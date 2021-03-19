My Personal Top 10 Tips for Writers (and How to Make Them Your Own)

Writing seems like it should be easy. Everyone does it. It’s only words. How badly can you screw it up?

Writing well is a skill you can use to succeed. It is also an art. And art creates empathy. Understanding why and how is one of the keys to the universe, IMO.

Here are my top 10 writing tips. For the lazy amongst us, I’ll write them out for you.

If you want more detail and to know why they work, enjoy the video!

1) Make your own top 10 writing tips list. (And I say this in the kindest possible way.)

2) Write for clarity.

3) Be aware of your voice. Listen to your words.

4) There is elegance in brevity.

5) Be specific.

6) Show, don’t tell.

7) A story has a beginning, a middle and an end.

8) Practice everything you know when writing emails.

9) “But, do you love sentences?”

10) Never underestimate the power of your words. “Words are the most powerful things on earth. Some have even been known to stop a bullet.”

