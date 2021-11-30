My Husband Asked Me To Get In Bed With an Adult Film Star To Save His Business

A bronze, sculpted arm pressed her silicon-engorged jugs together, adding about four inches to the cleavage that edged its way into my lap, as she extended a manicured finger towards the large green grates securing the waterfront dungeon to my right.

“You don’t want that.”

The pink dog-mobile hugged Bayside Drive’s sharp, winding curve, edging treacherously close to the castle’s gate, though two more rows of stone walls and metal grids barricaded the reclusive residents safely on the water’s side. The accusatory boobs returned to their place in the driver’s seat, though their owner kept her eyes on me, rejecting my advances in favor of a stark warning.

Level with the ocean, this seaside strip is a 10 out of 10 flood risk, but with estates appraising north of $20M, these homeowners are just too rich to care. That doesn’t make them too rich to care about their privacy and security. That said, three layers of steel, stone, and grates on the windows is a bit excessive — even for Bayside Drive. My large-breasted guide (let’s call her Flavia), is one of the few people who shares the infamous street address, a neighboring private dock and boat slip, and more importantly, a rare insight into what lies behind those steel bars.

Before I could delicately broach the proposal that drew me into Flavia’s X-rated lair, wheels slowed over her bumpy cobblestone driveway, and a threatening hiss escaped her collagen-plumped lips, intensified by her thick Italian accent.

“Get out.”

How the turn tables…

“You get around.”

That isn’t exactly the welcome home you’d expect from your spouse upon return from a neighborhood charity auction. Then again, most wives would probably expect to return by their husband’s side, rather than departing from another man’s arms — much less the arms of their divorcing mother’s platonic roommate. I would have, too — but my husband’s choice of plus one made his allegiance blatantly clear — and it wasn’t with me.

A few hours later, however, and the tides may have turned.

In case you aren’t caught up, the scandal-embroiled bankruptcy of a local billionaire — and one of my husband’s biggest mentors and investors — shook the tabloids and our small town to the core (yes, this is public information, but please don’t name him or link documents in the comments if you know his identity). Given Hubby’s state of fundraising for some “super secret” (or just too sensitive for my ears) new venture — that has him in bed with everyone from cam girls to escorts — losing a lead investor is a pretty big blow.

For the first time in our 16+ year marriage, he’s allowed me a tertiary glimpse into the cracks in the foundation of his (our?) financial situation — the one thing that has felt rock-solid (or at least, too big too fail) since the day we met. And for the first time ever — after years of icing me out of his business and his financials — he’s inviting me into the fold, as his capital-seeking accomplice. Flattering, right? If I can’t fill his insatiable void with sex or love, I suppose money is the last resort at making me “useful”. Raising our three kids obviously doesn’t move the needle on my value.

The fact that his financial “time of need” coincides with my discrete divorce prepping, however, is beyond suspicious — and I wonder if tying me to a sinking ship is his solution to avoid a costly split (and the reputational damage to follow).

“Looks like you and Flavia hit it off. She’s a character, right?”

If your husband takes an interest in your female friend, it usually means one of two things (or both):

He wants to bang her (probably the case here) He wants something else from her (definitely the case)

I’m using the word “friend” incredibly loosely; she’s as much of a friend as someone can be with whom you’ve shared a few forced introductions, champagne-fueled hours, and awkward laughter surrounding unremarkable conversations. But it’s true, she did engulf me in a bosom-jammed embrace and invite me to volunteer with her pride and joy: The underprivileged dog sanctuary into which she funnels her husband’s millions as her positive (and tax-deductible) impact on the world.

And he’s right — she is a character. While your stereotypical blonde bombshell of a trophy wife might pervade the Southern California ecosystem, Flavia is far from stereotypical. She’s larger than life — from her broad shoulders to her explosive biceps, double Fs (I’m guessing), and expressive smile that likely requires an extra dose of Botox to maintain the façade she’s four decades younger than her husband, rather than just two or three.

