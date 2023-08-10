My Israeli Neighbor Just Asked the Dude He Is Playing Video Games With if They Have Ikea in Iran

Let me paint the scene for you. It is a pastoral day in the the holy land. I am sitting on my balcony, enjoying the views, where I happen (to my chagrin…) to be able to hear my twenty something neighbor playing video games.

Man, the dude is loud.

Also, I kinda hate video games. Generally speaking, I do not believe that they will bring world peace.

It is a violent video game that these two are playing. Mostly, I hear him exclaim loudly about the explosions he has just caused in his virtual reality, or the new weapon he has just up-leveled to in the game.

In that my neighbor is an Israeli in his twenties, it was not long ago that he was an active duty soldier. He is trained on how to use at least some of the weapons that the game is serving up for him. Moreover, he spent several years afraid that he would join the 20% of Israeli veterans who suffer from PTSD because he was forced to use such a weapon in a dangerous place that he would have preferred not to be.

No matter your views about Israel and Palestine, it is important to remember that almost everyone who makes their home between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River only want to live in peace. Israeli soldiers are for the most part, eighteen year-old boys who would rather be home playing video games.

His Gaming Partner is in Iran

Today’s game caught my eavesdropping ear when I heard my neighbor switch from speaking Hebrew to Farsi with his game mate. Soon, he was back to English, “Do you know what IKEA is? Do you have it there, in Iran?”

Setting aside those Israelis whose mother tongue is Arabic (20% of our population), nearly half of the Jewish Israelis who live here also have grandparents who were born in the Middle East. It is not surprising that my neighbor speaks Farsi. His grandmother is likely Iranian.

What is surprising is that the war games my neighbor is playing at are unfolding among players whose countries are sworn enemies.

At this very moment, the Israeli army is running simulation exercises for the nightmare scenario that Iran succeeds in enriching Uranium to weapons-grade levels and acts on its promise to wipe Israel off of the map.

But, these two boys are playing together.

That is what they are doing. They are children at play. Together.

How We Can Make Peace, For Real

The fact that children know how to play in ways that are blind to race and religion, to past wounds and hatred is not surprising. That is, after all, what children do.

I remember when my kids were young; I would sit watching them for hours at the park, climbing or building with a new friend they had made that day. When they at last, ran back over for a sip of water or a hug I would ask, “What is your friend’s name?”

“I don’t know,” I remember my son or daughter saying. “I forgot to ask.”

In that my children were playing in Israel, the best stories come from those park encounters in which the other child spoke Arabic or Russian at home, when mine spoke only English and Hebrew.

Names and common language are not necessary when it comes to children at play. Names and national history are the baggage of grown-ups, baggage that gets in the way of play.

As adults, we cling to our baggage, our stories.

In a certain way, we need them. If we want to know where we are going, we have to know from whence we came.

Today, I choose to believe that these two men I am now listening to, playing together in English, Hebrew and Farsi, helping one another out in their imaginary worlds are a key to world peace.

These two men know the stories of their people. They both live in countries with mandatory military service for young men. They both want to enjoy themselves or distract themselves on this simple Thursday afternoon.

The Lust for War

Another reason I believe that there are keys to world peace inside of this little story is because of what I’ll call “men’s lust for war.” I am one of those feminists who believes that we will be closer to peace when women are at the helm of the nations of the world. Angela Merkel’s leadership in Germany and Jacinda Ardern’s past leadership in New Zealand are testaments to that fact. I certainly feel this way when it comes to my patriarchal homeland Israel, where I count myself a member of the non-profit Women Wage Peace.

I don’t like video games. I don’t like violent movies either. But, I am willing to concede, as I listen to my young neighbor play, that perhaps these avenues are productive alternatives to the war games he was trained in when he served as a soldier. This virtual battlefield, on which he now meets his apponent does far less damage than the actual ones now controled by men not so different from him.

Is There IKEA in Iran?

The question, “Is there IKEA in Iran?” is also a key to world peace.

There might be no better image for the revolution of the middle class than IKEA, that Swiss company that has spread to five continents, whose blend of cheap materials and DIY construction have made it possible for even those at the poverty line to live in a middle class home.

I’ll leave my comments about IKEA’s environmental impacts for another post. In this article, I choose to stay focused on the simple aim that most humans have, to live in basic comfort and safety, to have the freedom to play rather than to fight, to find common ground rather than facing one another as enemies.

