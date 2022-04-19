My Ongoing Battle Against Those Who Take Getting Old Way Too Seriously and Want Me To Be Old Too

Why do people feel the need to remind me that I’m old? It’s not young people who do this, it’s people my age.

I have an ongoing fake, and I hope funny, feud with a fellow MuddyUm editor who even uses the word old in his Medium name. BOFace emphasizes his Boomerness at every opportunity.

I, on the other hand, seldom acknowledge my generation moniker. I have friends from all generations except Gen Z, because, yes, they are as young as my grandchildren would be if I had any. Gen X and the Millennials love me though, and I’m equally admiring of them. I see no reason to remind friends from these age groups of my age.

I’m not ashamed that I’ve survived decades. It’s more a matter of perception. Younger generations don’t listen to us if they think we’re coming from a condescending place, which many people my age do. They also don’t interact with us if our opinions, ideas, and cultural knowledge are stuck in the past.

I choose to keep up. Not that I always understand, but I find listening to rap lyrics, which are often quite poetic and literary, and discussing subjects such as post-capitalism with younger people, sharpens my mind. I enjoy making the connections with the history I’ve learned and lived, to the present day for those who are unaware.

Condescension definitely turns off our younger friends. Also, complaining about all the aches and pains of older age definitely should be shared only with one another, since we’re the only ones who can relate to the vicissitudes of aging anyway.

. . .

There’s a difference in getting older and getting old. Betty White is the perfect example and role model. She stayed bawdy and sexual, most likely until her dying day. My friend Betty was the same. She gleefully yelled the word, “Penis” from her hospital bed. In her sixties she literally brought a young waiter worshippfully to his knees in front of her. She was also my role model.

Reams have already been written about how caring and upbeat Betty White was. I’m certain that’s the main reason she lived so long. Her friend and costar, Bea Arthur, who reportedly had difficulty with Betty’s chipper attitude, died much younger. Who knows?

I do know that I’ve had opposite reactions to two separate struggles during my recent experiences with pain. The first was an injured knee, and my favoring it translated into an aching back. One day I had the thought, “If this is never going to get better, I don’t know that I can make it into actual old age.” I’m not suicidal, and never have been, but I then understood how people in chronic physical pain could become suicidal.

The second experience was breaking both my ankles at the same time in 2021. If I could figure out why I handled this differently, I would tell you so you could more easily tap into this better way of handling pain and incapacitation. While I’m not sure of the why, I’ll tell you the how.

I joked, made fun of myself and my predicament, and laughed. It started with teasing the gorgeous E.R. doctor and the nurse and x-ray technician the night of the break. I then joked my way from the E.R. to admittance to the hospital after they discovered both ankles broken, each at a different angle.

While I don’t remember all of it — because, pain killers — I do remember threatening everyone not to mess up my pedicure which I’d just gotten that day. I also put my arms up and squealed like I was on a carnival ride as they wheeled my gurney upstairs that night, and repeated the performance on the way to surgery the next day. Read the links below that I wrote during the experience to enjoy all the humor.

For two weeks I was the mainliner in comedy at that hospital and the rehabilitation hospital. At one point when my sister and cousin were in my room, a nurse we didn’t know came in and asked if she could join the party. We were laughing so loud she heard us down the hall.

A nurse at the second hospital told me, after I emitted some profanity, that she was going to charge me a dollar for every swear word. I told her I would soon be broke and she could retire.

When my surgeon checked a month later, he remarked on how no one, per my insistent instructions, had messed up my pedicure.

. . .

I look back at photos of my grandmother when she was my age. She looked the same as she had in her forties when I was a young child. Which means she entered “old age” in her forties, as women of her generation usually did.

My own mother stayed young until life tragedies caught up with her and she became addicted to opioids. Precisely because doctors were handing them out like candy to any older person who had pain. She became old at in her early seventies, nearly overnight. And this was a vibrant, healthy, beautiful, intelligent woman who was a stock broker from age forty-nine to sixty-eight.

She also had a new husband who treated her like spun glass. She had always been strong and independent. Learned helplessness can happen that quickly.

So, I have some issues with “embracing aging.”

What would embracing aging even mean today?

I can’t retire, nor would I want to. Mom started her descent shortly after retiring.

I choose to look my best. Neither to get stuck in a hair and make-up era long gone, nor follow ALL the fashion trends. (I do follow some). I don’t laugh at jokes making fun of aging women’s looks or sex appeal, and I certainly don’t tell them. I choose to only empower older women.

Do I become less active because I broke both ankles? No, now that I can walk again, I’ve become more active. Granted, I’m extremely fortunate that I don’t have osteopenia, so the breaks were due to an awkward fall from uneven steps. I realize not every older person is so lucky. However, my friend who has severe bone density issues works out in the gym every day and walks for miles. I’m going back to dancing and the martial art Aikido soon.

Should I become grumpy and a doomsayer? There are short periods where that happens. But they don’t last long, and I won’t let them. My grandmother and mother saw the bright side of most things, so they did pave the way for the ridiculous optimism I share with the late Betty White. My mother also had the sexy bawdiness of both Betty White and my friend Betty. My mother’s name was Betty Joy. Coincidence? I think not.

We’re fortunate in our generation that many of us can choose how we age. Certainly that varies with privilege, money, health, and responsibilities. Still, with effort, we can be our best selves, with our best physical and mental health. We have the technology to keep our minds sharp. What we said as rebellious hippies about sex — Use it or Lose it — is actually true.

We can avoid becoming a stereotype. We were the generation that was supposed to age differently. Let’s get to it.

Photo credit: Unsplash