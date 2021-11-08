My Millionaire Husband Got Spooked by a Local Billionaire’s Bankruptcy

f

It’s not every day your neighborhood billionaire is splashed across newspapers with defamatory headlines spilling the financial guts of his near-bankruptcy proceedings — and fiduciary faux pas — to the world at large. It’s even less common to sit among the audience at his foreclosure auction, while your giddy mom swoons over the Picassos, Rembrandts, and Rolexes, reveling in his misfortune. Yet, living in a city where the average price per square foot is well over $1000 and billionaires abound, I suppose it’s no surprise some of those high-stakes risk-takers might overextend themselves and meet a not-so-glamorous demise…

Little did I know this (now disgraced) real estate developer’s undoing would send shockwaves incredibly close to home — my home.

Too rich to fail doesn’t exist

This isn’t the first high-profile financial unraveling or unscrupulous business discovery to rock our community — there was the college admissions scandal which saw our neighbor escorted out in handcuffs, the Ponzi-style law firm that embezzled hundreds of millions from client settlements (an ongoing case), and of course a few outsized tax evasion convictions here and there.

However, this one was particularly concerning — perhaps because it came from someone otherwise deemed “too rich to fail” and my husband’s mentor on his first 7-figure business deal, years before I knew him. Or perhaps, it’s the fact that this “mentor” has also remained an active investor in my husband’s subsequent ventures for more than two decades…

The craziest part is how no one saw it coming:

We were on a mutual friend’s yacht earlier this summer, when my husband floated him some new investment opportunities (and he made no mention of any problems or concerns)

He’s been in regular attendance at local charity events and fundraisers, with the same confident demeanor that’s helped him close 9-figure deals (and attain the billionaire status of which he’s currently being deposed)

He didn’t utter a word of his troubles — even to my husband in private — until they were dribbled throughout our neighborhood with “forced auction” signs, accompanied by the relentless press, who spared him no mercy (nor privacy)

Though, I guess that’s how these unexpected travesties unveil themselves: Very slowly, then all at once.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It gets conveniently worse (by about $2M)

“Excuse me?”

I swallowed the rapidly rising lump in my throat and looked my husband squarely in the eyes, unwilling to accept his latest (and most callous) decree.

“She can stay there a few more months, but our property management team is putting it up for lease, available starting in January.”

Apparently, my attendance at the auction didn’t sit well with him — nor did my mom’s incessant blabbering about the disgraced billionaire in question. Had I known it was this friend, mentor, and investor whose collectibles would be flaunted atop the stage for the next deep-pocketed bidder to sink their asset-hungry claws into, maybe I would have shunned the event altogether. Then again, had I known this friend in default was so intimately (and expensively) entangled in my husband’s business dealings, perhaps I would have been wise enough to see the writing on the wall…

“It’s perfect timing, actually.”

I beg to differ; I’d actually argue it’s never perfect timing for your cheating husband to kick your soon-to-be-divorced senior mother onto the streets, out of the $2M condo he so generously bought her (in exchange for your — as in my — silence surrounding his other not-so-family-friendly real estate endeavors…).

He waved a piece of paper in the air, tore it in two, and fed each jagged half into the shredder beside his desk. The eviction moratorium detailed in that now-shredded document was officially over, and thus, my husband’s cue to replace my mother with a paying tenant — and one capable of more than covering the $8k monthly mortgage (plus a healthy sum of profit, too).

If I weren’t so graciously and compliantly harboring Hubby’s multi-million dollar secrets, 6-figure cheating scandals, and turning a blind, retribution-shirking eye towards the dozens of escorts he’s engaged, I might sympathize a bit more with his request. Unfortunately, there are only so many secrets a wife can bear without losing her cool — and evicting my mom put me well past my limit.