According to my husband, Flavia’s fervent, lust-driven fanbase and her husband’s deep pockets hold the remedy to his debt-riddled dilemma. And apparently I’m the perfect, unsuspecting mole to:

Weasel my way into Flavia’s home (i.e. accept her volunteering invitation)

Steal her away from my husband’s (maybe) competitor (the sex tech CEO for whom Flavia does “adult spokes-modeling and promotion”)

Forge a future fundraising relationship with her husband, the king of green cleaning products (his 9-figure claim to fame)

Like an obedient spouse desperate to restore my cheating husband’s kingdom, I scampered off to do his bidding — also known as, driving ten minutes west to Flavia’s Bayside estate where she curbs her pink dog-mobile. Little did I know, lately my husband’s reputation precedes him — and me — and not in a good way.

Big jugs go for the jugular

A hot pink, latex-adorned hand thrust a shovel my way. Despite the skintight spandex and ribbed crop top that sparred with Flavia’s untamable curves, her mobility was far from impaired. She speared the ground with her own shovel, ejecting a mountain of dirt from the soon-to-be sanctuary with a force that would give any brawny male construction worker a run for his money.

So this was “volunteering”…

For 99% of Newport Beach millionaires (especially the ones nearing billionairedom), volunteering is another word for “donating” — or perhaps event-planning for the fundraisers we all frequent. To be honest, I expected the same of her dog sanctuary. I figured we’d plan a fundraising event, maybe stop by the site to check on the workmen’s progress, and possibly pluck a few homeless canines from immoral kill shelters. Flavia thought otherwise.

When the uncharacteristic (for Southern California) torrential rain halted progress on the dog sanctuary, which was already slowed thanks to pandemic-related labor shortages, Flavia took matters into her own hands (quite literally) to expedite the project. In fact, this wasn’t the only matter she took into her own hands…

Sent here on my husband’s behalf, I attempted to steer the conversation towards her family — and for someone in a class of notoriously “private” people, she was a shockingly open book, eager to share her life story.

“That’s my father.”

She scrolled to the world-renowned Italian designer’s website on her phone — a household name among high fashion couture enthusiasts (you’ve definitely heard of it).

“That’s how I got into modeling, then bodybuilding, then video…He always told me: You never stop working for yourself.”

Her story is so different from mine — and from what I’d expected. She didn’t need to work — ever. But she did — always. She didn’t need to marry her husband either — not for his millions that pale in comparison to her father’s. The “success”, “money”, and “power” imbalance the rest of the world sees when a ripped, buxom, blonde accompanies her aging businessman husband is — in her case — a fallacy that holds little to no truth. That knowledge gave her subsequent warning all the more clarity and ammunition.

“You cannot be unequally yoked. I will never. You lose your independence, you lose everything. That’s the danger.”

What was supposed to be a bonding experience, followed by my husband-assigned proposal instead turned into life lessons with Flavia. But one thing was clear: The circumstances surrounding both my marriage and Hubby’s business turmoil weren’t sealed within the airtight walls of our home or his company board meetings. And Flavia’s interpretation of the faraway optics didn’t bode well for either of my husband’s requests.

Some eggs aren’t worth poaching

We continued down the curve, past the triple-gated dungeon, as Flavia opened the elusive kimono to the secrets that lay beneath the castle’s antique rugs.

“Do you know what he did?”

Four decades ago, a brilliant scientist with a surplus of financial acumen and a dearth of morality (or a very poor understanding of concepts like fraud, malpractice, and the law in general) fled his developing home country with stolen eggs. He arrived in America, ready to mark up those eggs to U.S. prices — and implant them in people desperate for a medical miracle. I should clarify, they were human eggs, of course. Oh, and they were harvested illegally — without the knowledge or consent of their former owners.

Long story short, secretly poaching your fertile patients’ eggs and lugging them across the border for a record-breaking markup isn’t price arbitrage; it’s illegal (in many countries). And extradition is very real. The egg thief-turned-merchant-turned-fugitive didn’t last a decade before accusations of his felony put the entire operation in jeopardy. So, he did the smartest thing he could: He parked the majority of his wealth (at the time) in a 7-figure estate (which is today valued at $21M), probably dispersed the rest among hard-to-trace offshore accounts, and ran.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Once articles began pouring out, airing the 20-odd counts of insurance billing fraud, multi-million-dollar tax evasion, and medical malpractice for which he was wanted, it was pretty clear he was never coming back.

