My Infamous Pimp Daughter and Pyramid Scheming Dad Have Stolen My Cheating Husband’s Spotlight

Tinkerbell’s shrill yelps welcomed us in with bared teeth, while Rufus dove down for a piece of fallen paper that he quickly began to devour. Craig shuffled down the stairs in a robe, scooping his 2-pound terrier (Dachshund-Yorkie mix) into his arms, while my dad faced off with the man living with his wife, blatantly ignoring the audibly crumpling note between Rufus’s jaws.

I wrestled it away from him — now moistened with red saliva-doused ink tinting the page pink — as my dad sprinted up the stairs towards his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s bedroom…and the balcony that would house his new fling.

The bickering had already begun within seconds of my dad’s intrusion.

Following Craig and my estranged parents’ angry banter from above, I flattened the soggy note to reveal the partially-chewed (but still legible) title: “Notice of Violation”. Looks like the threats weren’t empty, and the stalker’s photoshoots were aimed at more than social media shaming.

I handed the note off to Craig as we entered the parental minefield.

…

Talk dirty to me

“I’m not sleeping next to your voodoo girlfriend!”

She motioned to the sleeping bag my dad had not-so-inconspicuously deposited next to the tarp-covered balcony.

“It’s Reiki! Not voodoo — ray — kee.”

Mid-blowup, a new voice piped up from behind:

“What leaks?”

My dad and I whirled our heads towards the newest intruder, but no one was there. Strange. I could hear Craig’s frustrated grumbling from the hallway, leaving yet another voicemail for the fugitive contractor — so it couldn’t be him…

While coaxing my parents out of the bedroom and away from the balcony shrine to my mom’s replacement, that distinctive voice rang out again:

“Shut the f*ck up! No one cares.”

This time, my dad stormed back into the bedroom, rabidly searching for whatever stowaway my mom might be hiding. She’d ignored the voice twice.

Craig ducked after him, while I tiptoed behind, a bit less enthusiastic for another cook in the drama-filled kitchen of my life.

My dad had officially gone mad: He ripped the covers off my mom’s made bed, threw the pillows down, and stormed towards the bathroom and adjoining closet. It almost seemed like he was…jealous? Odd, considering he’s the one openly cheating on his wife — yet again.

“Sorry, it’s just this guy.”

Craig lifted a white blanket — that had somehow faded into the walls — off a cage in the corner we all must have missed.

“He’s my daughter’s. I’m just watching him while she’s on vacation.”

The bright green parrot instantly sprung to life before its newfound audience, and the intermittent speech became an animated ramble:

“What leaks? Take the money and run. No one cares! Shut the f*ck up!”

Craig shrugged, dismissing the talking squawker: “He repeats things. It’s his party trick.”

The bird continued to repeat the same string of profanity-laced phrases, as my mom chimed in with the zinger we all should have realized:

“Who do you think it’s repeating?”

Just then, a subtle dripping sound echoed from the bathroom behind the balcony, where a small dribble of water sprouted from the recessed lightbulb and onto the tile floor. And she was right — this bird had my dad’s mistress’s star-studded fingerprints all over it. She was the one who’d been there, orchestrating the unlicensed architect’s unpermitted balcony conversion…

“You can’t believe a bird!”

The bathroom lightbulb dripped again, cementing my mom’s suspicions for all of us and trumping my dad’s emphatic denial.

I aimed my phone at the bird, who — seemingly on command — repeated the full phrase for my recording. My husband is about to find out exactly who he’s been screwing with — or who’s been screwing him.

We can’t all be the cat’s meow

Between the whirring of cars down the PCH and the country radio I had blasting, I’d almost drowned out the verbal barbs my dad chucked at my mom in the passenger’s seat. Riding anywhere with the two of them isn’t ideal, but desperate times call for desperate measures — and this was one of them.

“We’re evicting him. I want them out, and I want my $700k!”

I blinked back the $1.4M offer they’d turned down, followed by a flashback to the realtor’s text. He was right — they should have taken the bird in hand.

“It’s called cash flow! We’re sitting on a gold mine — thanks to Star. This is a business, and if you don’t see that, I can’t help you!”

