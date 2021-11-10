My Nomination for “Person(s) Of the Year” 2021

Several popular magazines and other media outlets present their coveted “Person(s) of the Year” each December. These nominees highlight those who have had the greatest impact on the greatest number of people that year.

While I am simply a citizen resident and I do not sit on the editorial boards of mega media conglomerates, I, nonetheless, offer my candidate(s) for the “Person(s) of the Year” for 2021. The persons I nominate hold firmly to what I am referring to as the “Concept of the Year.”

The concept to which I signify is that of “Research” in which at least two vital tenets stand supreme: Validity and reliability serve as the two foundational standards on which quality research rests.

Validity concerns the accuracy of what the research is constructed to measure, and reliability is about the consistency of the research methods or techniques when used in subsequent or similar contexts or by other researchers.

With these standards firmly in place, I nominate as “Person(s) of the Year” for 2021: Researchers in Science and Researchers in History. This year I highlight, in Science, Medical and Climate Researchers, and in History, Researchers in the racial past and its current legacy in the United States.

Medical Science Researchers

In 2021, medical researchers brought forward the fruits of their intensive labors of the previous year in their development of effective vaccines and treatments against the deadly Covid-19 virus and its various mutations.

Several researchers from pharmaceutical companies – funded largely by taxpayer capital – in consultation with government agencies in the U.S. and other nations successfully limited the total number of people afflicted with serious illness and death from this pandemic.

Climate Science Researchers

The United Nations released its 2021 world climate report titled “Code Red for Humanity” showing that the Earth is getting dangerously hotter. “It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”

The World Meteorological Association in 2021 amassed scientific research data and issued its conclusions that the accumulation of greenhouse gases has driven the Earth into “uncharted territory” with extreme and extensive consequences for this and for future generations.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in its 2021 report, warns that “climate change is widespread, rapid, and intensifying.” It demonstrates that climate scientists are seeing unprecedented changes in the Earth’s climate in all regions of the planet including increased temperatures and continual increases in sea levels.

Climate science researchers, though, are not only sounding the alarm, but they have also provided valid and reliable trusted solutions for limiting the disastrous changes humans have been inflicting on the Earth’s atmosphere and climate.

Within a social and political climate where segments of the population deny the clear evidence confirming the safe and effective use of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, as well as the substantiated proof of human impact on the devastating and deadly changes to our environment, these heroic scientists adhered to the evidence and to the truth without succumbing to the divisive and misdirected politics and conspiracy theories of the day.

History Researchers

Much like the scientific testing for medical treatments and therapies and the causes and effects of climate change must prove validity and reliability, so too must social science research.

Historian Hasan Kwame Jeffries, in his must-see TED Talk, “We Must Confront the Painful Parts of U.S. History” states:

“History reminds us that we stand on the shoulders of greats like James Madison. But hard history reminds us that we as a nation also stand on the shoulders of enslaved children, little boys and little girls who with their bare hands made the bricks to serve as the foundation for this nation, and if we are serious about creating a fair and just society, then we would do well to remember them.”

What, though, could be more just, patriotic, and, yes, “pro-American” than for people to learn about and confront our nation’s racist past, the foundation on which this nation arose and whose legacy continues to oppress, divide, and divert us finally and completely from our founding concept of “liberty and justice for all”?

A fuller and deeper age-appropriate commitment to teaching the truth from multiple perspectives is far more than exposing historical facts. It relates on an existential level to issues of personal and collective identity. It connects to our ability as a nation to become aware of and acknowledge our past so we can ultimately take constructive actions to work toward a better, more just, and equitable future.

Unfortunately, a contentious backlash has ensued by people on the political right, with politicians spreading false conspiracies sparking community opponents to charge that schools are forcing toxic indoctrination and the “racially divisive” Critical Race Theory –- a framework that examines how policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism.

Critical Race Theory was developed by such notable preeminent legal scholars, educators, and theorists as Derrick Bell, Patricia Williams, Richard Delgado, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Camara Phyllis Jones, Mari Matsuda, Gloria Ladson-Billings, and others.

Though Critical Race Theory has been taught primarily in higher education, and specifically in graduate level courses in legal studies, charges of “imposing” CRT on young unsuspecting “children” so that white students will come to hate themselves for being white has been labeled by conservative legislators and parents alike. This is a ruse, a justification for limiting all school-based discussions and historical investigations of issues of race and other issues.

Theory, though, is not simply some notion fabricated by intellectuals in the Ivory Tower. Instead, social researchers develop theories from studying real human behavior, the lived experience of people and groups. Researchers’ results are empirically based rather than coming from the researchers’ passion to propagandize or impose their personal, political, or philosophical agenda.

Under the guise of “freedom” to determine “their children’s” education, though not a new phenomenon, we are seeing some parents, legislators, and school administrators attempting to place severe limits around the teaching of our nation’s past and the legacies of this history upon the lives of people and the functioning of institutions today.

Since its initial salvo, Republican legislators throughout the U.S. have enacted new laws and policies intended to define the narrow parameters of what and how students will discuss our country’s past and our present.

Though under attack and increased scrutiny and censorship, our brave and dedicated historical researchers and educators remain steadfast in helping students to arrive at the truth.

For these and so many other reasons, I nominate Medical and Climate Scientists and History Researchers as “Person(s) of the Year” for 2021.