His wife and four (now adult) kids? They’re the lepers locked behind those gates, ostracized from the rest of the county (and country), with one seaward escape route always on their side.

There are rumors swirling that he died, others that his wife helped fake his disappearance, and even more egregious ones that his family has kept him hidden behind those bars for all these years, on rare occasions smuggling him in and out in blackout-windowed vehicles. Suffice it to say, he most definitely poached the wrong egg…

There is one bright side — for his wife, I mean: She avoided litigation, owns and lives in the house, and is held blameless (in the eyes of the law), as her husband remains a wanted fugitive. At least he didn’t take her all the way down with him, you know? Though, as far as Flavia is concerned, he did.

“Have you ever seen her? No. She can never leave. She’s like the Scarlet letter. A recluse. She probably didn’t even know what he was doing.”

My husband is far from perfect, but in comparison to the egg fugitive, he isn’t that bad. Not criminal — as far as I know. Almost acceptable or salvageable in comparison, really. Convincing Flavia of any of this, though, was a perpetually losing battle.

“I don’t know your husband. Do you?”

And who knows — maybe she’s right…

Behind every corrupt man…

I returned to my car to a missed call from my private investigator.

“Did you hire another PI?”

Initially, I hired my private investigator for one reason only: to find indisputable proof of my husband’s infidelity. Based on digital records alone, we got it (or at least some very good circumstantial evidence that implicates rampant infidelity, from hotel bookings to “entertainment” outflows to dozens of virtual escorts and more). It was only by accident — or thoroughness — that my PI stumbled across a handful of unexpected Easter eggs like the Laguna bungalow brothel, secretive (and convoluted) real estate deals, and the transfer of what I thought were marital assets to Hubby’s company’s umbrella.

From my viewpoint, my PI did a darn good job — and in my quest for discretion, the last thing I’d do is hire two concurrent investigators to tail my husband and risk attracting the exact attention I’d hoped to avoid. Thus, his question caught me off guard — and he wasn’t the jealous type, so it was probably rooted in something credible…

“No, why?”

Apparently, someone has been staking out the Laguna bungalow brothel — among a few of the other properties my PI monitors (per our engagement). He isn’t a “customer”, and he definitely isn’t someone I sent or hired.

“I’ll put some feelers out — but I wouldn’t go there if I were you.”

Full disclosure, I have no clue who my husband’s gotten in bed with — romantically, sexually, and especially financially. I mean, I have the clues my PI found — but I’m sure they barely scratch the surface. And initially, I was fine with that. Spare me the nitty gritty, so long as I have leverage. However, there’s little more disconcerting than when your PI gets spooked.

Maybe Flavia’s warnings got to me — or maybe it was the disturbed quiver in my PI’s otherwise controlled, confident voice that infected me, too. Either way, Flavia may be right about one thing: I may not know exactly who or what I’m dealing with, after all.

It isn’t the things I know that I fear; it’s what I don’t.

Loose lips sink ships — or uncover their remains

Each traffic light that brought me minutes closer to our gated community — and my husband — taunted me with the dreaded reunion ahead. He’d sent me on a mission, and I’d arguably failed — or at least, failed to secure an answer. Though, Flavia’s words and warnings served as enough of an answer for me.

No, she wouldn’t be jumping ship from the supposed competitor into my husband’s lap (and his new venture)

No, her husband was not a viable option for Hubby’s desperate capital raise

No, she didn’t trust my husband as far as she could throw him — and she wasn’t sure I should either

But is it really my responsibility to share those words with him just yet? Or ever? For once, my husband actually needs me — well, that’s how he pitched it. If I’m really in the driver’s seat, I might as well ride this ephemeral wave as long as possible. The second I play my hand, I revert back to being the weaker, smaller, and lesser of an unevenly yoked pair.

What would Flavia do? I’m not entirely sure, but I’m thinking she’d build her own fortress, weaponize her knowledge, and if necessary, go for the jugular to protect her queendom. Perhaps, behind every allegedly corrupt man, there lies the opportunity for a shrewd woman to step into her power and take charge. Maybe this time, that’s me.

—

