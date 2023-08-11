My Journey as a Man to Embrace Weight Loss Surgery

As a 50 plus year old man that has struggled with severe obesity along with a few of the associated co-morbidities, I couldn’t help but notice a glaring gender disparity when it comes to weight loss surgery. Studies reveal that more women tend to seek and undergo these life-changing procedures compared to men. In this article, I want to share some of my insights and discoveries through my personal journey to better health and wellbeing. I’d like to delve into and examine the possible reasons behind this gender gap, exploring the social, cultural, and psychological factors that not only contribute to men’s reluctance to consider life-changing weight loss surgery but also their hesitancy to prioritize their overall well-being. Let’s shed light on the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding men and weight loss surgery, backed by a very relevant and telling medical statistic.

The Gender Gap in Weight Loss Surgery: Medical statistics highlight the significant gender gap in the utilization of weight loss surgery. In the United States, women constitute around 80% of patients undergoing bariatric surgeries, while men make up only about 20% of the total cases (American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, 2021).

Societal Expectations of Masculinity: Growing up, we were conditioned to believe that physical strength and having a larger physique are traits associated with masculinity. This traditional view of masculinity has deterred men from considering weight loss surgery, as they may fear it could be perceived as a sign of weakness, an inability to follow through or to conform to modern societal norms.

Fear of Judgment and Stigmatization: The fear of being judged by peers, family, or colleagues was real for me. Studies have shown that weight-related stigma is more pronounced for men than women (Puhl et al., 2015). This fear of stigmatization can act as a significant barrier, preventing men from seeking the necessary help.

Reluctance to Address Vulnerability: As men, we are often encouraged to be stoic and emotionally strong, making it difficult to openly address struggles with weight and health. This reluctance to embrace vulnerability can hinder discussions about weight loss concerns and hinder men from considering surgical options as a viable solution.

Lack of Awareness and Information: Limited awareness and exposure to open and honest success stories of weight loss surgery might contribute to men’s hesitancy to consider it as a viable choice for weight management. Increased efforts to disseminate accurate information about the safety and efficacy of weight loss surgery could positively influence men’s decisions.

Breaking the Barriers: I believe that we must address these barriers to encourage more men to consider weight loss surgery as a viable solution for their weight-related concerns. Here are some steps we can take:

Promote Body Positivity and Health Awareness: Promoting body positivity for all body types and raising overall health awareness will create an environment where individuals feel comfortable discussing their weight-related issues without fear of judgment.

Educate and Raise Awareness: Healthcare professionals, media, and community leaders must actively work to educate the public about weight loss surgery and its potential benefits. Accurate information can help dispel misconceptions and reduce stigmatization.

Challenge Traditional Masculinity Norms: Men should challenge traditional masculinity norms and embrace vulnerability, fostering a more supportive environment for those considering weight loss surgery.

Support Groups and Peer Networks: Establishing support groups and peer networks specifically for men considering weight loss surgery can provide a safe space for open discussions and sharing experiences.

Conclusion: On my health journey I’ve come to realize that the gender disparity in weight loss surgery is just one facet of a very complex issue that requires attention by both men and women. Promoting body positivity, raising awareness, and challenging traditional masculinity norms that have shown to be toxic to ourselves, we can create an inclusive environment where all men feel empowered to address their weight-related concerns and make informed decisions about their health. Breaking the stigma surrounding weight loss surgery can pave the way for more men to access this potentially life-improving option, ultimately contributing to improved health and well-being.

