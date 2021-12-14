My Husband’s Mistress Is Trying To Screw Both of Us (Out of a Lot More Than Sex or Money)

When you attend a cryptic meeting at Laguna Beach’s most esteemed cliffside hotel — and a number one tourist, photography, engagement, and wedding destination — you can bet there will be cameras…everywhere. Maybe that was his ploy all along: Choose an obnoxiously renowned location to obfuscate the suspicious few who don’t belong. What else could I expect from a man who’d already screwed me over, at my husband’s direction (to the tune of $2M)?

“If I trusted your husband, I wouldn’t be here…and neither would you.”

I suppose he’s right — or that’s what my husband wants me to think…

…

A vaguely vulgar betrayal

Guys like my husband call it “close to the vest” — that’s their justification for covert missions, under the guise of a confidential, need-to-know business basis. When those stealth initiatives morph into hush-hush 7-figure fast-cash real estate transactions and “entertainment” funds sent to women who’ve never graced their payrolls or client lists, “close to the vest” starts to feel like outright deception. Maybe even betrayal. Or at the least, permission for a bit of reciprocal secrecy — in the name of business, of course.

That’s the excuse I’m going with for accepting a conspicuously discrete invitation from my husband’s most recent accomplice — or perhaps scapegoat, depending on who you believe.

“30801 S. Coast Hwy”

The Montage seemed far too high-profile of a place for any real bloodshed, so I assumed the chance of an ambush — or my husband (or his mistress) attempting to push me off the cliff — were slim. Still, I texted the address to Craig and my private investigator, just in case. Now, sitting across from Hubby’s right-hand-man, shivers of distrust coursed through my veins.

“I’m only telling you this as a friend. ”

This was the man who’s been playing Jenga with our finances, stripping me of property ownership, and working hand-in-hand with my husband’s mistress-turned-business-partner on some clandestine new fundraising venture. “Friend” must be a verbal typo or a Freudian slip.

“I’m not out whistleblowing, but I also won’t be left holding the bag; that’s why I’m leaving. And why I’d suggest keeping your distance — the less you know, the better. This isn’t safe, anymore.”

On the bright side, the gravelly paranoia in his whispers struck a familiar chord; maybe my husband’s not-so-kosher dealings do have him spooked. Then again, a terse — borderline threatening — warning to keep my distance or look the other way seems right up Hubby’s alley…

Speaking of traitors

Eight fluffy doodles, poodles, and the odd Chihuahua-Papillion rescue mutt accompanied their human servants — proud members of the Corona del Mar (CDM) gossip circle — on a $5M patch of their hostess’s Goldenrod grass. Having an ocean view yard in Newport Beach isn’t just a luxury, it’s a status symbol — and my star-struck mom loved the allure of a seat at the “popular” table. I, however, loved the allure of getting her out of the duplex she shares with my husband’s mistress-turned-maybe-business-partner (and negating the most inconvenient friendship).

“Have you two met yet? I know she’s always traveling, and you just moved in — ”

Wow. It seems there are some people you simply can’t escape: The conversation quickly turned from asking how my mom’s been liking her new digs (the infamous duplex of the $2M “gift” bait-and-switch, that my mom now rents from my husband) to the neighbor in front — a.k.a. Hubby’s mistress.

“We have! In fact — you’ll never believe this: She saved Rufus! He escaped…”

I’m sure there’s a special place in Hell where people listen to their mothers sing their husbands’ mistresses’ praises, but right now, this fate feels unjustly premature. That said, the breadcrumbs to follow were worth the discomfort.

“I actually spoke to her the other day — saw her jogging on Ocean. It sounded like she’s switching jobs. Or maybe bosses — or men. One of the three — ”

“I think she was dating her boss at one point…”

“No shock there!”

The gated communities of Newport Coast have one thing going for them: Privacy. In Corona del Mar, on the other hand, you can spend $12M to live like a sardine, sandwiched between your neighbors — and the tourists frequenting the Goldenrod Bridge. If you value your privacy, CDM might not be your cup of tea.

As far as accidental intel goes, however, I can pretty much sit here and soak in the information lottery. And it seems my husband’s mistress-turned-business-partner is just as much of an enigma to these women as she’s been to me.

Are they suggesting she’s been openly (to them) dating my husband?

Or is there another more public boss or man in her life?

Does her “switching jobs or men” mean she’ll be leaving my husband’s company (pun intended)?

Lastly — and perhaps most vexing — is one possibility these woman wouldn’t ever know: Is the mistress the mole, leaking information from Hubby’s company just before she jumps ship?

My ominous date at the Montage firmly stated that he wasn’t “the whistleblower”…but, does that indicate that there is a whistleblower? Or that a whistle really does need blowing, at all?

Blurred lines and bowties

A flamboyant assortment of pastel bowties, pocket scarves, and patterned socks emerged from a silver Porsche. I hadn’t planned on using the same realtor who’d (unknowingly) facilitated the $2M bait-and-switch that turned my husband into my mom’s landlord, but he did have a record for fast sales over asking…

“I’d say $1.3M…1.2 to 1.3, 1.35 maybe. Somewhere in there.”

