My Husband Got in Bed With a Millionaire Matchmaker, and I’ve Got Eyes on Them Both

Some say a picture’s worth a thousand words; I’d argue a picture accompanied by a link is worth a million — at least when that link profiles the woman surreptitiously captured on your husband’s arm, halfway around the world.

I didn’t need to send a private investigator after my husband to confirm my suspicions. I didn’t need the poker-faced accomplice who’d flown all the way to Abu Dhabi to infiltrate his operation and report back. 72 hours since his international departure and erratic — and likely oblivious — appearances in mutual friends’ alcohol-induced social media stories stoked the flames of distrust. But still, it wasn’t social media, my PI, or the hired undercover stalker that did him in. Instead, it was a text from Flavia — the adult film star who had a coinciding trip booked to Abu Dhabi.

As a wife, there are some things you just know — or know to suspect.

I could suspect — and even condone — the substance-fueled partying.

I could expect — and ignore — the gambling and the questionably-sourced diamonds, including the ones he unintentionally left behind with the damning post-it that wasn’t meant for me.

I could even overlook the woman on his arm as just another cash-chasing groupie or maybe even a prostitute he’d hired to fulfill the fantasies that I can’t. Well, I could have.

As her sensual figure filled the screen in my hand, I realized it was far worse. I wish she was just a groupie or a prostitute — or even another cam girl or mistress, but she’s not even close. On the bright side, now I don’t have to guess who my husband is getting in bed with. On the dark side, now I know.

…

My husband’s dirty secret lies with another woman

I screen-shotted the fast-moving Instagram story, aggressively zooming into the glamorous giggling face beside my husband. I then returned to the link, staring that same woman’s airbrushed portrait in her crystal-blue eyes, confirming what I already knew: Of course Flavia was right; it was her.

“Don’t worry — she’s married.”

In case her hyphenated last name didn’t give it away, her husband’s headshot populated among the board members listed below. Her marital status didn’t make me feel any better about the betrayal taking place in the Middle East.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Matches made in Heaven are taking the UAE by storm.”

Skimming the article, the Facetuned blonde’s media-lauded accolades only piqued my confusion, aroused a suspicion, and finally resulted in the ultimate epiphany. Think Matchmaker to the stars, but bigger and more discreet; that’s what she does. The men pay $300k per year for a concierge dating service limited to the highest caliber of gold-digging females.

My confusion? My husband certainly doesn’t have to pay $300k for access to lust-worthy women, and given his speckled past affairs, he’d rather cut out the middleman (or woman) and pay them directly for their “services”.

That’s when I suspected he was getting in bed with the head honcho herself; perhaps he’d finally met his sex- and money-driven female equal. The flaw in that logic? First off, at 50-something, she’s about 25 years older than my husband likes them. Secondly, her multi-million (billion?) dollar enterprise relies on the reputational crux of her own impenetrable marriage. In other words, since she doesn’t need Hubby’s money, I can’t imagine she’d compromise her own for a romp in his sheets.

If my husband isn’t banging the madame or patronizing her matchmaking service, that leaves one remaining option for their joint union — and it’s one that elucidates his months of duplicities and risky partnerships.

If you can’t beat them, join them — and so he did.

I guess he’s shifted his risk onto a new partner in a new country with new rules and regulations. It seems like an eerily convenient way to pawn off his litigation-laced controversies — and transfer funds overseas with another uncannily fitting excuse. For someone who doesn’t suspect a divorce or financial upset coming his way, he sure is acting like it…

Reputation, defamation, and guilt by association

“Holy ba — !”

Eight paws and two leashes sporadically encircled my arms and feet, as my dad lunged diagonally before me — dragging Rufus with him, who involuntarily pulled Scrooge into the sidewalk migration. While I struggled to regain my footing, the grating sound of peeling tape and ripping paper announced my dad’s vandalism loud and clear for all Balboa Island residents to hear. His horror-stricken eyes darted back at me, holding up the battered poster briefly before violently crumpling it into his savagely clenched fist.

“Have you seen these?!”

Before today I hadn’t, but seeing the pixelated, yet unmistakable image dangling from my dad’s tremoring hand, I instantly absorbed his concern.

Despite the shadows and seemingly impromptu angle (taken from a slightly elevated perch across a street and canal), the photo revealed my dad and his “partner in crime” (Star) supposedly sneaking — or breaking — into a house on the island’s perimeter. The red-inked chicken-scratch warning below was just big enough for minimal legibility, and the accusations were clear:

Man and woman attempting break-ins and property theft in Balboa and on the Peninsula. They offer saging and cleaning services as their cover to case the home, then return at odd hours, sometimes with a guard dog. If you see them, call island patrol or police ASAP!

My dad’s indignant reaction didn’t skip a beat, as he sprung to defend his honor while dunking the crumpled poster into a dockside trashcan:

“It’s saging and feng shui; we never offered cleaning services! And Rufus is not a guard dog! That’s blatant defamation — do you know what this could do to my business?! You watched the Johnny Depp case — ”

To be clear, I did not watch the Johnny Depp defamation case, though my dad sure did…

“…wait a second — do you think it’s a competitor? Do you think it’s one of my students, trying to take me down?”

There’s a point at which reasonable concern ends and unwarranted paranoia starts, and this is that point. Within seconds, my dad had jumped from shielding his MLM and life coaching business reputation to accusing his own clients of trying to take him down. All the while, he had yet to address the most conspicuous elephant on the island:

“But dad, were you and Star breaking and entering…?”

While I don’t believe my dad would ever resort to criminal activity in his post-retirement career, the same can’t be said of the duplicitous woman on his arm.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Threatened by an ex and a text

The empty passenger seat’s leather rippled mockingly against my vibrating purse, reminding me of my daughter’s rejection to the barre class tickets I’d booked us both. Apparently, she had a “higher-ROI engagement” planned — her words, not mine. They say you’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with, but as far as I can see, she’s becoming a carbon copy of her father; given his flighty presence, I’m wondering who’s really indoctrinating her when he’s not around…

The buzzing returned two minutes later, as I pulled into the studio’s garden-themed parking lot, beside a group of plump-lipped ballerina-esque figures floating past the Italian vines, towards the glass doors, and into my class.

Squinting through my sun-drenched windshield, some familiar jawlines and sculpted cheekbones disappearing into the studio jogged my memory, transporting me back to an auditorium full of a quarter-billion-dollars worth of cosmetic enhancements and hoards of platinum-locked teenage clones. Now I knew: These women weren’t just strangers or even neighbors; at least half of this group was comprised of fellow moms from my daughter’s school. Considering our last exchanges, I’d pay a lot more than the $49 class fee just to avoid the awkward encounter…

The third round of buzzing snapped me out of my squinting indecision and into my purse, my phone notification promising to kill at least the next few minutes before I’d be officially late to the class.

The text notification blinked an unfamiliar number, rather than a contact name, and a tiny video thumbnail previewed across the screen. I tapped the video, assuming a wrong number or some strange spam, but instead, was met with a startlingly intimate scene:

I peered down at my husband’s suit-clad body rushing through an airport, with ample luggage in tow (far more than the briefcase and overnight carryon he typically takes on short business trips). The camera’s focus shifted to a man behind him, following — then subtly accosting — him with some type of papers he attempted to brush off, though unsuccessfully. The video ended abruptly, frozen on my frazzled husband’s post-ambush confusion, papers in hand.

My thumb hovered over the send button, where I’d instinctively drafted the knee-jerk question in response: “Who is this?”

Deep down, I have a feeling I already know…though, as I looked up from the phone and locked eyes with a bun-wearing blonde in front of my car, at least one person was ruled out. Michelle spun towards the studio, teasing me to follow — or perhaps threatening me not to.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Revenge I couldn’t refuse

“Madam.”

My adrenaline spiked as I followed Craig’s gesture into the passenger’s seat, my husband none the wiser. It shouldn’t have felt naughty or guilty or disloyal to accept his platonic proposal for a business “opportunity” meeting, though doing so conveniently while my husband is halfway around the world could come off a tad sneaky. Though it really shouldn’t; Hubby accepts out-of-town one-on-one business meetings all the time, and he’s never once confessed or apologized for his secrecy…

“If you flip to page 57 — ”

Craig reached across the console, pointing at a spectacularly rustic — yet opulent — ranch emanating from the magazine in my lap.

“ — that’s one we just closed. Very high-profile, former athlete-turned-actor looking for a Montana getaway. That’s most of it, really.”

Torrey Pines’ explosive cliffside beach burst through the windshield as the highway curved, marking our proximity to our San Diego destination and offering a stark contrast to Craig’s landlocked northern project.

“I’m just saying, I think you could be a great asset. Between who you know, what you’d bring…”

And just like that, Craig’s trepidatious proposition instigated a reaction I’d never associated with him: intense distrust — the kind evoked when you feel maliciously manipulated, used, and embarrassed by your own cluelessness.

The conclusion his words triggered was plain and simple: What if he only brought me here to inveigle a business deal, leveraging my husband’s contacts and capital? What if I wasn’t valuable or even a friend, but just a pawn all along?

Up until now, I’d always seen Craig as one of the rare, few “good guys” who tangentially navigates the old boys’ club, without allowing it to pollute his own perspective and sincerity. Now, I wasn’t so sure — but it definitely would explain his excessive generosity, from rooming with my mom to buying the CDM house. Maybe too good to be true was the only warning I needed…

“If this is an investment opportunity, I’m not the one. You have my husband’s number — ”

Craig must have sensed the uncharacteristic shift in my stiff response, as he dove in with an angle I hadn’t anticipated.

“No; no — no, that’s not it at all. We’re good on capital. This isn’t about your husband; this is about you. Don’t you want to own the house your parents are living in? You don’t want me as their landlord forever…”

At this point, I had no clue to what he was alluding.

“Do you want your own autonomy? Do you want assets in your own name? This is that path.”

It would be hours later at an inland barn town where I’d meet some of those “high-profile” partners, as well as hear out Craig’s proposition. Country music drowned out the highway on our sunset drive north back to Orange County, while I mulled over Craig’s offer, ambivalent to his motives, his sincerity, and whether it could really work the way he’d described. As his wheels rolled through my Newport Coast gates, the dichotomy of loyalty became more real than ever.

“Just think about it.”

Taking him up on the opportunity would effectively be putting myself before my husband and squarely cutting him out of my future. Alternatively, passing it up would be again throwing my fate to the whims of a man who’d proven far from trustworthy, transparent, or well-intentioned time and again.

…

Human nature always wins

Our gates expelled Craig’s car and I faced the house I’d shared with a man I still didn’t trust after 16+ years, realizing the obvious right choice should be the one every rational person makes. Just like the economy, the jungle, the workplace I’d imagine, and every other ecosystem full of diverse motivations, rational players always choose themselves first. I don’t think I’m being unfaithful, deceitful, or vindictive by doing the same.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***