My Marriage Was Saved When I Stopped Trying to ‘Fix’ My Wife

I couldn’t dial the number to the karaoke bar where my wife and I were regulars fast enough. “Jerry! I just found out Kathy’s been having an affair with the guy who works with you, and she wants to leave me for him. I’m about to come down there and let him have it! I’m on my way now.”

A few minutes later, I stormed. I walked into the room where the man my wife was having an affair with was standing, grabbed him by the back of the neck and said, “You need to leave my wife alone. If you don’t, I’m going to rip your head off.”

When I was sure he’d got my message, I drove home thinking this was God’s way of getting back at me. I’d been cheating on Kathy, which she still didn’t know, so He was leveling the playing field—that’s how God worked, right? I also thought that if Kathy did end up leaving me, this guy didn’t have any money to support her, so she’d have to take the kids and move in with her parents. By the time I got home, it was late, but I couldn’t settle down. I knew I was losing control, and I really needed to get it back, so I snapped at Kathy, “I’m calling your parents!” And she said, “Fine. Go ahead.”

I picked up the phone, dialed their number, and didn’t even say hello.

“You guys, I need to let you know that your daughter is having an affair, and she wants to leave me. I don’t know what you’re going to do about it, but you need to figure it out!”

Kathy’s mom said calmly, “Tim, listen, I think you need to go see the pastor that married us, he’s Pastor Gedde. He’s at the Lutheran church in Richland. He married us over thirty years ago, so we’ve known him a long time, and I think that if anyone can help you, it’ll be him. I think he does marriage counseling, though I’m not sure to what degree. I was so devastated and grasping at straws, I said, “Okay, I’ll call him.” I just knew that divorce wasn’t an option for me, but I had to do something to fix Kathy.

The next morning, Pastor Gedde took my call right away. Years later, I’d wonder if Kathy’s parents had called him to “grease the skids.” After I introduced myself, he said, “Tim, I want you to come see me.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When I arrived, I sat down and was filled with a little hope and even more determination. He was a big gun in my eyes and someone I needed on my side to fix Kathy.

“I’m married to Janice and George’s daughter, I bought her a big house, I bought her a boat, she drives a new car, we go on vacations all the time—I mean, she has it made. And she’s not happy.” Then I told him how great I was and accentuated how messed up Kathy was. Then I looked at him and said, “You’ve got a direct connection with the Big Guy, right?! You can fix this, right?!”

He said steadily, “Well, Tim, I’ll need to talk to her. Why don’t you go home and ask her to come in and see me.”

“Yes! I’ll tell her to come see you!” And off I went to get Kathy.

When I got home, I said, “Pastor Gedde wants to see you now! You need to go see him.” So Kathy left and I immediately felt assured that she was going to get fixed. It was going to be better! My trust in this man and him being connected with God was truly the answer. I was feeling pretty good at this point that he could get her straightened out and back in line.

As I drove back to the church, I remember being excited that we were to this point. I trusted Kathy’s mom and dad, I trusted this guy since they’d recommended him, and I just knew they were all going to be helpful. I felt good to have a wagon circle of support in my favor. So, when I arrived, I was feeling pretty cocky.

“Okay, Rev, what’s the fix for my wife?”

He looked at me even keeled and said, “Well, Tim, I don’t know how to tell you this other than just to tell you straight that your wife doesn’t love you anymore.”

“Okay, well, you’re connected to the Big Guy, right?! How’re you going to fix her?”

“I don’t think you’re hearing me, Tim.” He looked down and picked up a yellow Mohican pencil, wrapped his fingers around the end where the lead is, and said, “Pull this pencil out of my hand,” so I pulled it out of his hand. Then he said, “That’s how much control you have in your marriage right now.” And I said, “Okay . . . so what’s the fix?”

“I still don’t think you’re hearing me, Tim. You know that boat you love so much? Well, Kathy doesn’t love it at all, she doesn’t even like it. Think about this . . . you’re on the boat and you have a fifty foot life rope with a round flotation device at the end, only she’s fifty five feet out in the water drowning, and she can’t get to it no matter how hard you throw it to her. That’s what’s going on in your marriage. She doesn’t love you anymore, and you don’t have any control over it.”

“Okaaay . . .” I said as I brought my leg down and sat up in the chair. “I guess I understand now. What do we do? . . . What do we do?” He had my full attention.

“Well, this is my recommendation. You could go back and try to control everything the way you normally do, and I’m almost positive you’ll lose her. Or you can go home and let her go. If she comes back to you, you’ll have something to work with.” He wanted me to release her to this other dude. I was now feeling a bit desperate.