The irony here, by the way, lies in the fact that he’s made no mention of evicting the cam girl squatters residing in the Laguna bungalow brothel I’ve wiped from my memory. Somehow, it’s fine for a handful of virtual sex workers to remain in his $1.5M shack down the road — a shack explicitly defined for “business purposes”; yet the residential condo purchased for my mom becomes his first cash-flowing rental target…

While I can understand the financial disruption Hubby might fear if his soon-to-be-bankrupt investor pulls out of any live or precarious business deals, abating that concern by evicting my mom seems a far stretch… If he were that cash-strapped, he’d sell the condo — among his other clandestine properties (of which I’ll feign ignorance) — rather than rent it out…

In fact, the eviction seems so out of left field (veiled by the convenient excuse of his friend’s financial downfall and its domino effect on our financials…) — I can’t help but wonder if Hubby’s gotten a whiff of my mom’s buddying up to her neighbor: I’m sure realizing your mother-in-law is becoming BFFs with your mistress in the adjoining townhome — and you’re funding both — must be a bit unsettling.

“Fine. She’ll pay — and she’ll stay.”

My husband’s eyes bulged and then bore into mine with an incredulous stare.

His confidence wavered momentarily as he stammered “How?”, revealing a tiny chink in his typically impenetrable armor. That sliver of vulnerability was instantly replaced with a firm and vehement “She can’t”.

“She will.”

In this Oscar-worthy moment, I lied through my teeth. Well, it wasn’t necessarily a lie, I just had no clue in you-know-what how the heck my divorcing and retired mom would possibly afford the rent on the beachside Italian villa. Sure, it’s a duplex, but in Corona del Mar, affordable housing is not a thing — whether duplex, condo, lot, or dilapidated hundred-year-old shack. At least I had until January to figure it out — or move my mom into our place, alongside my dementia-plagued father who drove her out of their Dana Point home in the first place…To say that probably wouldn’t go over too well (with anyone involved) would be the understatement of the century.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Plus, the longer my mom inhabited the CDM duplex — and my Ring devices remained wired — the longer I’d have eyes on his mistress in the front unit. That is, if I could manufacture $8k per month without dipping into any of our joint accounts…

A sex tech CEO, retired woman, and mortgage broker walk into a bar

Actually, they walked into the Swingers Party that my mom accidentally received an invitation for…But let’s rewind, before I lose you altogether:

It all started with a piece of mail. No — scratch that — let’s back up a couple months prior:

Remember the sex tech CEO — the one who sold the $2M duplex that’s been my mom’s saving grace — until it most recently became my husband’s revenge? That guy made an error so many do: He forgot to change his address with the USPS and enable mail forwarding when he moved out. Thus, you can only imagine the “colorful” content that’s been inundating my mom’s mailbox.

My mom did what any good, but not great, citizen would do. You see, there are three types of mail recipients in this world:

Bad: These people open the wrongly addressed mail that graces their mailbox — likely out of curiosity. Nonetheless, it is a federal offense, hence the “bad” label.

Great: These people track down the former resident’s new address or connect with them on social media in a sincere, concerted effort to redirect the mail to its rightful owner. My mom isn’t quite this good — or perhaps not quite this tech or social media-savvy.

Good: The good ones just kind of ignore the misdirected mail, “accidentally” throw it out, or put it into a pile they hope will one day magically teleport itself to its rightful owner — without any involvement on their part, of course. As my mom fell into this “good” category, an entire section of her kitchen counter was dedicated to the (likely X-rated) mail assigned to Greg, the mysterious sex tech CEO.

One piece of mail, however, didn’t specify the intended recipient’s name — and it was clearly an invitation. Star-struck by her new socialite, athlete, and celebrity-laden social circle (or at least that’s what she’s deemed it since her warm welcome into the Corona del Mar gossip circle), my mom mistakenly assumed this invitation was for her — perhaps a soirée hosted by one of those ladies from the local nail salon.

How do I know? Because I was the lucky recipient of her Facetime call, exclaiming the details of this far-from-PG-13 Swingers Party. Initially, my mom mistook “swinging” for “speed dating” — and intrigued by the opportunity to cozy up to a local millionaire neighbor and officially join the club, she contemplated attending. It wasn’t until Craig entered the picture to shed some light on what exactly a Swingers Party entails that my mom began to understand the evening pastimes permeating her seemingly uneventful, quiet little beach town…

Craig didn’t just know what a Swingers Party was — Craig knew — well, knows — literally everything about her neighborhood. And Craig’s arrival in my mom’s — well, our — life couldn’t have come at a more opportune, fortuitous, surprisingly convenient time.

