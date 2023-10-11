My Mom Almost Didn’t Make It Alive Before I Was Born

She was my sister’s godmother. She was Mom’s friend and she was an actress. My sister never met her.

Mom never talked about Maggie.

Her story would always come up in the news whenever there’s an unsolved rape case.

She came forward after her rape, her rapists were caught, tried, and sentenced to death by electric chair.

This happened in 1967, two years before I was born.

…

Growing up, I would hear very few stories about her from my Mom. All I can remember is that Mom’s stepmom knew Maggie’s mom and that they owned a Spanish restaurant where Mom would later work as a cashier.

In 1967, Mom already had four children and she had always been a working mother.

When Maggie became an actress and started to get busy, aside from her job in their restaurant Mom would also join Maggie in some of her gigs.

They could have been friends because Mom was only a few years older than Maggie, and for her to agree to be my sister’s godmother meant she was ready to take responsibility for my sister in case something happened to Mom.

But that wouldn’t be the case as on that fateful night of June 25, 1967, Maggie was abducted by four men. She was only a few meters from her home when tragedy struck.

It would take another day before Maggie would come home.

Mom who usually would go with her decided that night to come home early instead of joining Maggie in her TV guesting.

I don’t know what her reason was, but it could be it wasn’t Mom’s time yet. If she had been with Maggie that night, something bad could have happened to Mom.

Mom would live a full life up until she was 81 years old.

…

The movie

In the early 90s, movies based on real-life stories became a staple of Philippine cinema.

And suddenly it was announced that a movie based on Maggie’s life would be produced by the biggest film studio.

It was also the first time I would see Maggie on television as she granted interviews.

Although she stopped acting, she had been in the Philippines all along. I remember in one of her interviews the reason for her coming out and allowing a movie to be made about her was to make a case for the death penalty.

She was in favor of it.

There were moves in the 90s to abolish capital punishment, and even with the success of her movie at the box office, the death penalty was abolished in 2006.

…

Many years after, when Mom was already a dialysis patient and I would be with her for four hours during her treatment, out of nowhere I asked her about Maggie.

Mom was still reluctant to share the most personal bits she knew about the case. All she said was it was worse than what the movie depicted.

How does one survive a rape? How did Maggie manage to choose to prosecute her rapists, who were later on found to be the same rapists who had many victims before her, some of whom were also actresses and socialites?

They were untouchables.

I was curious as to why Mom left and never tried to be friends with Maggie again. It must also be a difficult time for Mom as well.

Mom remained with Maggie and her family, up until the suspects were caught. The only reason for the swift action by the police was the public outcry after Maggie came out in public.

When this happened, Maggie already lost her Dad and it was just her and her Mom.

Soon after the restaurant closed down where Mom worked as a cashier. It could be the reason why Mom left.

Mom had to find a new job for her growing family.

…

Mom only had a few friends

When Mom became a grandmother, she devoted more time to helping raise them. And Mom lost contact with her already very few friends who I knew she had.

I barely remember the times I would be with Mom as she visited some of her friends.

And it was a rarity when she and Dad separated.

To Mom, her best friend was her younger sister.

When Mom lost my aunt from kidney failure, the same disease that would later on take her life, she barely made new friends as she got older.

…

Mom sacrificed a lot for us. Her personal life took a back seat when she became a Mom.

I realized that a different decision by her that fateful night would have resulted in us losing her early in life. I wouldn’t have been born and my sisters would have been left without a mother.

That didn’t happen, what happened was Mom saw all her grandchildren and four of her great-grandchildren.

And in her dying days during the pandemic, she made a final decision to die with us and not in the hospital.

I knew even in her death she chose us, and when she finally said goodbye she was surrounded by her family. She would never have wanted to die alone in a hospital bed without any of us beside her.

As in the case of those who died alone during the pandemic.

I miss Mom a lot.

…

Life happens for a reason, even if sometimes we can’t find any. I struggle most of the time to find my reason for still being alive.

But I can draw a lesson from Mom, to embrace life as it happens. She continued living her life even after she lost her friend, her sister, and the people she loved.