“Okay, pastor . . . I can do that. What else can I do?”

Then he said something no one had ever said to me before. He said, “Well . . . we can pray.”

I was startled. I had never prayed other than ritual prayers at some meals. Never. Not in my whole life, even while going to church for many years, as this was never taught or modeled to me. Or maybe I just wasn’t paying attention. But I said, “Okaaay . . .”

I didn’t hear anything he said, but I do remember feeling something different. I was extremely uncomfortable, but I’m sure now it was the Holy Spirit poking at me, but, of course, I had no clue then what that was. I also felt a deep sense of encouragement that something different would happen other than me controlling things.

When we finished, I got up and went home feeling scared, yet I had peace at the same time. I was not at all sure where the peace was coming from, I just knew it was there. I did what Pastor Gedde suggested; I looked at Kathy and said, “I want you to know I love you, and I’m going to be here for the kids, and you can go be with the other guy. Whatever amount of time you need, go take it. I will be here when you get back.” I didn’t threaten her—I wasn’t even mad. I basically gave her permission to be with another man. I let her go. But she stayed and we both fought for our marriage.

The wisdom that Pastor Gedde provided was instrumental in helping us at a very volatile point. This speaks volumes to the importance of reaching out for help from people who are for your marriage more than they are going to fuel the fire and encourage you to quit. There’s no telling what would have happened had we not had that.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I received so much hope knowing she stayed because she wanted to, not because I manipulated her into staying, which is something I think we all want, right? My control was over the top. It covered up the things I was doing, since I was a quick talker and even a quicker thinker in almost any situation. My ability to go back to the things she did and garbage dump on her helped me gain back control. It wasn’t done in anger but with manipulation. I wouldn’t push so far that she’d leave, but I’d pressure her by not forgiving her, which, for the most part, was something I did for another two decades.

Our marriage didn’t change until I turned to God and finally realized that, rather than trying to fix my wife, I needed to take responsibility for myself, for our marriage, and for our family. We both surrendered to Jesus, read God’s Word and prayed…together…, and set boundaries to protect our marriage. The end result of all of it was, and still is, a thriving marriage blessed by our three children, now adults with families of their own.

Our book, Sex on the First Date, details our journey of forgiveness and healing. It also has tools to help you wherever you are in your marriage. If your marriage is good, then it can be better. If your marriage is lousy, it doesn’t have to stay that way. We’re living proof.

Tim and Kathy Bush’s open and honest memoir Sex on the First Date tells the story of a rocky marriage, full of infidelity, miraculously transformed when Tim and Kathy meet Jesus; it will give readers hope that their relationships, too, can be transformed.

Marriage can be perilous for any couple, but for those facing infidelity and other dark secrets, it can be soul-crushing. Yet no matter how broken a relationship may seem, hope and healing remain within reach.

Tim and Kathy Bush are proof. Theirs was a union built not on solid ground but on the shifting sands of childhood trauma, promiscuity, addiction, and a hunger that neither of them could satisfy. Through many tumultuous years, they stumbled to the brink of both relational and personal destruction again and again, nearly giving up on each other—and on life itself.

In this deeply personal memoir, the Bushes hold nothing back, revealing the raw reality of a marriage seemingly doomed to end in heartbreak. After years of trying to fix themselves, they finally found the source of hope, or rather Hope found them, and their lives and marriage were radically transformed from the inside out.

In this harrowing and heartfelt story, you will discover:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

an engaging narrative shared from each one’s unique perspective

the power of bringing even the harshest realities into the light of truth

eight intentional “stakes” you can plant to foster a flourishing marriage

practical applications and questions to spur transformative conversations

. . . and much more.

If your marriage is clinging to life or is vibrant and healthy, or if you’re not married at all, the rich insights in Sex on the First Date will encourage and strengthen you and your relationships—not only with your spouse and others, but ultimately with the Lord himself, the true Lover of your soul.

—

Tim Bush is the co-author of Sex on the First Date: A Story of a Broken Beginning to a Radically Transformed Marriage with his wife Kathy. They have been married since 1982 and are the proud parents of three children, three in-law children, eight grandchildren and one dog. They are speakers as well as FamilyLife affiliate staff, who share their story at marriage conferences and retreats across the country.

warroomministries.com

https://www.instagram.com/warroomministry

https://www.facebook.com/WarRoomMinistry

https://www.facebook.com/tim.bush.505

https://www.facebook.com/kathy.bush.9469

https://www.amazon.com/Sex-First-Date-Beginning-Transformed/dp/1637632711

iStock image