Once again, let’s rewind:

I turned right off the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and onto Marigold, cruising towards the duplex with the burden of bad (expensive — as in $8k/month) news to divulge. About six houses too early, I saw my mom waving with both hands, calling my name from a neighbor’s front yard.

By the way, “yard” is a generous term here. It was really a checkerboard of concrete squares, surrounded by a combination of gravel and a few rogue patches of very yellow (i.e. dead) grass. That yard housed a little picnic table with benches and an adjacent outdoor couch — all of which helped to distract from the decrepit stucco tiny home behind.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let me be clear: This wasn’t one of those cute, trendy tiny homes you see on YouTube, nor the sleek, modern Boxable container-like home that Elon Musk recently chose to inhabit. This was just an extremely old, microscopic-sized house that seemed to mock the $2.8M lot it sat on…

I pulled over to the only remaining stretch of unoccupied street parking — which happened to be right in front of this micro house. My mom beckoned me out of the car, her face lit up like I’ve rarely seen it before — barring perhaps the day she found out she’d be moving into this otherwise untouchable neighborhood to escape her toxic marital dynamic.

Rufus (the dog my mom semi-kidnapped from my dad) darted up to the little wooden gate, barking the second he caught a whiff of my scent. Another bark — a shrill, higher-pitched one — pierced the air from down below: A tiny Yorkie — or maybe a Yorkie-Dachshund mix? — stuck its little snout through the wooden pickets, defending its turf as I approached.

A warm smile from a slightly-weathered, but still handsome — in a client-facing salesman kind of way — man preceded the handshake that became an hour-long introduction. Apparently, hour-long discussions had become the norm between my mom and Craig — and now I, too, was sucked in.

If you passed Craig on the sidewalk, you’d probably think he’s a retired homeowner or a homeless squatter, camping out in his far-from-manicured yard, surfing the internet and taking naps on the unadorned wooden bench. He didn’t exactly fit the CDM mold — at least not at first glance.

After an hour of exchanging life stories — well, listening to Craig’s (and watching my mom interject with her unfiltered commentary and animated reactions) — I can tell you he’s not your average renter. In fact, that’s thing #1 that makes him far from average: He’s a renter; he doesn’t own the $2.8M lot + micro shack — but that isn’t because he’s broke.

Craig is a partner at a small mortgage brokerage — and has been for 30+ years. He’s divorced, has two daughters in their late twenties, and owns a handful of rental properties throughout Orange County — all the way from Santa Ana down to San Clemente. But financially-savvy Craig has decided it’s smarter to rent (where he lives) and own (the houses he rents out). My husband has floated that logic before, but Craig actually walks the talk — and he isn’t too proud to rent out a tiny 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom shack for a couple thousand, while his rental properties bring in multiple 5-figures combined.

In fact, Craig offered to buy the $2.8M lot (and the pitiful little shack sitting atop it) earlier this month, when he was confronted with some harsh news of his own: Now that the eviction moratorium ended, Craig’s lease would be cut short. Not because he wasn’t a Class-A tenant (who has apparently rented various multi-million dollar condos, duplexes, and shacks throughout the Newport Beach flower streets for the past few years). He was — in fact, he’d already done a slew of renovations to make the shack a bit more livable (and valuable), all on his own dime.

Sadly, those renovations won’t ever recoup their market value: The lot and shack owner had plans for a demolition — classifying this shack as the teardown it really is. The owner had just received the permits to build a brand-new McMansion, which she planned to flip for an easy multi-7-figure profit (likely in the $5M to $6M range). Selling the lot and shack to Craig, as is, would be leaving millions on the table.