My childhood home stared back at us solemnly, desperately requesting the facelift my divorcing parents couldn’t afford.

“In CDM? They sell like hot cakes. I could move this at $3.5M in a week there. Dana Point? It’s nice…but it’s older, you know. It’ll sell…”

Did I mention he sells 75% of his inventory in the flower streets of Corona del Mar, including his boyfriend’s townhome (to my husband), and the adjoining front unit housing Hubby’s mistress? Private investigators are great, but real estate agents bill their time at $0 and cap their commissions at 3% — and this one might have some very unique insights.

“Dana Point versus CDM — it’s just a different crowd. Very different buyers, different uses.”

You know when someone makes that half-smile-wink at you, but you just return a blank stare because your brain is still five minutes behind attempting to compute whatever joke you’re not in on? That was me — and I didn’t hide it.

“You know, business versus personal.”

Another “wink, wink, nudge, nudge” that I missed. At this point, he decided to flat-out explain it — and I was pretty surprised to hear the biggest difference between Dana Point and CDM isn’t just the price per square foot.

“In CDM, those houses — ” He actually put finger air quotes around the word ‘houses’.

“Most of them are HQs. Like for the owners’ businesses. You know? The flower wine car guys who park everywhere? The bikini lady? The diaper man?”

That actually made sense — though you’d never guess it at first glance. The flower streets couldn’t look like a cuter, more family-friendly page ripped clean out of ‘The Stepford Wives’. But it’s true — there is an abundance of logo-sporting cars; even the Mary Jane millionaires and their custom-wrapped McLaren (repping their new public ticker) made sense now. And I thought they were outliers…

“I mean look at your mom’s place! Those weren’t no kiddy playdates going down there, if you know what I mean.”

I did know what he meant — but only because I was there for the walk-through when the phallic trophies, adult film star awards, and not-so-subtly suggestive artwork adorned the mantels and walls. I suppose anyone who’s willing to show a house in that state really has nothing to hide. And it’s true — if you do it right, there’s nothing inherently illegal about being a sex tech CEO or building swingers matchmaking algorithms…

I wondered if he knew if the adjoining mistress’s front unit duplex was classified as any type of company headquarters under my husband’s real estate portfolio. Or if not, whether she — or my husband — had something to hide…?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“So, do you know every house you’ve sold? Which business it is?”

His face contorted into a few momentary theatrics doing what I can only assume is flipping through his mental filings of sold homes and their relevant owners or businesses.

“Probably. Mostly. Depends. Was there one you wanted to know?”

I’m not a doctor so I have no clue to what extent HIPPA — or any other related privacy law — comes in surrounding realtors and business buyers, but it sure would be nice to pick his brain on the front unit property my husband bought for his maybe soon-to-be-ex-mistress-and-business-partner.

…

Sleeping with the enemy — or worse

Infidelity is a divisive beast; suspected infidelity is even worse: It can pit you against an imaginary culprit, incite borderline-psychotic paranoia, and test your moral compass like no other. But enemies — well, common enemies — can do just the opposite: They can unite.

If my husband’s mistress is really his soon-to-be-ex-mistress — or his soon-to-be-ex-employee — or better yet, the mole hemorrhaging damning information from his company, ratting her out might be my best next move. That is, if marital mercy or a united front is what I’m after…which seems somewhat futile ahead of my planned divorce.

Unfortunately, the enemy that entered our house upon my return from Dana Point wasn’t a common enemy at all — and my husband made his allegiance very clear. He and my mother-in-law (let’s call her Cruella) waltzed into our foyer cackling, too jovial for their mild alcoholic buzz.

“Someone’s in a good mood?”

That was the wrong question; I wanted to know why.

I followed Cruella’s voice into the kitchen, as she continued to gush over the great news — and remind my husband that she was right, after all.

The $10M smile plastered across Hubby’s face could only be triggered by one thing: $10M — or something in that neighborhood. Maybe a business deal-gone-right — which would definitely be cause for celebration, amidst his recent spiral of unfortunate financial, legal, and coverage-related events.

“Nothing’s in writing, but we may have a new investor.”

If you’re wondering why my husband’s mother attended his investor meeting — or is made any more privy to it than I am, the spouse with whom he supposedly shares assets — that’s a great question. If he tells you, let me know.

Of course, she’s part helicopter parent — but with a son in his 50s, that seems a bit too odd and overbearing…even for my husband. And it probably is. But what isn’t off the table? Her suggestion that he prostitute himself out to an old flame or two if it gets him into bed with their well-connected financier father.

Now, they’re popping bottles at 4 pm on a Tuesday. Coincidence? I doubt it.

I guess I don’t have proof of anything, really. It’s all suspicion, speculation, or hearsay. It seems, however, that even if Hubby’s mistress exits this tangled web, there may be an even more powerful and well-connected woman to watch. Between an ex-fiancé, a morally depraved mother-in-law, and myself, the jury’s still out on who that is.

—

