has already told me how pleased he is that I’m coming for Christmas. Apparently, the family will be spared his famous spaghetti bolognese for Christmas dinner! It seems to be the extent of his cooking repertoire, although you have to admire a man who genuinely believes spaghetti bol might pass for a Christmas feast.

And I suspect he’s rather relieved that someone else will be taking charge of the cooking this year!

Then there is my dear friend Josie.

Josie is twenty years younger than I am and seems to have appointed herself my personal guardian angel, whether I need one or not!

She is wonderfully kind, occasionally scatterbrained, and has a sense of direction that can make even a short journey an adventure. I’ve written about that side of Josie before, but today I want to give her kindness the attention it deserves.

Josie often tells me she would do anything for me.

And she means it.

The smallest cut or bruise is enough to bring out her concern. But when I was moving house, her kindness took on an entirely different scale. She helped me pack everything so I wouldn’t have to pay professional packers. Then she enlisted her husband, the fire chief, who organised what seemed like almost the entire fire department to help with the move! Thanks to Josie, I was spared a considerable removal bill.

That is the wonderful thing about her. When Josie offers to help, it isn’t one of those polite offers we make, hoping nobody will actually take us up on it. She rolls up her sleeves and gets on with it.

Only the other day, Josie was telling me about another of her adventures as a tourist coach driver. A lady had fallen while outside admiring the view, and Josie became so distressed that, in all the confusion, she forgot to put the coach’s parking brake on. The empty coach began rolling towards a ditch, and Josie managed to stop it just in time!

Naturally, there were plenty more details to the story, as there always are with Josie. By the time she had finished telling me about the whole misadventure, I could only marvel that everything had turned out all right.

Then I said something that seemed perfectly obvious to me.

“Josie, you’re a human angel. That’s why you’re always looked after.”

And she cried.

I hadn’t expected that. I was simply telling her what I believed.

Perhaps people who spend so much of their lives caring for others don’t always realise how much their kindness means to those around them.

For once, I think Josie needed to hear just how special she was. I may not always trust her sense of direction, but I have never doubted the direction of her heart.

Another of my angels is no longer here. Mother Marge, my mother-in-law, has already earned her wings. When I married Chris, I gained much more than a husband. I gained the mother I had longed for during my childhood.

My own mother was not a steady presence in my early life. Much of my childhood was spent at boarding school, with only brief visits home. I missed the everyday closeness and comfort that a child naturally looks for in a mother.

Then I met Chris, and his mother welcomed me into her family of five children as though I had always belonged there. Mother Marge was always there for me, especially when life was difficult.

When I lost a child, she comforted me through a grief she understood could not be hurried. She never expected me to simply pick myself up and carry on. She gave me the time, understanding and tenderness I needed.

And when I made mistakes as a young woman, she never judged me or made me feel that I had to earn her love all over again. She simply reassured me that, with time, I would heal and that love would find a way.

One piece of advice she gave me has stayed with me throughout my marriage. She told me that a good marriage meant falling in love with the same person many times over the years. I didn’t fully understand the wisdom of those words when I was young. But after nearly sixty years with Chris, I certainly do.

Mother Marge gave me advice, but she gave me something even more precious. She gave me the comfort of knowing that I could make mistakes, experience heartbreak, or lose my way occasionally, and still be loved without judgement. For a young woman who had missed so much of a mother’s love growing up, that was a gift beyond measure.

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Mother Marge had very little in the way of material possessions, but her generosity seemed to have no limits. There was always dhal, rice and vegetables to share. In India, people who came to her door at Christmas, or at other times when they were in need, rarely went away hungry. She would even buy blankets from her meagre funds to give to those who had none.

What I remember most is that she never made a grand occasion of giving. It was simply part of who she was. She didn’t wait until she had plenty before sharing what she had. And among all the kindness she showed others, she made room for me.

Even now, I carry that gift in my heart.

Chris is her third son, and when I see his kindness, I often recognise something of his mother in him. Which brings me to the human angel who has been beside me for nearly sixty years.

My beloved Chris.

At eighty-three, he still does things for me without complaint, even when he is tired himself. Now, before anyone imagines that six decades of marriage have been spent gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, let me assure you that we are a perfectly ordinary married couple!

Chris is always right.

Or at least, he is remarkably convinced that he is.

He also has an extraordinary talent for being unable to find things that are often right in front of him.

And I confess that my patience is not always one of my greatest virtues. As Chris has grown older, he sometimes repeats himself, and I can become impatient.

“Chris, I’ve heard that story ten thousand times!” I tell him.

But there is one story I never tire of hearing.

The day we stood together on the bridge, all those years ago, The Bridge Between Friendship and Forever.

“Don’t get too friendly with me,” he told me. “I’m going to Australia.”

Without a moment’s hesitation, I replied, “Then I’m coming too.”

“Well, we’d better get married, then,” he said.

And that was my marriage proposal!

No getting down on one knee. No engagement ring. Not even a romantic declaration of undying love! To this day, I tell Chris that he hasn’t a romantic bone in his body. And after nearly sixty years of marriage, I’ve had to accept that this is unlikely to change!

But what touches me is the way he still remembers that moment. He has never forgotten that I was willing to leave everything familiar behind and follow him to another country, simply because I believed in him and wanted to share my life with him.

He may not have realised at the time that a young girl might have dreamed of a rather more romantic proposal, but he has spent a lifetime appreciating the faith I placed in him. And somehow, when he tells that story again, I hear something he may never have known quite how to put into words.

How much it meant to him that I chose him. So, although I might lose patience when he repeats other stories, he can tell me about that bridge as often as he likes.

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I’ll never tire of hearing how our life together began.

Beneath those little irritations, the occasional disagreements and the everyday habits that come with sharing a lifetime, there is something I have never had reason to question.

Chris is there for me.

He has stood beside me through the years, through the happy times and the difficult ones, through changes we expected and others we never saw coming.

He puts up with my impatience with a patience I sometimes wish I possessed myself. And he continues to show his love in the ordinary, repeated acts of kindness that don’t make headlines or attract applause.

Perhaps that is what a long marriage teaches us.

Love isn’t always found in grand romantic gestures. Sometimes it is found in the person who is still there at the end of a tiring day, asking what needs doing and quietly getting on with it.

We can annoy each other, disagree with each other and occasionally wonder how the other has managed to survive so long without learning where things belong.

But none of that has ever cancelled out the love.

I know who is beside me.

And I know how fortunate I am.

When I think about my human angels, I realise how often their love has taken a practical form.

A home offered before it is needed.

Boxes packed and carried.

A meal shared with someone who is hungry.

A place made for a young woman longing to belong.

A husband who continues to care, year after year.

None of these things requires wings, halos or miracles. Just a generous heart and the willingness to do something for another person.

I can laugh at their little quirks because I know the depth of their kindness. But I don’t want the laughter to be the only thing I leave on the page. I want them to know how much their love has meant to me.

As for myself, I am still working towards earning my angel wings.

The patience alone may take quite a bit of practice! But I have been blessed with some wonderful examples to follow.

And perhaps, in the end, that is how human angels leave their greatest mark on our lives.

Not only through the kindness they give us, but through the kindness they inspire us to give others.

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This post was previously published on Inner Light.

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