It probably didn’t take you too much reading between the lines to figure out where I’m going with this…

You know how sometimes you just click with a person? I’ve heard some people “click” like that with their spouse — though I (unsurprisingly) can’t relate. I can, however, relate when I think about Scrooge — the furry soulmate with whom I clicked from the moment we met. That’s kind of the bond I witnessed between my mom and Craig; it’s purely platonic, but indisputably strong, almost palpable. Almost like perfect roommates, wouldn’t you say?

Flashing back to the heartbroken look on my dad’s face — and the unbridled jealousy I couldn’t refute — upon catching an accidental glimpse of my mom’s (and Rufus’s) new accommodations, I wonder how he’ll take it if he finds out there’s another man — and another dog — living with his four-legged son…

The line between convenient and strategic has never been so fine

In all 16 years of my marriage — through every peak and trough of my husband’s business endeavors, new speculative ventures, and risky investments, he’s done one thing well: He’s kept me utterly sheltered, shielded, and protected, far away from any grave financial concerns. Perhaps that was also his convenient design for keeping me at arms’ length of his questionable, unscrupulous, borderline illicit affairs (no pun intended)…

This, however, feels off; his abrupt financial concern — or should I say, his transparency around that concern (and making me privy to it) — seems wildly out of character. Almost strategically so.

And it is quite coincidental — or strategically convenient — or conveniently strategic — that right now, as my private investigator digs as deep as possible into his not-so-transparent financial, business, and personal endeavors — that he decides to play the “poor” card and start shuffling them around. Money woes have never come at a more convenient time:

If Hubby’s well of capital dries up, investors pull out, or any of his businesses fold, it might be an effective deterrent for a gold digging wife to seek her rightful share in an upcoming divorce. That would be kind of like selling off stocks at the bottom of the market — not the smartest move…

Alternatively, if a scorned and betrayed wife like myself decided to move forward with a divorce anyway — perhaps because the rampant infidelity finally got under my skin — it would be a convenient story to paint the underwater businessman as the sympathetic character, desperately attempting to keep his ventures afloat to support his household. Plus, it would make the rapid disappearance of assets and dwindling net worth a lot more believable — and slash his due alimony to shreds.

The repercussions of this billionaire’s bankruptcy have sent a whirlpool of related suspicions, speculations, and internal conflicts through my head:

Was the $2M townhome actually purchased for my mom at all, or did my husband simply agree that snatching it up fast (and with a cash buyer’s discount) would grant him a lucrative rental? My mom’s occupancy does seem like the perfect veil to keep the property out of the hands of vandals, trespassers, and unwelcome squatters until the moratorium was lifted.

If this is all true, is my husband’s close entanglement with this now-disgraced former billionaire (who’s undergoing a very public crucifixion for his Ponzi scheme-like real estate development “empire”, mired in layers of private lenders unknowingly funding each other, his lavish lifestyle, and projects he never quite finished or sold…) indicative of any of his own clandestine business practices? I’d love to say “he would never” — but I’m undoubtedly too far-removed to make that call…

If my husband is in the wrong, should I be rushing this divorce, if only to extricate and distance myself from whatever (possibly criminal) hole he’s dug himself into? The longer I stay — overlooking any hint of suspicion or concern about Hubby’s engagements — do I make myself more liable, culpable, and guilty by association?

What if my husband is telling the truth through all this, and he’s 100% innocent? If he’s squarely in the right (business-wise) and caught in a financial mess by no fault of his own, am I a fair-weather, unsupportive wife for forging ahead with my plan to leave? Is this the time when I should be sticking by his side, at all costs? Is that what a good wife — or a good person — would do?

Is everyone in our circle — or in this city — embroiled in one big financial circle-jerk, “robbing Peter to pay Paul”? If so, will this billionaire’s downfall have a domino effect on my husband’s business, our life, and my future?

Walking in the light of the truth might sound like the noble thing to do, but sometimes that truth is just too painful — or too expensive. I suspect if Hubby has been operating his business anything like he’s been operating our marriage (and his extramarital relations), he’s too far in to get out now without some very costly consequences. The one question that remains: Am I?

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock