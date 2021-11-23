My Search for Happiness and Meaning While Lying on the Floor of My Toddlers’ Bedroom

I was lying on the floor, my hands folded over my chest. A tiny blue light in the corner stared down at me: the baby monitor. Somewhere out there, Jeff Bezos or some Russian hacker was looking at me with a chuckle. “Shouldn’t have had kids.”

They were right. If I didn’t have kids, I wouldn’t be on the floor in a dark room at 8pm, unable to move lest I awaken The Banshee (that’s my youngest). I wouldn’t be feeling my way along the ground like a spider-human creature toward the slice of light in the doorway. If I reached it without making a sound, a world awaited me where I could be an adult again. I wouldn’t be holding my breath and gliding the door shut with two hands, one centimeter at a time, only to cringe when a tiny voice from beyond says, “… Daddy?” That’s my oldest, The Negotiator, probably wanting to tell me he loves me again. Ruthless. He always saves his best tricks for last.

I’ve done a lot of parenting from the floor of my toddlers’ bedroom. And when I’m staring at the blue light again, planning my escape, my mind always drifts to that universal truth that ties all parents together in our global fraternity: this sucks. I could be out in the world like a real adult. Growing my career. Making the world a better place. Watching Amazon Prime Video (damn you, Bezos). But I’m a stay-at-home parent. And that means sacrifice and denial of self and unhappiness.

Oh shit. Did I just say I was unhappy?

I’m not alone, thanks to Unhappy Parenting Instagram. It’s a dark and wonderful corner of the internet that was made just for me. I feel so seen when I’m lying in the dark on the floor of my toddlers’ bedroom, scrolling. It’s not a happy place. But it’s funny! It’s fun to dump on your kids and to engage in warm, semi-anonymous community with people whose souls are crushed by parenting just as much as yours. It’s rough down here on the floor. In the darkness, I raise a silent middle finger to the perfect parents, and to Bezos.

But the other night, under the glow of the blue light, I scrolled to an article that gave me the data to support the finger: “What Becoming a Parent Really Does to Your Happiness,” written by Paul Bloom for The Atlantic. A title like that will always get a click when you’re lying on the floor of your toddlers’ bedroom. According to Bloom’s research, parents experience lower qualities of life and decreased happiness compared to their childless peers. It doesn’t make sense to have kids. The math doesn’t add up. They’re expensive, demanding, and they DECREASE YOUR QUALITY OF LIFE! And I have two.

I have no regrets though, and neither do most parents. We sacrifice temporary happiness and quality of life, but we gain meaning and purpose. Hooray. I certainly don’t regret the existence of the small, creepy person who is staring at me in the dark right now with unblinking eyes, daring me to make a move for the door. I turned off my phone, and I glanced over my right shoulder at the sliver of light in the corner. The Banshee was snoring. And The Negotiator seemed satisfied with my final lullaby, George Jones’ “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink.” I could try to make a run for it. But I settled into the hardwood floor, folded my hands back over my chest, and embraced The Suck.

Once three of my four limbs went numb, I knew it was time to go. I gave a little wave to Bezos and the blue light, and I initiated The Escape Sequence. I folded slowly into the fetal position, prayed for God’s grace and mercy, and dragged my body across the floor with my fingertips in a series of nearly imperceptible movements. “… Daddy?” The Negotiator’s little voice shattered my ear drums. The Banshee spun over in his crib and stretched his neck into the air, ready to unleash his fury. I cursed softly. Somewhere, Bezos laughed.

“What is it, buddy?” I asked The Negotiator.

“Daddy, I love you always and forever, no matter what.”

I kissed him on the head and tousled his hair. I grabbed the Banshee to rock him to sleep for the tenth time. And in the darkness, I smiled. They want me and need me here, in their room, every night of their little lives. I was happy being unhappy right then.

This post is republished on Medium.

