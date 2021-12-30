My Kids Have Been Repeatedly Let Down by Their Dad

I would sit elbows pressed against the sill of our picture window waiting for a glimpse of my father. I was young enough the memory of climbing on the couch to get this view was a bit of a struggle. But he never came.

I don’t have a lot of visuals of being five years old.

But when the person who made you believe you hung the moon disappears…

You remember it.

History has a way of repeating itself. Only what’s happening to my children seems worse. My father had an addiction. It took a hold of him as it is known to do. He was a gentle, kind, and joyful man. His intention was never to hurt or abandon us. But alcohol imprisoned him.

My children recently learned their father was engaged. If they had a better relationship with him they might embrace this. If maybe he had come looking for them over the years — but he didn’t.

When a dad doesn’t seem to miss you…

It’s hard to comprehend he’s found a stranger who is more important. In some ways, I shouldn’t be surprised at the evolution of my kids’ relationship with their father.

It is not unlike the one I had with him.

I loved him, I believed in him, I refused to give up on him.

Even though he repeatedly gave me reasons to.

My children are having their own divorce. The prolonged painful experience of emotionally detaching from someone because they consistently demonstrate they are willing to hurt you again and again.

I tried to reach my husband when our boys were younger. I urged him to repair our relationship, our marriage, and our family. I begged and I begged he didn’t care.

I told him children are very forgiving.

I know, I was the child of a dad who perpetually disappointed her.

When I gave up and left him I implored him once again. This time, to make our kids a priority. To let them know they are loved, to come to pick them up and share dinner with them once a week or take them on weekends. Not just show up at a few of their games.

He couldn’t hear me.

For the past few post-divorce years, my boys have kindly tolerated his requests.

They’ve agreed to meet him to watch a game every other month or so after never seeing him. Each time, it’s obvious there is a conflicted emotion within their heart.

It’s painful to know a dad only looks for you when he needs someone to go out with. And he otherwise, has no one to watch sports with. But they are loving and caring and think it would be hurtful not to go.

The irony, right?!

That they would worry about hurting him when he does not care about doing so to them. But I’ve finally had enough. These past years, I no longer urge them to go or anything else to do with their father.

If your child had a friend or dated someone who never came around unless they needed something, would you endorse it?

Or would it concern you?

Would you tell them to have enough self-respect to establish self-protective instincts and boundaries? Because at some point, this type of treatment becomes less about the person who inflicts it…

And more about the individual tolerating it.

Even in my twenties, I realized it was better my dad was away. Down deep I understood there wasn’t a way to have a healthy relationship with him. It didn’t mean I didn’t love him. That right is irrefutable. He was and always will be my dad.

But he lost a privileged spot in my life.

I didn’t take it from him, he made that choice.

I didn’t have a say in the matter. Not when I was five years old and not when I was twenty-five years old. I didn’t walk away, he did. My mother didn’t keep him from me.

My children didn’t have a choice either.

But sadly they understand there’s nothing healthy about this relationship. That people who hurt you again and again, who don’t come looking for you, who don’t value you or miss you, are only damaging.

To your heart, your soul, and your entire world.

And I’ve finally had enough. After living this myself and watching it again through the eyes of my beautiful boys. Good young men who will never do this to a child.

Their father has lost a privileged spot in their lives.

They didn’t take it from him, he made that choice.

Photo credit: Marisa Fahrner from Pexels