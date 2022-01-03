My Mother-in-Law’s Thanksgiving Reveal Confirms My Worst Fear

It’s not every day your husband’s former best man, board member, and kids’ godfather is splashed across national headlines for a 5,000+ mistress sex scandal accusation. It’s even rarer when your teenage daughter alerts the whole family to the breaking news en route to Thanksgiving dinner.

“Mom, isn’t that…?”

She passed me her phone from the backseat, with an all-too-familiar name and face splayed across her social media feed. He isn’t a casual friend or a distant business acquaintance; he’s practically family — and these accusations are scathing at best, repulsive (and illegal) at worst.

To be honest, each pungent accusation looks like a page ripped directly out of my husband’s playbook…

How long before my husband is painted with the same reputation-slaying brush for guilt by association (or worse)? If full-time crisis PR couldn’t save his billionaire buddy, we may not stand a chance — no matter how many bodies Hubby attempts to burn or bury along the way.

…

The other man

“Who the f*ck is that?!”

Perhaps we should have warned my dad about Craig, the platonic male roommate living with my mom and Rufus (the dog at the center of my separated parents’ canine custody battle). Too late — he jumped out of our car and bolted towards the front door.

A polo-clad Craig stood in the doorway, holding back an uncontrollably bouncing Rufus and his own yapping Yorkie-Dachshund mix clawing at the decorative gate.

“Happy Thanksgiving! She’ll be down in a sec!”

The relentless barking overpowered Craig’s holiday greeting, as my dad trespassed right through the private gated entryway, tearing Rufus away from his dogfather imposter replacement.

I texted my mom ferociously: “Come down now. Dad’s at door.”

“Don’t touch my dog!”

Even a younger, more muscular Craig is no match for an erratic soon-to-be-ex husband in a fit of fatherly jealousy. And perfect timing for my mom’s descent down the stairs…

“Who the f*ck is this guy?!”

You know your mom’s decades beyond fed up with your dad when she simply dismisses his expletive-laden shouts echoing up and down Marigold Avenue for all the quiet Corona del Mar neighbors to hear.

“Ignore him. He’s crazy. Bye Craig!”

This was going to be an interesting 90-minute drive north, with the two of them bickering obscenities from the Bentley’s back seats. It’s times like these the SUV’s 7-seater configuration is more of a curse than a blessing — especially with our three kids there to witness their dysfunctional sparring grandparents all the way up to Manhattan Beach. If only that were the worst of it…

Unscripted Thanksgiving with a very loose cannon

We turned onto Manhattan Avenue, lined with modern glass estates stacked vertically up the crowded hillside, offering glimmers of the ocean in between each European-style sloped alley. There she was: Cruella (a modern-day evil stepmother, except she’s my mother-in-law), holding an unfamiliar toddler and waving us into the steep driveway to our left.

My sister-in-law (let’s call her Kate) has an affinity for adoption, and Cruella loves to contrast her expanding family with my stagnating one. And her career…

“Kate — tell them about your promotion. The new title!”

I swear, she basks in this crap; either that, or it’s a coincidence she shot disapproving eyes my way as she prodded the news out of her favorite daughter-in-law.

“And no nanny, no help? You do it all — and you cooked all this?!”

Cruella gestured to the dishes on the table. I’ll be honest: My Thanksgiving “cooking” usually involves holiday takeout from Gelson’s or Bristol Farms…

“Maybe you could teach somebody…”

She didn’t have to cock her head my way to let us know who she was talking about. Even my usually oblivious dad caught the hint and — emboldened by the remaining adrenaline from his testosterone-fueled canine custody confrontation — decided this was another battle worth picking.

“I like your (my) stuffing better.”

I think he means Gelson’s, but no need to correct him…plus, Cruella could do that for me.

“Oh, I didn’t know you started cooking? Well, maybe next year you can bring your stuffing, too, and we can compare? Since next year, I’ll be hosting!”

The thought of driving a car full of family and stuffing all the way past Manhattan Beach, up to Cruella’s place in Santa Monica for an extended evening of insults sounds like voluntary torture. At least I’ll probably be divorced by then — I think…

“Speaking of, I have another exciting announcement…I’m moving! To — ”

My jaw nearly dislocated itself from the shock. She looked straight at her favorite son (my husband), who nodded an approving smile right back.

It’s one thing when your not-so-favorite mother-in-law surprises you with a move 90 minutes south to your county; Orange County’s a big place — I could deal. It’s an entirely different story, however, when her big reveal puts her on a billionaire’s island, where estates don’t start in the 7-figures, but rather 8’s. The situation grows murkier when that island happens to be the same one where your PI spotted said mother-in-law canoodling with your cheating husband’s ex-fiancé’s hedge fund manager father on his private dock for a clandestine foursome, including Hubby and that ex-fiancé, too, of course.

Either my husband’s footing the bill for his mom’s 8-figure accommodations (doubtful, considering his current legal and financial business crises), or Cruella’s in bed with the biggest financier of them all.

The fact that my husband didn’t bat an eye tells me it’s likely the latter — and the “surprise” may not be much of a surprise at all…

I guess whatever it takes to save his business right? If that means whoring out himself and his mother, so be it — she certainly doesn’t seem to mind. Anything for her golden boy, I suppose. And edging me out of my own marriage (and finances) might just be her icing on the cake.