To my dad’s point, Star (his semi-girlfriend) had come through with her string of non-stop tenants. However, this unofficial AirBnB gig seemed to have done more harm than good between illegal listing citations, noise complaints, and 5-figure damage. Not to mention the fact that my parents have yet to see a dime of the money she’s supposedly been collecting and managing…

As we pulled into the Dana Point cul-de-sac, things looked…as expected. The mobile Tiki bar was still there, a bit more dilapidated than last time. A few more lawn chairs littered the front yard, alongside beach towels covered in remnants of the prior night’s festivities, from opened Cheetos bags to empty beer cans. Rolling the window down all the way let the rancid pizza-taco-beer combo fragrance waft off the property and into the car.

“It’s really not right that we’re doing this behind Star’s back. She’s the property mana — ”

Before my dad could finish his pro-Star protest, my mom plunged into the overflowing mailbox, emerging with a stack of unattended citations, fines, and notices, and shoved them into his arms — narrowly missing his mouth.

She was about one step away from pulling a Scott Disick throwback, but maintained a bit more composure in front of her former neighbors.

As we approached the front door, a more putrid stench emanated from inside, almost like acerbic urine or some horrible chemical spray.

“Coming — one sec!”

We hadn’t even knocked when a strained male voice cried out from inside. The front door swung open to a shirtless man holding a large cardboard box with stained no-longer-white towels and blankets draping the corners.

A chorus of faint meows radiated from the blankets between his arms, while some sharper meows, purrs, and hisses reverberated through the living room behind him. The urine-like stench was unmistakably accurate, stinging my eyes from the doorway with its suffocatingly foul odor.

“I know you said one, but I can get the price down to $5k each if you take two. That’s a steal for these babies. Early generation, championship bloodlines, fresh out the womb. They don’t make Bengals like these everywhere.”

The spotted kittens in the box did look fresh out of the womb — like, just hatched, eyes closed, and nowhere near ready for adoption or sale. That’s also ignoring the absurdity that we just walked into an unexpected kitten farm in the middle of my parents’ former house-turned-AirBnB…

Wheels screeched to a halt behind us, a car door slammed shut, and footsteps marched closer. Perhaps this was the illegal AirBnB and kitten breeding police, here to take over whistleblowing duties for the day. Wishful thinking.

“You said we have first pick!”

Let the catfight begin.

The woman’s husband followed behind, holding hands with a giddy toddler who skipped towards the kitten box obliviously.

The shirtless breeder blanked for a moment, shaken by the dual visitors, then turned his attention from the angry woman back to us.

“Wait — you’re not the buyers I spoke to? ’Cause I did say first dibs on the phone…”

The woman’s husband cut in, speaking over his giddily squealing daughter:

“We will not be jerked around! My wife spoke to you this morning and you said the full litter is available and she has first dibs. This is my daughter’s first Bengal, and if she’s going to show, we’re only buying top quality. Do you hear me? You are not the only breeder in town — ”

Despite her soft spot for cats, my mom apparently cares more about the integrity of her $1.4M nest egg (the house). She waved her arm in front of the “competing” buyer on her doorstep and made that very clear.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“You need to back up. Off the steps. Shoo.”

I’ve never heard my mom “shoo” a person before — and by her appalled expression, it seemed the Bengal buying woman hadn’t either.

“And you — ”

My mom pointed at the shirtless man whose armful of kittens had become increasingly restless, tilting the box from side to side.

“You need to get out of my house. And to clean this mess up. That means eviction — you can’t live here.”

She motioned to the house with one arm, recording “Kitten Man” with her phone in the other.

“Sure, ma’am…But, uh, this is just like my business, so you know, you’ll have to talk to him. The renter, ’cause he’s my boss-man. But yeah after we get them their cats, you guys are welcome to buy some. First dibs — after her, I mean.”

The Bengal buyer’s daughter was torso-deep in kittens, weighing down the cardboard box and laying claim to the silver cub in her arms.

“Also, can you umm delete that video? They’re not in show condition, so wouldn’t want a leaked clip to cramp the image, ya know? ’Cause they’re show cats.”

Separation of church, pimps, and pyramid schemes

A giant snake slithered around its handler’s arm, welcoming us into the reptile tent and the field of festivities. The lawn was blanketed in bounce houses, climbing walls, and an Instagramable array of selfie stations that had already attracted long lines — including my daughter (to the selfie set). I guess that’s how you raise $50M for an outdoor amphitheater, and given the fact that they’re already $38M of the way there, it appears to be working.

My husband began scouring the crowd for “friendly” (wealthy) faces the moment he pulled up behind a familiar two-tone Rolls Royce, walking briskly ahead and leaving me to chaperone my tagalong dad. Based on his cult of bedroom guests plucked from these stands and the text from Anne, I suspect my dad’s recent church attendance has little to do with religion…

The giant screens and speakers began blaring the evangelical rock band’s lineup, and the spirited field dispersed to the various worship centers.

As my dad and I ascended the auditorium’s steps to accompany my husband’s elevated perch beside Brian — the sports agent he’s been ogling after for months — a cascade of icy glares fell upon us. I glanced back at the steps below, assuming the glares must be for someone else, but no. It was us.

I gripped a random seated arm, nearly losing my balance behind my dad, who’d abruptly frozen still in the aisle. A man in a black leather jacket had clasped onto his elbow, whispering threateningly in his ear. And no, this is not our typical church experience, no matter how rarely we go.

The lull in the music morphed into another song, and the whispering man’s threats competed with the vocalist’s crescendo, one-upping her volume for all in a ten-foot radius until he was certifiably shouting out loud.

“Who sells at church? That’s f*cked up! And you don’t scam my wife!”

My dad’s attempted rebuttal left him shouting as the music died down:

“It’s not a scam!”

A dozen shushes erupted from the nearby crowd, leaving my dad mouthing “Sorry” with surrendering palms raised.

“Take your get-rich-quick pyramid scheme bull sh*t back where it came from, and you’re going to refund her every dime she’s paid you! Got it?”

Apparently, this was the hill my dad chose to die on that day:

“It’s not a pyramid scheme! It’s network marketing, and I’m her coach!”

Another round of shushes drew even more eyes our way; the man released my dad’s elbow just as an usher made a beeline to settle the unrest.

Post-service, a vibration in my hand was quickly trumped by a tap on my shoulder, whisking me into a private corner.

“Not to make a scene but…it’s a little offensive. And hypocritical, after what she’s done. Agreed?”

The woman offered a condescending smile, while the gossip army behind her hung back by the church café, making no secret of their eavesdropping.

“My daughter’s going to college. Ivy League. She can’t have those pictures floating around. And you stole her $20k, so there’s that. Kind of illegal?”

The indignant-yet-abnormally-composed mom grinned pleasantly with a nodding head and squinting eyes starkly betraying the fury-laced words dripping from her mouth.

She must be one of the “anonymous” parents who reported my daughter’s alleged NFT modeling scam, crowning her the “teenage pimp scammer” that resulted in last week’s expulsion warning.

Despite that my daughter herself was also swindled and ghosted by her now-jailed scammer.

“You know, we don’t blame her. It all comes down to parenting, right? But your husband’s going to make the girls whole, right?”

I gulped back her insult and brazen request, feeling the café clique eyeing up our interaction unapologetically. She wasn’t here to accuse or ostracize my daughter; she had her sights set on me — and my husband’s wallet. And apparently we would have to pay for all their daughters’ sins.

When the other woman calls

My hand vibrated once again, but this time I welcomed the text as the emergency interruption to tear me away from the hoard of judgmental stares.

“Update re your brother-in-law. Timely. Can you make it to PV today to talk? Impo. Open house address below.”

This was approximately the strangest text I’ve ever gotten out of the blue, only made stranger by the fact that it came from a woman I’ve only met once in the past decade: my brother-in-law’s ex-fiancé. And that said brother-in-law is currently in a Las Vegas rehab where my husband dumped him in a desperate bid to restore his decomposing marriage. But I assume “impo” means important, and I suppose she wouldn’t request a last-minute face-to-face meeting an hour away if it weren’t.

Ironically, her text exposes one lingering concern: What don’t I know about my husband’s meddling in his brother’s life? I guess I’m about to find out.

…

Dodge the bullet

Driving up the coast, I replayed the week’s events, embarrassed to embrace that my new role has become “damage control”. Be it my parents’, my daughter’s, or my husband’s mess, it seems I’ve become the universal punching bag, mop, and broom. Either that, or I keep throwing myself in front of bullets aimed at other people. Maybe that’s been my flaw all along: Maybe it’s time I stop shielding others and dodge a few bullets of my own.

If Darwin was right, then perhaps I let natural selection iron out their fates and focus my efforts squarely on my own.

—