If only collusion were that simple

With a panicked tap of my fob, all four locks insulated my oblivious daughter who sat glued to her phone and her iced sugar cookie latte in the driver’s seat. The unfamiliar stalker had flagged me down from across the Newport Coast Starbucks parking lot, and he made a beeline my way. In this crowded shopping center, there was no time to escape; he had me cornered.

My mind shuffled through all the possibilities as he approached:

A slighted lender (my husband’s businesses do take on a colorful array of mysterious debt — and it isn’t all coming from the bank or Kleiner Perkins)

An undercover cop (at least he might cut me a deal if I tell him what I know of my husband’s entanglements — though that isn’t much…)

A nefarious messenger from a wronged ex-business partner — here to kidnap me or my daughter in exchange for the damning confessional that will send my husband to jail or fined into bankruptcy and beyond

I was way off.

The man knew my name. And my husband’s. And our wedding date. And a host of other personal details that only amplified his creepiness quotient. 10 out of 10, this is how I always imagined being kidnapped and murdered; it was pretty much straight out of Criminal Minds or Law & Order…

And it was terrifying — until he turned the tables with an unexpected olive branch (if you can call it that).

“Michelle? She’s my ex-wife.”

My husband’s business, legal, and financial scandals didn’t bring him here; his ex-wife did, or should I say stalking her as she rekindles her affair with my husband (her ex-fiancé) did.

According to him, she’s the obsessed stalker who’s after my husband. It seems despite their decade-old divorce, he isn’t quite ready to let her go…

“The second your husband lets Michelle in, your marriage is over. And so’s ours — permanently…and we can both agree neither of us want that?”

When your husband’s ex-fiancé’s ex-husband approaches you with a proposition to remove adulterous temptation and allow both of you to resume happy, healthy, unadulterated marriages, it might sound like a no-brainer. However, when you add the words “cheating” and “millionaire” before husband, and your marriage is headed for a clandestine impending divorce, the ask gets a bit bulkier.

Further, when that ex-fiancé may be the one person whose family has the funding and power to keep your husband in business — and your post-divorce payout and alimony on the table — your priorities may no longer be aligned.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The “L”-ephant in the garage

When in doubt, why not spill your problems to the local adult film star whose hunches warned you about your unfaithful (and unscrupulous) husband in the first place? Thank goodness for Flavia; she’s the one unbiased party I can actually trust…I think.

I swerved into the circular stone driveway of the waterfront estate, parking right behind her pink dog-mobile, plastered with heavily airbrushed photos of her perky silicon-engorged jugs smothering a small white Bichon Frise.

An unremarkable and unfamiliar BMW sat before me; that must be hers.

Before I could approach the front door, four large, tan biceps emerged from the garage: Flavia’s and the suspected BMW owner’s.

Aside from her shorter, darker bob, she could have been Flavia’s clone: busty, bronze, and exceedingly muscular for an Orange County female. But this wasn’t just one of Flavia’s crossfit-and-weightlifting-obsessed workout buddies; this was the Laguna Beach divorce lawyer she’d been begging to introduce me to.

As I followed them into the garage-turned-professional-gym, I noticed the pictures I’d never seen before. Among Flavia’s nearly-nude calendars, flesh-filled PETA campaigns, and dog sanctuary milestones hung framed photos of the two of them. Between their jewel-toned G-strings and suggestive poses, they looked a bit closer than “friends”.

Maybe they just happen to partake in some of the same X-rated photoshoots — or maybe there’s something else going on…

The funny — and refreshing — thing about Flavia? She isn’t subtle, and she isn’t shy.

“Sometimes we work together. She’s actually the one who got me into lifting — and modeling.”

I guess she isn’t stupid either, as she clearly saw me eyeing the framed photos and posters and decided answering my unspoken question was better than leaving me hanging.

“And other things.”

If that wasn’t a far-from-platonic innuendo, I don’t know what is. Judging by this woman’s provocative half-smile, it looked like those “other things” might not be over for her.

“What can I say? I love women, and I love winning. So, it was either bodybuilding or divorce law: I chose both.”

She just might be my best bet for a divorce lawyer — and my husband’s first unconquerable adversary — at least as far as women go. And here in straight-laced Newport Beach, she’s definitely someone he’ll never see coming.

…

Your body count is higher than you think

People like Flavia — and the sex tech CEO whose swingers site she models for — might believe monogamy is a choice. Serial cheaters probably think it’s a myth. Personally, I think it’s a flat-out lie: You can be as faithful and “monogamous” as you want, but there’s always a third, fourth, or fifth person in your relationship.

It could be a meddling mother-in-law, out for blood, money, and to see her husband with the “right” choice (a hedge fund manager’s daughter)

Or an old ex that never fully left the picture — either in her eyes or your spouse’s (Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or dumped at the altar)

It could even be a friend, colleague, or mentor whose morals (or lack thereof) have subconsciously seeped into your or your spouse’s values

Unfortunately, in my case, it seems it’s all three. I know they say when you marry a person you marry their family; I disagree. I believe when you marry a person, you marry their family, their exes, their friends, their work, and their problems.

And their past? It’s never really over. Just like a tenacious ex-fiancé hungry for love, money, or revenge, you can’t outrun the ghosts you create. Then again, perhaps everyone has a price…

—

